Shocking figures lay bare scale of A&E crisis at NHS Grampian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Shocking figures lay bare scale of A&E crisis at NHS Grampian

By James Wyllie
October 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Ambulances outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in January 2011. Concerned have been raised about A&E waiting times in NHS Grampian.
Ambulances outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in January 2011. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Health bosses have painted a stark picture of NHS Grampian, revealing a growing financial black hole, soaring ambulance wait times and ward safety concerns.

The health authority’s board will meet today to discuss a range of factors, including some of the key statistics used to measure performance.

It says “significant” work is underway to remedy these, but more problems are emerging to put even more strain on the system.

By the end of August, NHS Grampian had already recorded a £17 million deficit – nearly twice what it previously predicted.

This is only adding to the immense pressure the health board is already facing – laid bare in a report using figures for the week to September 13.

Ambulance turnaround times

Ambulance turnaround times at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary are now at a record high.

Stats show the 90th percentile time is now 223 minutes (3 hours and 43 minutes) – meaning 10% of all waits are longer than this.

Ambulance turnaround times at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary A&E have reached their highest on record. Image: NHS Grampian
Ambulance turnaround times at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary have reached their highest on record. Image: NHS Grampian

This is almost three times the Scottish average of 85 minutes (1 hour 25 minutes), and the second-highest in the country behind University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock.

Meanwhile, ambulance turnaround times at Dr Gray’s in Elgin have fallen from 90 minutes to 87.

ARI had the second-worst ambulance turnaround times in the country. Image: NHS Grampian
ARI had the second-worst ambulance turnaround times in the country. Image: NHS Grampian

In the week to September 13 there were only two periods, both a few hours long, where no ambulances were waiting outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Peak times were between 3-8pm, with a high of 15 waiting on September 12 – a level experienced just three other times this year.

A&E performance

Performance has fallen at ARI’s emergency department – and less than half of all patients (48.2%) are being seen within four hours.

The hospital recorded its highest-ever number of eight-hour breaches during the week, rising from 94 to 216.

Fewer than 50% of patients arriving at A&E in Aberdeen being seen within four hours, with waiting times getting longer. Image: NHS Grampian
Fewer than 50% of patients arriving at the ARI emergency department are being seen within four hours. Image: NHS Grampian

Additionally, there were 52 patients waiting more than 12 hours to be seen at A&E – the second-highest on record for the hospital.

Four-hour performance at Dr Gray’s rose to 76.1%, while it increased to 90.9% at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Ward capacity

NHS Grampian has warned hospitals across the region are almost constantly near-capacity.

In some cases, such as Royal Cornhill, it has exceeded 100% on a number of occasions.

And this is despite a slight increase in the number of beds available – rising to 1,812 across all of Grampian.

Every day wards they need to rate themselves as green, amber or red in terms of ward safety, with more than half now reporting a red or amber level.

This is often linked to staffing shortages.

The proportion of red-status wards across NHS Grampian has risen to its highest level for months. Image: NHS Grampian
The proportion of red-status wards across NHS Grampian has risen to its highest level for months. Image: NHS Grampian

Red reports increased to 18.9% the week the stats were compiled – the highest proportion since July.

Financial picture

NHS Grampian finance director Alex Stephen is warning the board that a deficit of £16.9m was recorded at the end of August – “nearly twice the level of our expected plan”.

Across the board, many departments are already in the red.

As a result, it’s updated its forecast for the year from a £20m black hole to £30m.

NHS Grampian's corporate headquarters, Summerfield House. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
NHS Grampian’s corporate headquarters, Summerfield House. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

Mr Stephen wrote: “There is a risk that if as a health and social care system we become used to overspending, that this becomes an accepted cultural norm which is difficult to recover from.”

Already this year NHS Grampian has spent an extra £4.6m on medical staffing, plus £5.2m on locums and almost £3m on nursing.

Soaring inflation is causing problems too, with a 224% increase in gas prices and 23% hike for electricity costing around £5m more.

Additionally, the hospital drugs budget is £1.4m over, partially due to increased activity and vaccination catch-ups.

What’s next?

Unfortunately, the pressures of winter – and potential impact of another Covid surge – are looming over NHS Grampian.

The cost of living crisis and issues with recruitment are only going to compound these further.

Health bosses have committed to three key criteria – maximise staff wellbeing, respond to demand, protect services.

And they say “significant programmes of whole system work” are underway to improve emergency department performance and waiting times.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Archie Wilks went to watch a game of American football at the Carolina Panthers stadium, near the hospital where he is receiving treatment (Archie’s Journey/PA)
Archie, six, in US for treatment to reduce chances of cancer returning
The parents of a brain-damaged baby who tried to breathe after doctors said he was dead have failed in appeal bids after losing the latest stage of a life-support treatment fight and are “devastated”, a lawyer has said (PA)
Parents of brain-damaged baby ‘devastated’ after appeal bids fail
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
The NHS has issued an urgent call for more black blood donors to help treat patients with sickle cell disease (PA)
NHS makes ‘urgent’ call for black blood donors
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Greta Thunberg on how having Asperger’s shapes her approach to climate crisis
Nurses are to start voting on whether to strike over pay (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nurses start voting on strikes over pay
The authors assessed 600 images tagged #postpartumbody (Yui Mok/PA)
Unrealistic post-baby body images on social media ‘may worsen body satisfaction’
New study links omega-3 to better brain health in mid-life (Alamy/PA)
Eating oily fish improves brain health – study
Grant was unsure if he could continue as a bartender.
Meet the teetotal Inverness bartender inspiring others to quit alcohol for Sober October
The Princess of Wales speaks to Sylvia Novak as she cradles Ms Novak’s daughter Bianca during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford (Alistair Grant/PA)
‘She’s very sweet’: Kate cradles premature baby on visit to maternity unit

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Gavin Price confident Elgin City have fighting chance of reaching SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals

Editor's Picks