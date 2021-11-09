Paralympic champion hand-cyclist backs Moray charity’s vision for Scotland’s first inclusive surfing facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Paralympic champion hand-cyclist backs Moray charity’s vision for Scotland’s first inclusive surfing facility

By Sean McAngus
November 9, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 9, 2021, 12:04 pm
Paralympian Karen Darke backs Moray charity Surfable's ambitious vision.

Paralympian hand-cyclist Karen Darke has backed a Moray charity’s vision to build Scotland’s first inclusive surfing facility.

Aged 21, she was paralysed from the chest down after a climbing accident at the sea cliffs in Cove.

A two-time world champion in para-triathlon, Ms Darke won gold in the H1-3 time trial at Rio 2016.

This surpassed the silver medal she secured at London 2012.

‘I feel lucky to still be here’

In 2013 while training in Cumbria, she was hit by a car and was told she might never ride again.

However, these experiences have failed to deter her adventurous side.

She said: “I feel lucky to still be here. I have had so many rich experiences in my life.

“I continue to enjoy my adventures.

Cyclist Karen Darke in action.

“It can still be hard to interact with people socially.

“Getting people out with nature is really important.

“When you go through these experiences, people just assume you have completely overcome it.

“I still struggle.”

What is the charity’s vision?

During the summer, she became an ambassador for Surfable Scotland – a project run by Friendly Access.

After piloting the first autism-specific surf in Scotland in 2015, the project was launched to create an inclusive school providing a surf therapy programme for all, including low mobility and wheelchair users.

Since then, the project primarily based in Lossiemouth and Sandend has gone from strength to strength.

The group’s long-term vision is to build a state-of-the-art inclusive surf centre in Lossiemouth.

I always want to use my platform to help promote causes that help people so much.”

Karen Darke

The 50-year-old, who is based in Inverness, told the Press and Journal: “It would be amazing to have such a facility.

“It is all about enabling people to get out and about which is vital.

“This is an incredible vision from Surfable Scotland.

“I always want to use my platform to help promote causes that help people so much.”

Paralympian Karen Darke

Her latest project is Quest 79, where she is keen to work with schools across Scotland to create their own inspirational challenge.

Visit surfable.org.uk to find out more about the project which continues to give users a sense of freedom while gracing the waves.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]