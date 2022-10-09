REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall crowd By Rosemary Lowne October 9, 2022, 6:00 am 0 Comedy legend Jack Dee is one of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival's headliners. Photo by Aemen Sukkar. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire 'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that… Aberdeen woman has to make 30 phone calls over two days to get power… 'It needs a positive attitude': Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse Mixed views on Aberdeen's proposed beach revamp at second consultation Flood alert in force across north and north-east Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following resurfacing works A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen? Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree Most Read 1 Flood alert in force across north and north-east 2 ‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on… 3 3 Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’ 3 4 Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping 5 A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip 6 Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out 7 Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes… 8 Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells More from Press and Journal Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second… Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against… Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters? 'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that… ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen 'Words aren't necessary': The Aberdeen music therapists are helping nonverbal clients find their voice Editor's Picks ‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on 25-mile stretch near Slochd in just three months EXCLUSIVE: North-east rail campaign gets green light with £165,000 feasibility study Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’ mask to Tannadice! Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife’s concert in Aberdeen? The happy wedding pictures behind a north-east marriage which provoked a notorious court case