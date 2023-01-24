Families in Moray ‘shouldering increased burden’ amid care staff shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Families in Moray ‘shouldering increased burden’ amid care staff shortage

By James Wyllie
January 24, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 7:53 am
Nurse holding hand of senior man in rest home. Staff absences and retention issues mean a 1,100-hour backlog for social care has emerged in Moray.
Staff absences and retention issues mean a 1,100-hour backlog for social care has emerged in Moray. Image: Shutterstock

Social care bosses are warning of hefty staff sickness rates in Moray, with people leaving the workforce just as fast as they can recruit.

It’s been revealed that homecare staff absence rates are “consistently” more than 8%.

In some recent weeks, more than one in 10 workers have been off sick.

And, while recruitment drives are proving successful, these gains are being offset by the numbers of staff leaving.

Impact on backlog

Reports going before this week’s Moray integration joint board have laid bare the scale of the problem.

Chief officer Simon Bokor-Ingram says as many as 165 people every week are going without the social care assessments they require.

Simon Bokor-Ingram says a care backlog has begun forming. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Simon Bokor-Ingram says a care backlog has begun forming. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The inability to meet demand has led to a backlog of more than 1,100 hours of care – the equivalent of almost 46 continuous days.

“[This] is resulting in family carers having to shoulder an increased burden,” he wrote.

“In turn, this leads to high demand for carer support, combined with concern from community members at levels of unmet need.”

Knock-on effect on hospitals

The situation is having a knock-on effect on Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin and its ability to send patients home.

“The sustained pressure on care staff is impacting on the quality of care that some providers can deliver,” Mr Bokor-Ingram added.

Bosses will soon look to the lessons which can be learned from patient numbers at Dr Gray’s over Christmas and New Year.

They said there were “significant pressures” at the front door over the festive period, with demand much higher than predicted.

The social care pressures across Moray have caused difficulties at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
The social care pressures across Moray have caused difficulties at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

In turn, patients were arriving more ill than in previous years, leading to them requiring longer stays in wards.

Mr Bokor-Ingram says surge beds are remaining open in Dr Gray’s and Moray’s community hospitals.

Interim care beds, designed to “increase movement” in the system, are being monitored daily.

Recruitment test paying off

Efforts are being made by Moray Council and its health and social care partnership, however.

A temporary “recruitment cell” has been set up to advertise the process and make it easier, while the real living wage has increased from at least £9.50 to £10.50 per hour.

This test has brought in three times the number of new recruits, with 31 new social care assistants, compared to 12 hired during the same period in 2021.

Another area growing successfully is for personal assistants (PAs), where carers and the cared for negotiate to form a “mutually beneficial partnership” in terms of tasks and workloads.

One report says there are more than 300 PAs helping people throughout Moray, with a specific coordinator in place to speed up match-making.

“This has proven to be highly efficient and successful in sourcing PAs to reduce the time taken for matching to take place,” it said.

“In turn, [this is] reducing the care needs within communities across Moray and maximising outcomes for all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

A member of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London (Jeff Moore/PA)
Biggest strike day in NHS history will be ‘difficult’, chief warns
The number of excess deaths registered each week in England and Wales has hit its highest total for nearly two years (James Manning/PA)
Highest number of weekly excess deaths for nearly two years
It follows a day of strikes by thousands of ambulance workers across England and Wales on Monday (Jacob King/PA)
NHS pay dispute shows no sign of ending as North West ambulance workers strike
Women and people prescribed increasing numbers of medicines were more likely to experience an adverse drug reaction, a study has suggested (Chris Ison/PA)
Women and patients on more medicines ‘at higher risk of adverse drug reaction’
The Government has rejected calls for a large-scale pilot of menopause leave (Alamy/PA)
Government rejects calls from MPs for menopause leave trial
(Elva Etienne/Alamy/PA)
Safety risks and failures in mental health settings to be reviewed by Government
NHS Grampian's strategic asset manager Graeme Legge, Dr Gray's general manager Alasdair Pattinson and the health board's head of property and asset development Gerry Donald. Image: NHS Grampian.
Study which could lead to overhaul of Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin gets started
Midwives are to stage and eight hour walk out in Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Midwives in Wales to stage eight-hour strike
(PA)
£150m funding for mental health services to alleviate A&E pressures – PM
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he cannot wave a magic wand to resolve the NHS pay dispute (Toby Melville/PA)
It would be lovely to wave a magic wand, Sunak tells unions

Most Read

1
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives
2
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set for crisis talks with players – after Dave…
3
3
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
4
Gail Fraser stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson.
Woman avoids prison sentence after sexual assault on disabled man and his partner
5
Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live
6
Jean Donald of Portsoy's John Donald and Son bakery, a weel kent face for almost 70 years.
’70 years of fruit loaves and friendships’: Portsoy mourns baker Jean Donald, 84
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin walks off the pitch following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Fan view: Darvel disaster shows Aberdeen must start work to make next season a…
8
Martin Greig and Marc Langford say the residents do not want the mast in their area. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
‘You must be joking!’ West End community in Aberdeen fears towering 55ft phone mast…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

More from Press and Journal

Competitors are being asked to show their creativity in how they make the best shortbread. Image: Shutterstock.
Businesses do battle in the first-ever Highland Shortbread Showdown
FreshMex in Aberdeen will be giving away 132 meals. Image: Deliveroo.
Burritos for Burns! Aberdeen restaurant FreshMex gives out freebies to celebrate Burns Night
Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters at Woodhill House.
Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes
SEASON 2002/2003 ABERDEEN Patrizio Billio in action
Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New contract for Petrasco Picture shows; l-r Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at Aberdeen-based Petrasco. don't know. Supplied by Petrasco Date; Unknown
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Millwall FC grew from a team started by workers at JT Morton's cannery in Millwall. JT Morton grew his business from Clayhills in Aberdeen Picture shows; Millwall FC . n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
How a canning factory in Aberdeen led to the birth of Millwall FC
Sean Lawrie. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to…
From left: Angus E (son) and Angus A (MacMillan (father) have launched MacMillan Spirits. Image: DC Thomson Design team
Uist father and son duo release first products by MacMillan Spirits ahead of Benbecula…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented