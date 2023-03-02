‘A real boost for Huntly’: Work to start soon on £1 million Jubilee Hospital revamp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Long-awaited repairs and upgrades worth almost £1 million are due to begin at a Huntly hospital ward next week.

Some patients admitted to Jubilee Hospital have been facing disruption because of a leaking roof.

At the end of last year, the 18-capacity Rothieden unit was reduced to around eight beds as a result of the damage, made worse by bad weather.

In recent weeks, this number has fallen even further as preparations for the work began.

And health bosses say an end to the disruption is now in sight.

Work on Huntly hospital ward will modernise the unit

Aberdeenshire’s health and social care partnership says work will commence at Jubilee Hospital next week.

This will include a new roof, complete with solar panels, plus work to modernise and refurbish the ward itself.

It’s expected the “significant” project will take between six and nine months overall – meaning it should be complete by the end of the year.

The bill for the work is approaching £1 million, with funding from the Scottish Government, NHS Grampian, Aberdeenshire HSCP and the Friends of Jubilee Hospital.

A ‘real boost’ for Huntly

Anne Stirling, chairwoman of the Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board (IJB), said: “This is a real boost for the Huntly community and represents a significant investment in Jubilee Hospital.

“Our community hospitals across Aberdeenshire offer a fantastic and vital service, keeping care close to home for many people.

“I am thrilled that work to improve this much-loved facility is beginning.”

Fiona Lovie, the location manager for Huntly and Alford, said she is “absolutely delighted” that work will begin soon.

“There may be some disruption to how we operate at the hospital as the works progress, but we will work to ensure that it is kept to a minimum,” she added.