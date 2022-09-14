Nairn surfer to paddle board up to eight hours a day in 100-mile charity challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Nairn surfer is set to take on a gruelling 100-mile paddle challenge in a bid to give back to surf therapy charities.

Caorann Fosbrooke, 27, started surfing with his father 15 years ago and he’s never looked back.

Offering a sense of calm, taking to the water has been beneficial for engineer Caorann as he’s struggled with stress and anxiety throughout his life.

“I think surfers would all say it’s an escape from day-to-day life, difficulties and challenges,” said Caorann.

‘Nature helps you to focus’

“Just being in nature and being outdoors makes you forget about anything else.

“You’re focused in the moment and that helps with a range of things.

“Surfers have known this for a long time, but now a lot more research is going into proving it and this enables charities to get more support and funding,” he explained.

‘Connection to the ocean’

Later this month, as a nod to his love of the water, Caorann will embark on a 100-mile prone paddle (which is essentially swimming while lying or kneeling on a paddle board) through the Scottish Highlands.

Over the course of four days, Caorann will paddle from Port Appin on the west coast to Nairn on the east coast through to Caledonian Canal at the foot of Loch Ness.

The physically demanding challenge will see him paddling for up to eight hours a day – depending on the Scottish weather, of course.

Caorann decided to paddle board to meet his “desire to do something really physically challenging” and “overcome fears and feel more confident.”

Over the last few weeks, he’s been busy trying to boost his fitness levels in preparation.

“I’ve really tried to get out on the paddle board as much as possible, twice a week I’ll try to get out for three hours.

“I’ve been trying to do an hour in the pool, get out surfing and go to the gym, hopefully it’s enough – I think it should be.”

The money raised will go towards surf therapy charities SurfABLE, The Wave Project Scotland and Groundswell Scotland.

Donations to Caorann’s fundraiser can be made on Crowdfunder.

