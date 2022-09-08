Cove Rangers stopper Kyle Gourlay aims to get one over on old club Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers stopper Kyle Gourlay aims to get one over on old club Dundee

By Jamie Durent
September 8, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay. Photo by Wullie Marr
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay. Photo by Wullie Marr

Kyle Gourlay cut his football teeth with Dundee – but would love nothing more than to help Cove Rangers beat them on Friday.

The Cove goalkeeper came through the youth system at Dens Park and trained with the first team, under the eye of goalkeeping coach Bobby Geddes.

Despite not making a senior appearance for Dundee, he holds fond memories of his time with the Dark Blues, who are back in the Championship this season.

But the onus is on keeping his former side at bay tomorrow night as Cove look for a scalp at the Balmoral Stadium.

“I loved my time at Dundee,” said Gourlay. “I got to experience a lot as a kid and I was thankful to the club. It’s a great club but don’t get me wrong, I want to beat them on Friday night.

Kyle Gourlay came through the ranks at Dundee
Kyle Gourlay came through the ranks at Dundee

“I was fortunate to be around the first-team from a young age and learning off every goalkeeper at Dundee, different managers, stood me in good stead.

“Football is all about experiences and just being about the first-team, going away on match days and being on the bench was very helpful at that age for moving forward in my career.

“There’s been a lot of change since I’ve been there but there’s still wee Fin (Robertson) and a couple of young lads from when I was there, so it’ll be good to see them.

“It would be massive for us to beat them. Every game for us is huge; three points is always the same and that’ll be the exact same on Friday.”

Friday marks the first televised league game for Cove, after they were promoted as League One champions last season.

Their form could be better, given they sit ninth in the Championship, but last weekend’s draw with Hamilton Accies showed signs of them turning a corner.

“It’s credit to the club (first TV league game) and how far they’ve come in a short space of time,” added Gourlay. “Everyone will be looking forward to it and there’ll be a good buzz about the place.

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay keeps out Nathan Austin's penalty against Kelty Hearts
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay keeps out Nathan Austin’s penalty against Kelty Hearts. Photo by Wullie Marr

“I just hope we can go out on the pitch and put in a good performance.

“Results will come. If we keep playing the way we were on Saturday, that’s going to be huge. Away games are going to be tough and pitches aren’t going to be nice, particularly around Christmas time.

“Picking up points at home is going to be huge and hopefully we can do it again on Friday.”

After a season largely playing back-up to Stuart McKenzie, Gourlay has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper under Jim McIntyre.

His form has been impressive too as the Cove stopper is benefitting from a run of games between the posts.

“I feel I’m playing pretty well,” said Gourlay. “I just need to keep doing what I’m doing and keep making saves.

“That’s the main thing, when you get a run of games your confidence goes up. The past couple of seasons the team have been playing really well, so it hasn’t really come down to goalkeepers as much.

“Last season we kept a lot of clean sheets and Stu was brilliant. This season we’re going to be up against it – there’s only us and Arbroath that are part-time – and it’s a really tough league.”

