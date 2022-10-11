Holidaymaker spends visits to Scotland picking up litter – making friends along the way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Holidaymaker spends visits to Scotland picking up litter – making friends along the way

By Louise Glen
October 11, 2022, 1:43 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 1:52 pm
Bev Lasckey-Hill. Image: Bev Lasckey-Hill/ Facebook.
Bev Lasckey-Hill. Image: Bev Lasckey-Hill/ Facebook.

A litter picker who spends her holidays cleaning up after other people says she just wants to give back to the places that mean so much to her.

Bev Lasckey-Hill, 53, from Hull comes north of the border for holidays with her husband and while she is walking around she picks up other people’s litter.

Mrs Lasckey-Hill, who is a waitress at home, says it is a great way of getting out and about and meeting the locals.

She, and her boat-spotting husband Patrick, are regular visitors to both Portlethen in Aberdeenshire and Oban.

Bev Lasckey-Hill has spent her holiday litter-picking around Oban and Portlethen. Image: Bev Lasckey-Hill/ Facebook.

They got married at Barcaldine Castle, near Oban and enjoy both areas for both walking and boat spotting.

Cost of living crisis

After being inspired to take on a challenge by two fundraising Scots under the banner of Our Spectrum Adventures, who are walking from John O’Groats to Land’s End, she set up with her bright pink trolley to clean up.

She said: “I am the litter-picking lady with the bright pink cart.

“With the cost of living crisis and my part-time wages as a waitress it was difficult to find money to give to Our Spectrum Adventure campaign, so I decided to do something myself.

“I want to do something that doesn’t cost money – and litter picking is perfect for that.

“We love visiting Aberdeenshire and before I came up last time, I got in touch with Mark Gracie at the council and he helped me get a route.

“I avoided the beaches as they get regular people litter-picking at them. And I ended up working around industrial estates and picking up bags of rubbish which the council then collected.”

When Mrs Lasckey-Hill  was coming to Oban for a holiday, she posted on Keep Oban Beautiful Facebook page, asking for advice on where to litter pick.

She said: “I was asked to start up in Soroba and I worked around Shuna Terrace. And it was not bad. It is a lot better than Hull, let me tell you.

“I then worked down the road to around the back of the high school and it was very good.”

Bev Lasckey-Hill and her bright pink cart. Image: Bev Lasckey-Hill/Facebook

Making friends as well as litter picking

Saying she was “pleasantly surprised” at how tidy most areas were – she said she was met by another litter picker at the path between the rugby pitch and the golf course.

Mrs Lasckey-Hill is currently working in and around the town centre.

Finding a number of “grot spots” she said it was a great way to get outside and walking on a holiday, while doing good for the area.

“I have had a wonderful break away from Hull. We are already making plans to be back in April. We can’t wait.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
Highland mothers share their precious memories for Baby Loss Awareness Week. Photo: Louise Mainland.
Baby Loss Awareness Week: Three Highland mums share their stories
Meg O'Reilly of Rogart, Sutherland, is no longer able to use her local swimming pool in Golspie as the disabled hoist has been out of action for nearly a year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Disabled swimmer forced to pull herself out of pool for a year due to…
Islanders fear being left to 'sink or swim' as SNP looks to how Japan…
World Porridge Making Championship
Sarah Rankin: What it was like being a judge for the World Porridge Making…
An Aberdeen charity has released a podcast series to help people struggling with debt as the cost of living continues to soar. Photo by Shutterstock.
Highland organisations invited to apply for up to £10,000 winter cost-of-living support
Dirk Robertson standing outside SIBC building with the blue dragon mural he painted on it
Shetland artist turns heads with blue dragon mural outside SIBC building in Lerwick
Aeriel view of Sumburgh Airport runways.
Sumburgh Airport runway upgrade work to last four weeks
The World Hickory Golf Championship is being held in the Highlands for the first time. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Golfers tee off at World Hickory Championship in the Highlands
CFN Solutions director Ian MacIntosh.
Banchory telecoms firm dials up Highland League cash boost

Most Read

1
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
2
3
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
4
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
5
Jordan Rae stabbed a man in Macduff
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
6
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen’s death
7
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub ‘argument’
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Liam Beattie KA Moore. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Danger-driver ‘panicked’ and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry
9
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
10
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin’s ban… but I don’t…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen's 'extremely popular' firework display to return to city this year
Midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean who support women and families experiencing baby loss
'A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy': Meet the north-east…
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen's death
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) set his team on the attack v Hazlehead Picture shows; Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) sets his team on the attack v Hazlehead. Oldmachar Academy. Supplied by Walter Craig
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Hat-trick hero Chibuiken Orakwe fires Oldmachar Academy to five-star win…
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
Skye's busy (not remote) Portree harbour (Photo: BBA Photography/Shutterstock)
Fiona Rintoul: Myth of 'remote' Highlands and Islands perpetuates substandard services
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin's ban... but I don't…
Ellon McDonald's Alistair Hunter with the Spence Trophy.
Golf: Ellon McDonald's Alistair Hunter wins Spence Trophy, as Murcar Links youngsters claim Home…

Editor's Picks