Is your dream home right under your nose?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Is your dream home right under your nose?

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 22, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 12:18 pm
Coloured bathroom suites can put off some buyers, others think they are beautiful or are willing to live with them for a while.
Coloured bathroom suites can put off some buyers, others think they are beautiful or are willing to live with them for a while.

People can spend years looking for their dream home and some even discover it was there all along, they just dismissed it early in their search.

One of the reasons for this is that when such a big investment is involved, there’s a pressure for things to be perfect – especially when we start using language like “forever home” and “dream house”.

What does a dream home mean for you and where can compromises be made?

Seeking perfection is one thing, but refusing to compromise on even the smallest detail is another and it can serve as a barrier that keeps potential buyers in an endless loop of anticipation and disappointment.

To break the cycle, what’s often needed is a change of mindset because if a home hunt has gone on too long, chances are the problem is not with what’s on offer but with what the buyer is demanding.

Some properties have to be seen on the inside to be fully appreciated.

If you’re struggling to find your first, next or ‘forever’ home, here are some tips to help you move past whatever is holding up that process.

1. Where is the compromise?

We often talk about properties “ticking all the boxes” but do all the boxes really have to be ticked?

Think about your list of wants and work out, if you really had to, what one area might you be able to compromise on?

Is it the location, the outdoor space, the parking, the number of bedrooms or the budget? Being willing to move on the latter might be all it takes to instantly expand your choices.

Could the compromise be a smaller, but no less beautiful, garden?

2. Don’t judge a book by its cover

Always look beyond the exterior images of a property because as we on Your Home know only too well, some homes that look quite ordinary on the outside can be absolutely amazing on the inside.

It helps to develop an ability to visualise how things could be.

3. Love a courtyard

You want outdoor space, you want al fresco dining, you need a garden – or do you? Garden grounds can seriously ramp up the price of a property when you might be just as happy with a few square metres of patio.

Look up “small gardens” or “courtyards” on sites such as Pinterest and prepare to be amazed at how beautiful they can be and how ‘perfect’ they are for entertaining.

Courtyard gardens can be all you need for a relaxing outdoor space and for entertaining.

4. Live with avocado

Coloured bathroom suites, swirly carpets and quirky interior design choices can put some buyers off a property but don’t let that be you.

Try to block all that out by applying a mental lick of white paint so you can note the layout and proportions of the rooms and the structural elements.

Everything else can be changed and if it means you have to live with an avocado bath for a year then so be it. Unless you agree that coloured bathroom suites are fab of course.

Mentally block out mess and strange design choices to note layout and structure.

5. Do a search by ‘oldest first’

This will bring up properties that for some reason have been overlooked, possibly for superficial reasons (see swirly carpets above) and may be worth proper investigation. These are also the properties where there may be room for negotiation on price.

Some properties are full of surprises if you only look beyond the exterior.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
Serious concerns have been raised about the Scottish Government's approach to private landlords. Photo by Shutterstock.
Shortage of rental properties exacerbated by Scottish Government's ban on evictions, says Inverness estate…
4
Market Bar Inverness
Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years…
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
This beautiful granite home has a fairytale style tower. Images: Laurie & Co
Property prayers answered by this saintly Aboyne home on the market for £695,000
A graphic indicating the house prices in Scotland
House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
A selection of show homes have been unveiled by Kirkwood Homes at Strabathie Village in Blackdog, Aberdeenshire.
Kirkwood Homes launches show home village in the north-east
Number 1 Cooperage Court in Stonehaven's old town has three bedrooms and enviable sea views.
Three-bed detached house with sea views in Stonehaven's Auld Toon for sale
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Shane Rollo followed a man to New Elgin filling station and threatened to kill him.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook/ Google Maps Date; Unknown
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin
2
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
3
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The hotel general manager is preparing to host a charity evening in aid of cancer when business returns to normal.
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail
6
To go with story by Jamie Ross. Covid outbreak Picture shows; Castle Gardens Care Home, Invergordon. Invergordon. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 10/01/2021; b9df7c49-6dac-47dd-8ec9-35c12256b156
Invergordon care home to close because of staffing pressures, leaving 35 residents in limbo
7
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Patrick McGuire was asphyxiated after a bench toppled over and pinned him against a wall. Picture shows; Patrick McGuire Glengarry Castle Hotel . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…
9
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…

More from Press and Journal

BP's Glen Lyon FPSO.
Petrofac workers on BP assets take strike tally to 1,500
Signs in place at Schoolhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs
By-standers gathered at the new Benbecula Distillery for a topping out ceremony to mark the completion of the glass lighthouse. Image: Spey Media
Ceremony held to mark construction milestone for 'landmark' distillery lighthouse on Benbecula
The line between Dingwall and Muir of Ord has been closed. Image: PA
Inverness ScotRail services cancelled after train strikes tree
inverness hotel sale
Crown Court Hotel in Inverness goes up for sale for £850,000
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from 'vulnerable' man who thought she…
Left to right: RAF pilot group captain Peter 'Willy' Hackett and Paddy Lowe, Zero co-founder and chief executive. Image: Notion
Aberdeen's Global E&C strikes deal to develop 'world first' clean fuel plant for the…
Jamie King celebrates taking a catch for Stoneywood Dyce against Grange. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side
Hassan Chowdhury admitted getting behind the wheel and crashing his car while five times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver threatened to kill concerned member of public after crashing into wall
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Jack Stephenson. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser told mum of his kids they'd be better off if she died

Editor's Picks

Most Commented