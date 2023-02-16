‘Warmth, kindness and compassion’: Inspectors give glowing review of Peterhead care home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Peterhead care home has been given top marks by inspectors – and its manager says it’s crucial they never become complacent.

The Care Inspectorate has given Allandale House its highest ratings, specifically noting the “warmth, kindness and compassion” shown by staff.

It cares for 32 people living with mental health issues, and faced an unannounced inspection over two days last year.

Officials awarded Allandale its highest grade for the quality of its leadership. And it was given a “very good” – just one rank lower – for how it supports people’s wellbeing.

Residents, families, staff and visiting professionals were full of praise for the facility too, with “extremely high” satisfaction rates.

The Care Inspectorate’s report said staff knew the residents well with “meaningful” personal relationships.

This extended to the care they offered during the height of the Covid pandemic and beyond, in terms of keeping spirits high.

Making Allandale House ‘feel like home’

Staff arranged a visit from Peterhead Football Club for the residents missing their matches, while some of their arts and crafts were displayed in a pop-up shop.

Additionally, they organise regular trips to the likes of local shops and restaurants, or places of interest where they can watch the fishing boats.

The home’s been managed by Sarah Wright for 17 years – and she says there’s one key factor always at the front of her mind.

“Fundamentally, the staff actually believe that Allandale House is the service users’ home,” she said.

“We’ve got an ability not to stagnate – we’re always looking for ideas to improve people’s lives.

“Every day you have to come in and ask ‘What are we doing, why are we doing it, can we do something different?’

“You’re always looking at the service and how you can make a care home feel like home for the people living in it.”