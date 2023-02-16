‘Warmth, kindness and compassion’: Inspectors give glowing review of Peterhead care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Warmth, kindness and compassion’: Inspectors give glowing review of Peterhead care home

By James Wyllie
February 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 16, 2023, 9:02 am
Ellie Gillanders (carer), Meg Stuart (service user), Sarah Wright (Home manager ), Fiona Findlay (deputy manager),Tam Mitchell (service user), Kelly O?Brien (carer) from Allandale House, Peterhead.
The staff at Allandale House have been praised for their "meaningful" relationships with residents. Image: Allandale House

A Peterhead care home has been given top marks by inspectors – and its manager says it’s crucial they never become complacent.

The Care Inspectorate has given Allandale House its highest ratings, specifically noting the “warmth, kindness and compassion” shown by staff.

It cares for 32 people living with mental health issues, and faced an unannounced inspection over two days last year.

Officials awarded Allandale its highest grade for the quality of its leadership. And it was given a “very good” – just one rank lower – for how it supports people’s wellbeing.

Residents, families, staff and visiting professionals were full of praise for the facility too, with “extremely high” satisfaction rates.

Inspectors visited Allandale House for two days before writing their report. Image: Google Street View
Inspectors visited Allandale House for two days before writing their report. Image: Google Street View

The Care Inspectorate’s report said staff knew the residents well with “meaningful” personal relationships.

This extended to the care they offered during the height of the Covid pandemic and beyond, in terms of keeping spirits high.

Making Allandale House ‘feel like home’

Staff arranged a visit from Peterhead Football Club for the residents missing their matches, while some of their arts and crafts were displayed in a pop-up shop.

Additionally, they organise regular trips to the likes of local shops and restaurants, or places of interest where they can watch the fishing boats.

Allandale House staff - Lorraine Glennie (senior carer), Ellie Gillanders (carer), Michelle Beveridge (senior carer), Rachael Donoghue (carer), Chloe Gilmour (senior carer), Fiona Findlay (deputy manager), Olusola Adediran (carer), Sarah Wright (Home manager), Kelly O’Brien (carer) Trisha Armstrong(Carer), Tracy Beacom (domestic assistant), Rosalind Stephen (carer), Marc Stephen (cook)
Care home manager Sarah Wright (third from right, wearing lilac) has high praise for her staff. Image: Allandale House

The home’s been managed by Sarah Wright for 17 years – and she says there’s one key factor always at the front of her mind.

“Fundamentally, the staff actually believe that Allandale House is the service users’ home,” she said.

“We’ve got an ability not to stagnate – we’re always looking for ideas to improve people’s lives.

“Every day you have to come in and ask ‘What are we doing, why are we doing it, can we do something different?’

“You’re always looking at the service and how you can make a care home feel like home for the people living in it.”

