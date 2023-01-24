Families in Moray ‘shouldering increased burden’ amid care staff shortage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Social care bosses are warning of hefty staff sickness rates in Moray, with people leaving the workforce just as fast as they can recruit.

It’s been revealed that homecare staff absence rates are “consistently” more than 8%.

In some recent weeks, more than one in 10 workers have been off sick.

And, while recruitment drives are proving successful, these gains are being offset by the numbers of staff leaving.

Impact on backlog

Reports going before this week’s Moray integration joint board have laid bare the scale of the problem.

Chief officer Simon Bokor-Ingram says as many as 165 people every week are going without the social care assessments they require.

The inability to meet demand has led to a backlog of more than 1,100 hours of care – the equivalent of almost 46 continuous days.

“[This] is resulting in family carers having to shoulder an increased burden,” he wrote.

“In turn, this leads to high demand for carer support, combined with concern from community members at levels of unmet need.”

Knock-on effect on hospitals

The situation is having a knock-on effect on Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin and its ability to send patients home.

“The sustained pressure on care staff is impacting on the quality of care that some providers can deliver,” Mr Bokor-Ingram added.

Bosses will soon look to the lessons which can be learned from patient numbers at Dr Gray’s over Christmas and New Year.

They said there were “significant pressures” at the front door over the festive period, with demand much higher than predicted.

In turn, patients were arriving more ill than in previous years, leading to them requiring longer stays in wards.

Mr Bokor-Ingram says surge beds are remaining open in Dr Gray’s and Moray’s community hospitals.

Interim care beds, designed to “increase movement” in the system, are being monitored daily.

Recruitment test paying off

Efforts are being made by Moray Council and its health and social care partnership, however.

A temporary “recruitment cell” has been set up to advertise the process and make it easier, while the real living wage has increased from at least £9.50 to £10.50 per hour.

This test has brought in three times the number of new recruits, with 31 new social care assistants, compared to 12 hired during the same period in 2021.

Another area growing successfully is for personal assistants (PAs), where carers and the cared for negotiate to form a “mutually beneficial partnership” in terms of tasks and workloads.

One report says there are more than 300 PAs helping people throughout Moray, with a specific coordinator in place to speed up match-making.

“This has proven to be highly efficient and successful in sourcing PAs to reduce the time taken for matching to take place,” it said.

“In turn, [this is] reducing the care needs within communities across Moray and maximising outcomes for all.”