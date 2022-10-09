‘Words aren’t necessary’: The Aberdeen music therapists are helping nonverbal clients find their voice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Words aren’t necessary’: The Aberdeen music therapists are helping nonverbal clients find their voice

By Chloe Irvine
October 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Emmeline McCracken holding her violin next to fellow music therapist Nadine Allan who is holding the end of her guitar
Aberdeen music therapists are helping people with learning difficulties communicate. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

Non-verbal people in Aberdeen are being helped to find their voices through music therapy.

Emmeline McCracken and Nadine Allan run sessions to help those with learning difficulties communicate.

And they’ve become the first in the city to achieve special recognition for their use of Makaton.

Unlike British Sign Language (BSL), which is very literal, Makaton uses signs and symbols in a more interpretive way.

It’s now used by thousands across the world, and is even a mainstay of some popular children’s programming.

Emmeline McCracken playing violin and Nadine Allan playing guitar for a music therapy session in Aberdeen.
Emmeline McCracken and Nadine Allan playing their instruments. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

‘Communicate through music’

Each session caters to individual needs with opportunities to sing or play an instrument.

Nadine explained: “With primary school children, I do a lot of nursery rhymes because they’re repetitive and you can use a lot of signs with those.

“We use a variety of instruments like bells, lollipop drums, shakers, just to make the sessions as accessible as possible.

“You don’t have to play an instrument to participate.”

Happy Makaton Awareness Day Everyone! At ELM we are very proud to have both Emmeline, our Makaton tutor and Nadine who…

Posted by ELM Music Therapy on Sunday, 28 August 2022

And while music therapy encourages speech, words aren’t essential, with the pair keen to ensure their classes are a safe space for all.

Emmeline said: “We’ll use whatever tools are necessary to help that person communicate, a lot of it is musical improvisation to try and communicate through music.

“Our music therapy is where words aren’t necessary, we do whatever makes the client feel safe in an environment where they can express themselves fully.”

‘Help them regulate their emotions’

Throughout the years, Emmeline and Nadine have witnessed first-hand how their clients’ communication has improved from music therapy.

Emmeline often finds they reach a stage where their services are no longer required.

“Sometimes a client just needs a short intervention and sometimes it can take years, but we often get to a point where we think: ‘You don’t need music therapy any more’,” she said.

“Our sessions can help them regulate their emotions to the point that they’re able to express their needs in a way where other people would be able to help them.”

Nadine Allan and Emmeline McCracken. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

Emmeline and Nadine’s ELM therapy has now become the first service provider in Aberdeen to receive silver grade Makaton Friendly accreditation.

Nadine feels it’s “really nice to get the recognition” not only for themselves – but for the people who benefit from their Makaton sessions.

‘Rewarding for us and the children’

Both agree that they receive a tremendous amount of job satisfaction from their work and its long-term results.

“I find it very rewarding,” Nadine said.

“It’s really nice working with people over a long period of time and seeing that progress.

“It’s not only rewarding for us, but it’s rewarding for the children and adults as well and being able to reflect back on that progress.”

Emmeline McCracken sitting on stool next to piano and on the other stool Nadine Allan is holding her guitar as they smile for the camera
Emmeline McCracken and Nadine Allan getting ready to play another tune. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

Emmeline added: “I just love my job, seeing the way music can reach so many of the clients, I’m very lucky.”

Read more:

Aberdeen stroke survivors turn to music therapy in recovery journey

North-east harpist offers music therapy for workplace wellbeing

Care home orchestra is inspiration for more music therapy

