Made in Chelsea star ‘loved running in Aberdeen’ as he attempts record-breaking 76 marathons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Meeting up with a therapist was life-changing for Josh Patterson.

“I struggle with my anxiety every day,” he says.

“I haven’t had depression in quite some time but that’s just through being able to connect with the right people and learn how to cope with it.”

Josh has faced difficult times in his life and eventually realised he needed to get help when he hit rock bottom a few years ago.

He was struggling with low self-esteem, and at one point even considered taking his own life.

But thankfully he got the right support in place and is now on a mission to change the nation’s perceptions of mental health.

Josh also realises that not everyone can afford to pay for a therapist so wants to make sure everyone can get access to the right support.

He’s currently taking on a record-breaking attempt running 76 miles in 76 cities to raise £1 million for the Samaritans charity.

Made in Chelsea star Josh Patterson ‘loved running in Aberdeen’

Josh talks to me about his big running challenge, as well as the struggles he’s faced with his own mental health, after completing his marathon in Aberdeen.

“The coastline in Aberdeen was stunning,” he says.

“We ran with a local police officer who opened up about his personal life which was fantastic.

“He was an incredible tour guide – I loved it.”

The 33-year-old started off at the Castlegate and was delighted to be taken down pathways running past “beautiful old houses and bridges”.

Each marathon takes around five hours to complete, which includes some breaks in his running team’s campervan to top up on food and drinks.

“The key thing with this is not to go fast,” he explains. “I think ego can play a part where people feel pressured to be running quickly.

“But the less impact I have on my legs the better they will feel for tomorrow and hopefully I’ll then have a slightly more comfortable marathon.”

What has helped Josh cope with anxiety?

It’s certainly a difficult challenge to be taking on and while Josh is talking to me he’s wearing compression boots to help his legs recover.

But he’s no stranger to record-breaking running challenges. He became the first person in history to run a marathon in all four countries in the UK in under 24 hours in 2021.

Now he’s on a mission to raise a million pounds for the Samaritans charity which will fund 200,000 life-saving phone calls.

And the Made in Chelsea star only started running three years ago.

“Samaritans is a fantastic charity,” he says. “They have a branch in every city we’re going to, so it will literally benefit everyone and anyone.”

Josh highlights that exercise is a great way to cope with anxiety and also recommends getting enough sleep, good nutrition and having positive people in your life.

“I think everyone has to find what works for them,” he stresses.

“You know, finding things in your life that stimulate you; goals that you set yourself that you can be proud of.”

‘You can’t dwell on it too much’

The father-of-one highlights that feelings of anxiety can come and go and that everyone struggles with it in their own way.

“I think the most important thing is not to dwell on it too much and realise that it’s a part of that particular day and that you’ll overcome it,” he says.

Now that he’s on his own journey of recovery, Josh feels it’s his responsibility to help others struggling with their own mental health.

But he realises that some people might feel reluctant to reach out to the Samaritans.

He says often people fear being judged but stresses that the trained charity volunteers are actually there to help.

“Just by speaking to someone who is impartial, who might not be connected to your close environment, is hugely valuable,” he says.

“Talking is of huge benefit – a therapist for me was life changing.

“If you can’t afford therapy, or it’s not accessible to you, I think Samaritans is just the best service that you could possibly get.”

Josh started his Run41M challenge at the end of last month and plans to finish his last marathon in London on May 13.