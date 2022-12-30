Can Highland Council wean itself off weed killer linked to cancer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Can Highland Council wean itself off weed killer linked to cancer?

By Donna MacAllister
December 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 8:20 am
Inverness West Green councillor Ryan MacKintosh, photographed in Inverness. Mr MacKintosh is calling on Highland Council to reduce the use of a controversial herbicide. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Inverness West Green councillor Ryan MacKintosh, photographed in Inverness. Mr MacKintosh is calling on Highland Council to reduce the use of a controversial herbicide. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A Green councillor is “frustrated and disillusioned” with the pace of Highland Council’s push to reduce its dependence on a weed killer chemical linked to cancer concerns.

Roads and pavements continue to be sprayed with herbicides containing glyphosate almost four years on from the council’s decision to restrict its use.

In 2019, it agreed to stop using it on sports pitches, playgrounds, and schools, and start searching for an alternative it can afford – but the hunt goes on.

Inverness West councillor Ryan MacKintosh is concerned for the environment and the health of council workers.

He said: “There have been numerous cases where workers applying it have successfully sued their employers, or the manufacturer after they received a cancer diagnosis.

“It is in the council’s interest, in terms of safeguarding its staff and avoiding damage claims, that we find alternative weed control method now.”

Why can’t the council just stop using glyphosate weed killers?

Although Highland Council has agreed to reduce its usage, the problem is finding a cost-effective substitute for where herbicides are required.

The local authority says it has looked at other methods like acid, foam, hot water, and steam, but they are more expensive.

Whin Park, Inverness. Herbicides with the controversial chemical glyphosate are no longer sprayed in playparks, schools, and sports pitches. Image: Sandy McCook.

Per year, foam steam costs £1.2 million more than glyphosate, acid is £400,000 more, and horticultural vinegar an additional £700,000.

A spokesman for the council said trials are ongoing.

He added: “No conclusions have been reached in terms of suitable, affordable alternatives within current budgets, that would enable the service to no longer use glyphosate”.

Is glyphosate actually dangerous?

There are a lot of differing opinions about the dangers that weed killers which use glyphosate can potentially pose to human health and its potential links to cancer.

In March 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer said glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic to humans”. 

But there is far from an agreed scientific consensus that it poses significant cancer risks.

The European Chemicals Agency in 2017 said the substance can pose serious threats to human eye health, and to aquatic life, but did not find evidence that it was linked to causing cancer. 

Highland Council uses the controversial weed killer chemical in a number of areas. Image: Shutterstock.

It has been at the centre of major lawsuits.

A gamekeeper who developed cancer after using Round Up weed killer over a long period of time, which contained glyphosate, took the manufacturer to court.

The company was ordered to pay him millions of dollars in compensation in the US in 2018 in a landmark ruling.

And there are also implications for biodiversity.

The journal Science found wild bumblebees struggle to keep their colonies at the correct temperature due to its damage.

How much is still being sprayed?

Usage by Highland Council has halved since 2019, but nearly 1500 litres were bought in for spraying this year, at a cost of £14,000.

Weed killers with glyphosate target dandelions and other weeds. Image: Shutterstock.

The amenities team, responsible for burial grounds, play facilities, sports pitches, and open spaces, reduced annual usage to 1,285 litres this year, down from 2,670 litres in 2019.

The property and facilities management service for the council also reduced its annual usage from 435 litres in 2019 to just 90 litres this year.

‘Just get on with it and get rid of glyphosate’

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner, said completely banning its use would require a change in council policy through formal governance channels.

He said: “Officers are following the agreed council policy on the use of glyphosate, this was not a decision made by the current administration, it was made by the full council in 2019.”

Councillor Trish Robertson
Councillor Trish Robertson is criticising the administration for the length of time it is taking to find an alternative weed killer to treat everything from cemeteries to footpaths and roadside verges. Photo by Sandy McCook.

Opposition councillor Trish Robertson, head of audit and scrutiny, said: “The council department has been investigating alternatives and most have been deemed too expensive.

“But this process is taking a long time and we should have made a decision on this long ago.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

UKHSA advice includes simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community (Ian West/PA)
Back-to-school health advice issued amid rising Strep A and flu cases
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients
(James Manning/PA)
Deaths caused by emergency care delays ‘not a short-term thing’
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
2
Some sick people are resorting to do-it-yourself medical treatment because they cannot get a face-to-face appointment with a family doctor, according to a new survey (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Patients ‘resorting to DIY medicine’ due to lack of GP appointments
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Waterloo ambulance station in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Health unions’ anger at prospect of another real-terms pay cut
(PA)
Government should declare national NHS major incident, warns health chief
Nurses went on strike over pay and conditions for two days in December as did paramedics (Alamy/PA)
NHS facing ‘equivalent levels of pressure’ as the pandemic
Health officials said bed occupancy is the highest it has ever been (Peter Byrne/PA)
Delays in urgent care ‘causing hundreds of deaths’

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues

Most Commented