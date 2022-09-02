Peterhead captain Paul Dixon rallies club’s young players after difficult start to the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead captain Paul Dixon rallies club’s young players after difficult start to the season

By Jamie Durent
September 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Paul Dixon in action for Peterhead against Clyde
Paul Dixon in action for Peterhead against Clyde.

Peterhead skipper Paul Dixon reckons their youthful squad will come out from their difficult start to the season stronger.

The Blue Toon have already made 17 signings this summer, with the expectation of more to come from manager Jim McInally.

A significant proportion of them have been teenagers, including Cody McLeod, Max Gillies, Jack Wilkie, Ewan Murray, Danny Strachan, Prince Asare and Robbie Scullion, while goalkeeper Jack Newman is only 20.

Dixon is among the experienced core of the squad, along with Blue Toon returnees Ryan Strachan and Ryan Dow, and feels the youngsters will take more on from this adversity than if Peterhead were winning every week.

“I spoke to Jack Wilkie and Max Gillies after the Alloa game and said it feels really bad, but they will learn so much from this,” said Dixon. “It will stand them in good stead for the rest of their careers.

Paul Dixon.

“Winning every week, you don’t necessarily focus on bits that you need to be working on. When you lose, those bits tend to be highlighted even more.

“These boys will remember this period over their careers and they’re all level-headed enough to take it on board. You learn more from losing than when everything is rosy in the garden.”

As club captain, Dixon feels it is his responsibility to help steer the club’s younger players through the choppy waters they are currently experiencing, with the hope that brighter days are ahead.

“That’s effectively my job, along with Davie Nicholls and the manager,” he added. “For example I was speaking to Jack (Wilkie) last weekend constantly, to help him through the game with the position he was playing.

“At Dundee, he’s been more of a left-back or centre-half. I don’t think he’s played wing-back as much. It’s a slightly new position but one he’s capable of playing.

“That kind of things comes natural to me. It’s helping them learn the game also helping me learn as a coach, to take into when I’m standing on the touchline rather than between the white lines.”

Young loanee Jack Wilkie in action against Alloa Athletic. Photo by Duncan Brown
Young Peterhead loanee Jack Wilkie in action against Alloa Athletic. Photo by Duncan Brown

Peterhead welcomes Montrose to Balmoor tomorrow, with getting points on the board becoming ever more important as they chase their first victory of the campaign.

They were thumped 5-0 by Alloa last weekend and sit bottom of League One, level on points with Kelty Hearts.

“It’s on a fairly big scale but look at Man United,” added Dixon. “They got a result against Liverpool and it looks as though they have turned their season from a negative start to slightly more positive.

“They are now looking upwards so there’s no reason why we can’t get a win and start looking up the table.

“When I signed I was looking at the positives and was excited for the challenge. It’s the oldest cliche in the book but you take each game as it comes, otherwise you’ll find yourself in trouble.

“You have to focus on the next game and that’s Montrose. There’s nothing we can do about the games that have gone. They’re history. We’ll learn from the previous games and try put it right on Saturday.”

 

