‘Words aren’t necessary’: The Aberdeen music therapists are helping nonverbal clients find their voice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Non-verbal people in Aberdeen are being helped to find their voices through music therapy.

Emmeline McCracken and Nadine Allan run sessions to help those with learning difficulties communicate.

And they’ve become the first in the city to achieve special recognition for their use of Makaton.

Unlike British Sign Language (BSL), which is very literal, Makaton uses signs and symbols in a more interpretive way.

It’s now used by thousands across the world, and is even a mainstay of some popular children’s programming.

‘Communicate through music’

Each session caters to individual needs with opportunities to sing or play an instrument.

Nadine explained: “With primary school children, I do a lot of nursery rhymes because they’re repetitive and you can use a lot of signs with those.

“We use a variety of instruments like bells, lollipop drums, shakers, just to make the sessions as accessible as possible.

“You don’t have to play an instrument to participate.”

Happy Makaton Awareness Day Everyone! At ELM we are very proud to have both Emmeline, our Makaton tutor and Nadine who… Posted by ELM Music Therapy on Sunday, 28 August 2022

And while music therapy encourages speech, words aren’t essential, with the pair keen to ensure their classes are a safe space for all.

Emmeline said: “We’ll use whatever tools are necessary to help that person communicate, a lot of it is musical improvisation to try and communicate through music.

“Our music therapy is where words aren’t necessary, we do whatever makes the client feel safe in an environment where they can express themselves fully.”

‘Help them regulate their emotions’

Throughout the years, Emmeline and Nadine have witnessed first-hand how their clients’ communication has improved from music therapy.

Emmeline often finds they reach a stage where their services are no longer required.

“Sometimes a client just needs a short intervention and sometimes it can take years, but we often get to a point where we think: ‘You don’t need music therapy any more’,” she said.

“Our sessions can help them regulate their emotions to the point that they’re able to express their needs in a way where other people would be able to help them.”

Emmeline and Nadine’s ELM therapy has now become the first service provider in Aberdeen to receive silver grade Makaton Friendly accreditation.

Nadine feels it’s “really nice to get the recognition” not only for themselves – but for the people who benefit from their Makaton sessions.

‘Rewarding for us and the children’

Both agree that they receive a tremendous amount of job satisfaction from their work and its long-term results.

“I find it very rewarding,” Nadine said.

“It’s really nice working with people over a long period of time and seeing that progress.

“It’s not only rewarding for us, but it’s rewarding for the children and adults as well and being able to reflect back on that progress.”

Emmeline added: “I just love my job, seeing the way music can reach so many of the clients, I’m very lucky.”

Read more:

Aberdeen stroke survivors turn to music therapy in recovery journey

North-east harpist offers music therapy for workplace wellbeing

Care home orchestra is inspiration for more music therapy