NHS Grampian waiting times: Every patient ‘likely’ to get appointment outside north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every patient on NHS Grampian waiting lists is being told it’s “likely” they’ll be offered treatment outside the north-east.

Referrals to other health boards, and occasionally private providers, aren’t anything new – but tended to be used only when very specialist care was required.

North-east health chiefs are now ramping up this procedure in a bid to cut appointment waiting times.

What are NHS Grampian waiting times like just now?

The latest NHS Grampian waiting time figures, from December 1, show the full scale of the problem.

Of the patients treated in the last three months, the stats outline how many weeks 90% were on a list before being seen for routine inpatient surgery:

Cataracts – 19 weeks

– 19 weeks Cardiac – 13 weeks

– 13 weeks General – 43 weeks

– 43 weeks Podiatry – 40 weeks

– 40 weeks Thyroid – 18 weeks

Prompt treatment is ‘most important’

The health board says its preference is always to offer care as close to home as possible, but has made the decision to ensure people aren’t left waiting more than necessary.

Paul Bachoo, medical director for NHS Grampian’s acute sector said: “Their procedures may be categorised as ‘routine’ or ‘elective’ but for these individuals – and their families and friends – their need for care is far from routine.

“Ensuring prompt treatment is the most important thing.”

He added: “While they are not obliged to take up any offer made, declining an appointment may see their waiting time ‘clock’ reset to zero.

“We will continue to prioritise treatment based on severity of condition and we will continue to offer local appointments.”

NHS Grampian says health boards are also being supported to set aside certain parts of the treatment time guarantee legislation.

The definition of a “reasonable” offer of treatment will be widened to include an appointment anywhere in Scotland.

It also says reasonable travel and accommodation expenses will be reimbursed.