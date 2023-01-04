Man who took drugs to cope with traumatic childhood now helps Moray residents turn their lives around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man who took drugs to cope with traumatic childhood now helps Moray residents turn their lives around

By Charlotte Thomson
January 4, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 4, 2023, 12:44 pm
Justin Jansen in Elgin.
Justin Jansen wants people struggling with addiction to know they can move on and have a good life.

Justin Jansen first turned to drugs while struggling to cope with a traumatic childhood.

He was left in a really dark place when his mum left home when he was young and later died.

“That left me with a feeling of not belonging, not being good enough, and with a lot of insecurity and I suppose fear,” he explains. “And I started looking for ways to belong; to be accepted.”

Like many others now facing addiction, Justin started smoking marijuana when he was at school, progressing to cocaine and eventually heroin.

He was taking drugs as a way to take away the pain.

“What they made me do was feel OK, not feel the reality of my life,” he says.

“And I suppose in the beginning it gave me the sense of belonging and a crowd to belong to.”

Taking drugs to cope: He hit rock bottom…

But taking drugs usually only leads in one direction and Justin ended up feeling the pain of addiction instead.

“I tried to kill myself because I didn’t think that life was worth living anymore,” he says. “Everyone had given up on me.

Justin as a young boy before he started taking drugs to cope with life. Image: Justin Jansen

“That’s when I finally hit my bottom – I always say rock bottom is when a person is broken enough to ask for help.”

That was back in 2010 and Justin has been clean from alcohol and drugs since then.

And after getting the help he needed at a treatment centre, he was so inspired to help others he studied to be an addiction counsellor.

‘I didn’t have to go through it alone’

“To be able to give myself a chance to find happiness again, and self belief, and to become comfortable in my own skin was not an easy journey.

“It involved facing my past and my trauma and going through the pain.

“I was just lucky through the treatment centre there were people there supporting me and I didn’t have to go through it alone.”

Justin turned his life around and continued studying, eventually graduating with a degree to become a psychologist and opening up his own treatment centre in 2014.

Justin Jansen and wife Charlene and son Kai.
Justin Jansen and wife Charlene and son Kai. Image: Justin Jansen

For the past year, he’s been working as the service manager for the Quarriers Arrows Service, a drug and alcohol support centre based in Elgin.

Staff have helped 749 people who have accessed services there over the past three months alone.

“We’ve seen, over the last few months, a huge increase in the number of people needing our services,” he says.

Although, there’s still a lot of stigma attached to substance users and Justin says this often makes it difficult for people, and their families, to walk into the building.

‘I was very much a victim in my life’

But he’s keen to highlight that it’s a free and confidential service and that staff realise that many have faced trauma in their lives.

“I would just love people to know that Arrows is a non-judgmental service,” he says; “It’s a service built up with a lot of people with lived experience who have been there.”

There’s also a newly launched project called Our Promising Futures helping families and children affected by a relative’s drug or alcohol addiction.

Justin Jansen and his wife Charlene and their son Kai on holiday in Turkey
Justin Jansen and his wife Charlene and their son Kai on holiday in Turkey. Image: Justin Jansen.

Families can refer themselves if they need help or advice.

And Arrows also runs the Bow Cafe in Elgin staffed by volunteers cooking up discounted meals for local residents facing financial hardship.

Around 15 people also turn up every week to play in an (Addicts) Recovery Football Team launched by the Quarriers charity service.

Everyone struggling with drug or alcohol addiction is described as a survivor.

Justin says many are just looking for a solution and taking drugs to cope with the pain of a traumatic life.

Cook Clara Fyvie and manageress Katrina Urquhart with Justin at the Bow Cafe in Elgin.
Cook Clara Fyvie and manageress Katrina Urquhart with Justin at the Bow Cafe in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I think I’ve never really given up in life,” Justin, who is originally from Johannesburg in South Africa, says.

“I was always looking for something and I see that with a lot of the people we support as well.

“They’ve been through the mill and they haven’t given up.

“I was very much a victim to my life, blaming my trauma and my circumstances.

“But I think through treatments and counselling, and all of the things that we offer in substance use services, I was able to get that positive outlook and find hope.

Justin Jansen enjoying life.
Justin Jansen now enjoys his life after recovering from his trauma. Image: Justin Jansen.

“I think you just need one person to believe in you, to have that person saying you could do this and have a good life.”

Quarriers CEO, Dr Ron Culley, said the service is a source of great pride for the charity for all its work helping Moray residents on their recovery journey.

He added: “We’re strong advocates of using lived experience to enhance insight and support, and Justin and the team continue to do a remarkable job in helping people to transform their lives.”

Justin now works as the service manager at Arrows
Justin now works as the service manager at Arrows and has come up with forward-thinking plans for its future. Image: Justin Jansen

Struggling with addiction?

If you live in Moray and are struggling with alcohol or drug addiction and want to find out how Arrows can help you, call 01343 610500 and speak to one of the team, or leave a message.

Services are also available to help families and friends who are worried about their loved ones taking drugs to cope with their lives.

More information about Arrows and the services it provides can be found here.

