Breast cancer: ‘Staffing issue’ sparks treatment delays for Highland patients

Less than half of the Highlands’ new breast cancer patients started treatment within a month of diagnosis, new figures show.

According to Scottish guidelines, at least 95% of new patients should be seen for treatment within 31 days.

But the latest stats for NHS Highland have revealed a dramatic drop.

Over April, May and June, 69 breast cancer patients were referred for treatment across the north of Scotland.

But the process began for just 33 of them within that crucial first month.

NHS Highland has blamed the delays on staffing issues, and is being urged to speed up work.

How do other areas compare?

For comparison, 119 of the 130 breast cancer patients in Grampian started treatment within 31 days.

And the P&J’s cancer waiting time tracker shows all the eligible patients in the island health boards – Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles – met the standard.

Nationally, there were more than 1,200 referrals for breast cancer treatment during this three-month period.

Public Health Scotland says 98.5% met the 31-day requirement.

Earlier this year Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain revealed he was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.

This included radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery.

He said: “Having had a brush with cancer myself, I know how important it is for early diagnosis and treatment.

“I am imploring NHS Highland to ensure that treatment follows diagnosis as quickly as possible.

“The strain of the wait on the patient is incredible and we need to tackle cancer quickly.”

How is NHS Highland speeding up breast cancer treatment?

NHS Highland said the poor figures were the result of “a number” of staffing issues earlier in the year.

It’s reacted by introducing weekend clinics to clear the backlog of patients and reduce waiting times for others.

A spokesman added: “We are sorry that a number of women are having to wait longer than the 31-day target to be treated after a breast cancer diagnosis.

“We are very much aware that every additional day will add to the anxiety and stress for the women concerned.”

These sentiments were echoed by Caithness, Sutherland & Ross MSP, Maree Todd, who fears the delays will be having a “hugely distressing” impact on patients.

“It’s deeply regrettable that a number of women awaiting treatment within NHS Highland have had to endure additional waits,” she said.

However, she’s hopeful that the health board’s actions to tackle the backlog with weekend clinics will pay off, adding: “I hope that this will reduce the waiting times and ensure that the 31-day standard is attained for all cancer patients going forward.”