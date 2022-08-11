Multi-agency outreach operation across Moray to support those most vulnerable to drug-related harm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cocaine and cannabis have been seized as part of an operation to reach people vulnerable to drug-related harm.

On Tuesday and Wednesday officers worked alongside Moray Council, Arrows, Circles Advocacy, Moray Wellbeing and the NHS as part of Operation Protector.

As part of the operation, six drug search warrants were executed across Moray, with personal quantities of cannabis and cocaine being recovered.

The people found in possession of the substances were offered support by a dedicated enforcement support team.

Three people will be reported to the procurator fiscal in relation to drug possession offences.

Dedicated hubs were set up in Buckie and Elgin to provide support to over 100 people on making or influencing positive life changes.

Officers also conducted 95 outreach visits to vulnerable people, who were offered support from services designed to keep them safer and reduce the risk of overdosing.

Chief Inspector Simon Reid, local area commander for Moray said the partnership work focusses on the need for “effective intervention” and helping those most vulnerable in the community.

He added: “Enforcement compliments the need to focus on those who are vulnerable and targeting those who aim to exploit these individuals however is no longer the solution to tackling the issue around drug-related harm.

“Effective intervention and assertive outreach is and focuses on reducing the demand for drugs in our communities. We will continue to work with partners across Moray and the wider north-east area to keep people safe from those who blight our communities and to reduce drug-related harm.”

Outreach ‘most effective’ way to reach vulnerable

Justin Jansen, service manager for Arrows said the operation between the teams was a welcome opportunity to reach those most at risk.

He said: “Some individuals reach a point where they lose choice about what they can do to change their lives and are unable to take themselves out of the harmful situation. This is when outreach becomes the most effective way to reach individuals most at risk.

“At the same time, we are encouraging communities to contribute directly in the partnership response to the impact of serious organised crime on individuals and families who are our communities.”

Officers urge anyone at risk or being forced to sell drugs to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Anyone affected by drug-related harm in Moray can get support and assistance from Arrows by calling 01343 610500.