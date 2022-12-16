Speedo Mick aims to hit £1million milestone in final walk from John O’Groats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wearing only swimming trunks, sunglasses and a hat, fundraiser “Speedo Mick” will begin his final walking challenge next week.

Michael Cullen, known as Speedo Mick, will brave freezing conditions as he dons his famous “blue knickers” for the last time as he attempts to trek 1,000 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

The 57-year-old has raised more than £800,000 over the years and hopes to sign off by reaching a £1million for charity.

And as for the cold the Liverpudlian said: “I appreciate the concern people but don’t you worry, a bit of extreme weather never bothered me.”

He will set off from John O’Groats on Tuesday and pass through Lybster, Berriedale, Crakaig, Dornoch and Tain as well as North Kessock and around Loch Ness as he heads south.

The open swimmer will also attempt other challenges along the way, such as the Three Peaks.

He will be sleeping in a tent, but hopes friends will join him as he travels through the UK.

Mr Cullen has launched a new GoFundMe for his final stomp, with all money raised going to a “cause close to his heart” – mental health and suicide prevention.

Still buzzing off all the support I've received so far from u lot 🤗💙 £2.5K already!!!!🤯 Warms my heart to know that I've got all these people right here with me advocating mental health & suicide prevention p.s. i'll post me route soon x 🗺️ https://t.co/KWuvitfEHE pic.twitter.com/YMJOojVCrf — Speedomick (@speedomick) December 15, 2022

Money will help set up others with mental health issues

He wrote: “After I have finished this next challenge I will be hanging up my blue knickers for ever more.

“I have spent seven years tirelessly fundraising for charity and I’m a bit knackered now and I also want to spend more time with my loved ones, as we don’t have them forever do we?”

Mr Cullen revealed he has struggled with his mental health for most of his adult life, and hopes the money raised will go towards the first SpeedoMick Foundation.

“It will be a dream come true for me to be able to give back to my community and support people who are suffering from mental health,” he said.

“Alongside our fundraising on this charity walk the Speedomick Foundation will also be gifting grants to small grassroots charities that support mental health, disadvantaged young people and homelessness.”

He praised the generosity of those who have helped him raise £800,000 in the last seven years.

Im taking on the THREE PEAKS during my final stomp!😆🏔️ Am doing this for everyone out there who might be struggling during these hard times – i believe in u all and i'm so happy u believe in me too 💙 6 days – lets feckin go 👉️ https://t.co/KWuvitfEHE#mentalhealth #charity pic.twitter.com/OdyRRI5YQl — Speedomick (@speedomick) December 16, 2022

He hopes to end the challenges on a high, and wrote: “On my last 2,500 mile walk you donated a massive £200,000 for my efforts and if by some miracle we managed this again then I will have raised £1,000,000 for charity and that will also be a dream come true, and such an amazing achievement from a man who not so long ago had lost his dignity, his pride, his home, his family and any hope.

“I have all that back in my life today because I received support and I hope to we can give that back through the SpeedoMick Foundation and our new mental health projects.

“Thank you for all your support and your donations for the last seven years it’s been a blast.”