Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s A&E department under ‘extreme’ pressure

By Michelle Henderson
October 2, 2022, 10:52 am Updated: October 2, 2022, 8:40 pm
Health bosses are pleading with people to stay away from Aberdeen’s under-pressure A&E department.

NHS Grampian say the unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is struggling to cope with a high volume of acutely ill patients and staff shortages.

The mounting pressure is said to also affect Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin and community hospitals across the region.

Patients with non life-threatening injuries are now being urged to stay away from the Aberdeen A&E department.

They should call NHS 24 on 111 to get guidance before making the trip in.

People who are supporting a relative due to be discharged today or tomorrow have also been asked to do so at the earliest opportunity in communication with ward staff.

‘We need the public to help us’

Executive nurse director June Brown said: “Unfortunately, due to a higher number of acutely ill patients arriving at our hospitals and increased staffing pressures, our emergency departments are currently facing extreme pressure.

“We are working across communities and hospitals to alleviate pressure on very busy wards, calling extra staff into work and are continuing to experience extreme demand on our emergency departments.

“We need the public to help us by only attending emergency departments if the situation is life-threatening – for example a suspected heart attack or stroke – in which case they should call 999 immediately.

“Anyone attending emergency departments who is not facing a life-threatening situation may well be redirected to another NHS service or face extremely long waits.

“If your family member is in the process of being discharged, please help us to get them home as quickly as possible.

“Everyone else can support our medics, and help us treat those needing life-saving care as quickly as possible, by calling NHS 24 on 111.”

Patients to expect ‘long waits’

It is not unusual for ARI’s A&E department to put out such warnings over winter.

However, a similar appeal was also issued in June when patients were warned to expect long waits.

Portfolio lead for unscheduled care and medicine Sandra MacLeod warned those who do not heed the pleas to stay away will face extremely long waiting times, or be redirected to other services.

She said: “Our staff continue to work incredibly hard, under these continued pressures, and we would once again like to publicly say ‘thank you’ to them. They continue to be nothing short of heroic each and every day.

“We’d also thank the public for their continued support and patience at this extremely difficult time – we really do need you to play your part in supporting us now more than ever.”

