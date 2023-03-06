Dedicated Parkinson’s exercise classes changing lives in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dedicated Parkinson’s exercise classes changing lives in Aberdeen

By James Wyllie
March 6, 2023, 11:45 am
Bill Loxton leads the weekly Parkinson's exercise class. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bill Loxton leads the weekly Parkinson's exercise class. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Dedicated exercise classes for people with Parkinson’s are helping them get stronger and more confident in Aberdeen.

The weekly sessions have been run by Sport Aberdeen for the last two years and are so popular they have a packed waiting list.

They initially began virtually during the Covid lockdown period in early 2021, but now take place in person at Get Active @ Alex Collie in Bridge of Don.

Even from the outset, sport chiefs say participants were reporting hugely positive results – and they have no intention of slowing down.

How do the classes help?

Bill Loxton received special training to run the sessions after Sport Aberdeen was approached by Parkinson’s UK about the idea.

“Every class starts with a warm-up then we do a mixture of strength and balance exercises,” he explained.

Bill has recently been shortlisted as a finalist in Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 - with his Parkinson's fitness class participants always singing his praises. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bill has recently been shortlisted as a finalist in Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 – with class participants always singing his praises. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“There’s evidence that these are particularly beneficial for people with Parkinson’s, but the most important thing is that it’s enjoyable.

“I love my class, they’re absolutely brilliant – they all know and support each other.”

The classes are tailored to the people taking part, with an emphasis on improving their strength, balance and overall fitness.

This is crucial for people with Parkinson’s disease, as it can often leave people feeling stiff or slow, and with tremors on certain parts of their body.

“Balance is something we take for granted,” Bill said.

The Aberdeen classes incorporate a range of strength and balance exercises to help alleviate the symptoms of Parkinson's. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen classes incorporate a range of strength and balance exercises to help alleviate the symptoms of Parkinson's. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“But I’ve spoken to someone who wouldn’t even come out of their house as they were frightened they’d fall.

“If you fall and seriously hurt yourself, the majority of people don’t fully recover from that.

“These classes can alleviate some of the symptoms.”

Classes are boosting confidence

Andrinne Craig, Sport Aberdeen‘s healthy communities manager said the classes don’t just provide a physical boost.

“They do a lot for your confidence as well, as feeling unsteady will limit what people choose to do in their life,” she said.

Andrinne Craig says the feedback has been incredibly positive. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Andrinne Craig says the feedback has been incredibly positive. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Exercise is part of the medication and it’s something people feel they can control themselves.

“They can go out there and do these exercises and participate.

“Even in our pilot, around 80% of people felt an improvement in their balance and reduced muscle stiffness – and an improved mood came through too.”

Classes make ‘a huge difference’ for participants

Every week, Bill usually leads a class of between eight and 10 participants.

Neil Smith, on the right, is one of the regular attendees. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Neil Smith is one of the regular attendees of Bill's class. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Neil Smith was diagnosed with the disease seven years ago and heard about the sessions during a different fitness class in Peterculter.

He explained: “I thought I could do with some extra exercise and something more adapted to my condition.”

He’s been a regular since the end of last year and, when he can’t attend, he often finds himself “slowing down” with an affected mood as well.

“If you don’t have the class, it really makes a difference,” he added.

“And it’s social as well as physical.

“Going by the faces I see every week I’m the newcomer, but I’ve been made very welcome.”

The classes have a supportive atmosphere, with new faces always made welcome. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The classes have a supportive atmosphere, with new faces always made welcome. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Neil’s also often joined by Maureen Campbell, who has been living with an internal tremor caused by Parkinson’s for a decade.

“You’re mixing with people who understand where you’re coming from,” she said.

“We don’t make a big deal of it, you just get on with it.

“If you need to sit down, you sit down and if you need to stop, you stop.

“Bill is very aware of what our needs are and is very well-versed in the condition.

“It’s very positive to come here and I find exercise makes a huge difference to me.”

