Breast cancer: ‘Staffing issue’ sparks treatment delays for Highland patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Breast cancer: ‘Staffing issue’ sparks treatment delays for Highland patients

By James Wyllie
September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Breast cancer patients in the Highlands will visit Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, for treatment. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Breast cancer patients in the Highlands will visit Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, for treatment. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Less than half of the Highlands’ new breast cancer patients started treatment within a month of diagnosis, new figures show.

According to Scottish guidelines, at least 95% of new patients should be seen for treatment within 31 days.

But the latest stats for NHS Highland have revealed a dramatic drop.

Over April, May and June, 69 breast cancer patients were referred for treatment across the north of Scotland.

But the process began for just 33 of them within that crucial first month.

NHS Highland has blamed the delays on staffing issues, and is being urged to speed up work.

How do other areas compare?

For comparison, 119 of the 130 breast cancer patients in Grampian started treatment within 31 days.

And the P&J’s cancer waiting time tracker shows all the eligible patients in the island health boards – Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles – met the standard.

Nationally, there were more than 1,200 referrals for breast cancer treatment during this three-month period.

Public Health Scotland says 98.5% met the 31-day requirement.

Edward Mountain has urged NHS Highland to speed up treatment times for breast cancer patients. Image: Andrew Cowan/ Scottish Parliament
Edward Mountain has urged NHS Highland to speed up treatment times for breast cancer patients. Image: Andrew Cowan/ Scottish Parliament

Earlier this year Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain revealed he was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.

This included radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery.

He said: “Having had a brush with cancer myself, I know how important it is for early diagnosis and treatment.

“I am imploring NHS Highland to ensure that treatment follows diagnosis as quickly as possible.

“The strain of the wait on the patient is incredible and we need to tackle cancer quickly.”

How is NHS Highland speeding up breast cancer treatment?

NHS Highland said the poor figures were the result of “a number” of staffing issues earlier in the year.

It’s reacted by introducing weekend clinics to clear the backlog of patients and reduce waiting times for others.

A spokesman added: “We are sorry that a number of women are having to wait longer than the 31-day target to be treated after a breast cancer diagnosis.

“We are very much aware that every additional day will add to the anxiety and stress for the women concerned.”

Maree Todd says delays to breast cancer treatment in the Highland area will be leaving patients distressed. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Maree Todd says delays to breast cancer treatment in the Highland area will be leaving patients distressed. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

These sentiments were echoed by Caithness, Sutherland & Ross MSP, Maree Todd, who fears the delays will be having a “hugely distressing” impact on patients.

“It’s deeply regrettable that a number of women awaiting treatment within NHS Highland have had to endure additional waits,” she said.

However, she’s hopeful that the health board’s actions to tackle the backlog with weekend clinics will pay off, adding: “I hope that this will reduce the waiting times and ensure that the 31-day standard is attained for all cancer patients going forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Scotmid raised £375k for children's hospices including CHAS.
Aberdeenshire family 'forever grateful' for Chas support, as Scotmid makes £375k donation
The Local Government Association said figures show a lack of NHS dentists in several parts of the country (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Number of ‘dental deserts’ across England growing, figures show
MPs say the issue is not being treated with enough urgency (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lack of urgency in tackling male suicide, report claims
Navinder Molyneux is running the TCS London Marathon on Sunday to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of her father who died 10 years ago from heart failure (Oliver Holder/BHF/PA)
Woman who ‘couldn’t run to front door’ doing London Marathon in father’s honour
Claire Wilding, with a colleague, on the James Mckenzie cardiology ward at Basildon Hospital (Claire Wilding/BHF/PA)
Cardiac nurse who survived lung cancer to run London Marathon for heart charity
Some 1.1 million people in private households across the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales continue to increase
A ban on displaying products high in fat, salt and sugar in prominent locations in shops comes into force on October 1 (PA)
Restrictions on shop junk food displays come into effect
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Mark Stephen battled illnesses Picture shows; Mark Stephen. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
'I felt like the Buckaroo toy': Aberdeenshire dad left unable to walk or talk…
The inquiry was launched after the committee found a ‘significant decline’ in sport uptake by teenage girls (Jacob King/PA)
Holyrood committee seeks views on women in sport
Dr Ranj Singhseen arriving for the 2021 British LGBT Awards (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)
Dr Ranj Singh urges older people to get Covid and flu jabs as soon…

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph
Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald, left, and Clachnacuddin attacker Paul Brindle, right, ahead of the North of Scotland Cup final. Collage created on 28/9/2022. Pics both by Jasperimage
Friendship set aside as Brora and Clach meet in North of Scotland Cup final

Editor's Picks