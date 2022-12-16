NHS Grampian waiting times: Every patient ‘likely’ to get appointment outside north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS Grampian waiting times: Every patient ‘likely’ to get appointment outside north-east

By James Wyllie
December 16, 2022, 5:10 pm
NHS Grampian is offering more patients appointments outside the north-east in a bid to cut waiting times. Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
NHS Grampian is offering more patients appointments outside the north-east in a bid to cut waiting times. Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Every patient on NHS Grampian waiting lists is being told it’s “likely” they’ll be offered treatment outside the north-east.

Referrals to other health boards, and occasionally private providers, aren’t anything new – but tended to be used only when very specialist care was required.

North-east health chiefs are now ramping up this procedure in a bid to cut appointment waiting times.

What are NHS Grampian waiting times like just now?

The latest NHS Grampian waiting time figures, from December 1, show the full scale of the problem.

Of the patients treated in the last three months, the stats outline how many weeks 90% were on a list before being seen for routine inpatient surgery:

  • Cataracts – 19 weeks
  • Cardiac – 13 weeks
  • General – 43 weeks
  • Podiatry – 40 weeks
  • Thyroid – 18 weeks

Prompt treatment is ‘most important’

The health board says its preference is always to offer care as close to home as possible, but has made the decision to ensure people aren’t left waiting more than necessary.

Paul Bachoo, medical director for NHS Grampian’s acute sector said: “Their procedures may be categorised as ‘routine’ or ‘elective’ but for these individuals – and their families and friends – their need for care is far from routine.

“Ensuring prompt treatment is the most important thing.”

Paul Bachoo, pictured in 2012, says local appointments will still be offered. Image: Colin Rennie/ DC Thomson
Paul Bachoo, pictured during a procedure in 2012, says local appointments will still be offered. Image: Colin Rennie/ DC Thomson

He added: “While they are not obliged to take up any offer made, declining an appointment may see their waiting time ‘clock’ reset to zero.

“We will continue to prioritise treatment based on severity of condition and we will continue to offer local appointments.”

NHS Grampian says health boards are also being supported to set aside certain parts of the treatment time guarantee legislation.

The definition of a “reasonable” offer of treatment will be widened to include an appointment anywhere in Scotland.

It also says reasonable travel and accommodation expenses will be reimbursed.

