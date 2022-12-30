Contracts boost for Lossiemouth ahead of Forres clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lossiemouth have secured their squad on new contracts ahead of tonight’s Breedon Highland League clash with Forres Mechanics.

Interim manager Ian Campbell revealed the Coasters players have committed their future to the club ahead of the Can-Cans visiting Grant Park this evening.

He said: “We’ve managed to get the squad to commit to the club this week.

“Everyone has signed extensions until at least the end of next season and some the season after that which is a massive bonus.

“They’re all on board with what we’re trying to do, they can see what we’re trying to do hopefully we can continue it and get the right person in to give us a hand.

“It’s a good club, everyone is friendly and wants to be here.”

It is also understood Lossie have also agreed a deal to sign striker Adam MacLeod – who has been on-loan to the Coasters during the first half of the season – on a permanent basis from Buckie Thistle.

Meanwhile, Campbell remains in charge of Lossie following Joe Russell’s resignation earlier this month.

He has previously stated work commitments would prevent him from becoming manager permanently, but hopes whoever is appointed can take the club forward.

He added: “We’re taking the team over this period. The boys all signing contracts shows they’re still with us.

“We’ll have to see how things play out. I’ve no time to be the manager, but hopefully somebody will take it on and go in the same direction we’ve been going in.

“That’s what the players want to do.”

Visitors look for double

Forres beat Lossie 1-0 at Mosset Park last Friday to move up to seventh in the table.

Can-Cans boss Steven MacDonald is eager to try to build on that in the reverse fixture.

He said: “We’re pleased with the way things are going, but we’re also mindful there are a lot of clubs behind us doing well.

“It’s so competitive, you’ve got to try to keep winning. The development of things has been good but we’ve got to keep getting results and keep improving.

“We got eight wins in the league last season and we’ve got the same number already this season at just past the halfway point.

“It’s important to try to keep going and build on that.”