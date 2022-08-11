Multi-agency outreach operation across Moray to support those most vulnerable to drug-related harm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Multi-agency outreach operation across Moray to support those most vulnerable to drug-related harm

By Lauren Taylor
August 11, 2022, 9:27 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 10:38 am
Officers in Moray have been working to provide support to those vulnerable to drug related harm as part of Operation Protector.
Cocaine and cannabis have been seized as part of an operation to reach people vulnerable to drug-related harm.

On Tuesday and Wednesday officers worked alongside Moray Council, Arrows, Circles Advocacy, Moray Wellbeing and the NHS as part of Operation Protector.

As part of the operation, six drug search warrants were executed across Moray, with personal quantities of cannabis and cocaine being recovered.

The people found in possession of the substances were offered support by a dedicated enforcement support team.

Three people will be reported to the procurator fiscal in relation to drug possession offences.

Dedicated hubs were set up in Buckie and Elgin to provide support to over 100 people on making or influencing positive life changes.

Officers also conducted 95 outreach visits to vulnerable people, who were offered support from services designed to keep them safer and reduce the risk of overdosing.

Chief Inspector Simon Reid, local area commander for Moray said the partnership work focusses on the need for “effective intervention” and helping those most vulnerable in the community.

He added: “Enforcement compliments the need to focus on those who are vulnerable and targeting those who aim to exploit these individuals however is no longer the solution to tackling the issue around drug-related harm.

“Effective intervention and assertive outreach is and focuses on reducing the demand for drugs in our communities. We will continue to work with partners across Moray and the wider north-east area to keep people safe from those who blight our communities and to reduce drug-related harm.”

Outreach ‘most effective’ way to reach vulnerable

Justin Jansen, service manager for Arrows said the operation between the teams was a welcome opportunity to reach those most at risk.

He said: “Some individuals reach a point where they lose choice about what they can do to change their lives and are unable to take themselves out of the harmful situation. This is when outreach becomes the most effective way to reach individuals most at risk.

“At the same time, we are encouraging communities to contribute directly in the partnership response to the impact of serious organised crime on individuals and families who are our communities.”

Officers urge anyone at risk or being forced to sell drugs to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Anyone affected by drug-related harm in Moray can get support and assistance from Arrows by calling 01343 610500.

