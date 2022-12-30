Contracts boost for Lossiemouth ahead of Forres clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Contracts boost for Lossiemouth ahead of Forres clash

By Callum Law
December 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Lossiemouth have secured their squad on new contracts ahead of tonight’s Breedon Highland League clash with Forres Mechanics.

Interim manager Ian Campbell revealed the Coasters players have committed their future to the club ahead of the Can-Cans visiting Grant Park this evening.

He said: “We’ve managed to get the squad to commit to the club this week.

“Everyone has signed extensions until at least the end of next season and some the season after that which is a massive bonus.

“They’re all on board with what we’re trying to do, they can see what we’re trying to do hopefully we can continue it and get the right person in to give us a hand.

“It’s a good club, everyone is friendly and wants to be here.”

It is also understood Lossie have also agreed a deal to sign striker Adam MacLeod – who has been on-loan to the Coasters during the first half of the season – on a permanent basis from Buckie Thistle.

Interim manager Ian Campbell, right, is pleased with the commitment shown by Lossiemouth’s players

Meanwhile, Campbell remains in charge of Lossie following Joe Russell’s resignation earlier this month.

He has previously stated work commitments would prevent him from becoming manager permanently, but hopes whoever is appointed can take the club forward.

He added: “We’re taking the team over this period. The boys all signing contracts shows they’re still with us.

“We’ll have to see how things play out. I’ve no time to be the manager, but hopefully somebody will take it on and go in the same direction we’ve been going in.

“That’s what the players want to do.”

Visitors look for double

Forres beat Lossie 1-0 at Mosset Park last Friday to move up to seventh in the table.
Can-Cans boss Steven MacDonald is eager to try to build on that in the reverse fixture.

He said: “We’re pleased with the way things are going, but we’re also mindful there are a lot of clubs behind us doing well.

“It’s so competitive, you’ve got to try to keep winning. The development of things has been good but we’ve got to keep getting results and keep improving.

“We got eight wins in the league last season and we’ve got the same number already this season at just past the halfway point.

“It’s important to try to keep going and build on that.”

