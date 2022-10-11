‘A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy’: Meet the north-east midwives supporting women experiencing baby loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every year, NHS Grampian supports more than 1,000 women going through a miscarriage or stillbirth.

But the subject is still often seen as a taboo and midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean are determined to change that.

The pair provide clinical care at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin to bereaved parents.

As part of Baby Loss Awareness Week, they want to highlight the impact of losing a baby through miscarriage or stillbirth.

Ms Kinnaird, who has been a midwife for 30 years, said that regardless of the stage a mother loses her baby, the effect can be significant.

She said: “A loss is a loss. No matter what stage of pregnancy you are in, it’s an upsetting time for women and families.

“It is important everyone going through this is offered compassionate care and support.”

‘Sharing memories of their babies’

Throughout her career she has seen some changes in the attitudes around baby loss, but wants to end the stigma once and for all.

“We’ve come a long way but it’s still a very taboo subject and it’s important we talk about it so the women going through it don’t feel alone,” she said.

“It’s a real privilege for myself and Marcia to be able to support families with baby loss.

“The personal relationships we build up over time and the emotional support we offer is hugely appreciated.

“Some people we may only meet once but speak or e-mail regularly and I think there’s something very special about being there for bereaved families and sharing the memories of their babies.”

Support can range from review meetings to attending follow-up appointments with consultants and sharing the results of reviews with parents.

Ms Kinnaird and Ms Dean also provide specialist training to other midwives on how to support women going through loss and work closely with charities such as Sands and Miss.

‘That journey can go on for years’

Ms Dean stressed they rely on feedback from women to continue to improve the service and ensure they get the best quality of care.

“One of the most important things we do is to act on any feedback from women and families, and ensure we continue to improve the care provided to others going through this difficult time,” she said.

“This sometimes includes changing the guidance we share with staff.

“We couldn’t do our job without the excellent ward midwives and nurses we work alongside.

“The care and compassion they provide to women and families is second-to-none.”

She shared one particular piece of feedback from a mother which stuck with her.

She said: “I’ll always remember one mum saying, ‘you’re the midwife no-one wants to meet but I’m really glad I did.’

“That sums it up because we meet them at their deepest point and that journey can go on for years.”