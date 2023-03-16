‘I had to relearn how to walk three times – now I’m taking to the skies’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I had to relearn how to walk three times – now I’m taking to the skies’

By James Wyllie
March 16, 2023, 11:45 am
Fiona's MS worsened six years ago, leaving her unable to move or speak. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fiona's MS worsened six years ago, leaving her unable to move or speak. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

On three separate occasions, Fiona Halliday has had to learn how to walk all over again.

The 67-year-old had been a “formidable” fitness instructor in Banchory, leading popular classes in Pilates and Zumba.

But life changed dramatically when she was diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis) in 2006.

And then again, even more so, when she woke up in the middle of the night six years ago completely unable to move.

But with the help of her family, friends and a dedicated personal trainer, she’s fighting her way back to fitness.

‘It was awful – but I had to go on’

After that terrifying night in 2017, Fiona and her family initially thought she’d suffered a stroke.

She couldn’t speak or walk, and the left side of her face had dropped.

Fiona on holiday with husband David in Australia. Image: Fiona Halliday
Fiona on holiday with husband David in Australia. Image: Fiona Halliday

Scans showed she had developed tumefactive MS, a rare form of the condition with similar symptoms to a brain tumour.

Fiona left hospital with walking sticks and Zimmer frames, and had to gradually build up her strength.

After making good progress, she had a relapse two years ago that resulted in an eight-week hospital stay.

She has now had to learn how to walk again a total of three times.

“I was a fitness instructor doing 10 classes a week and everything just stopped,” she said.

Fiona was featured in the Evening Express and P&J in 2001 after her aerobics class raised £1,000 for the Archie Foundation. Image: Rory Raitt
Fiona was featured in the Evening Express and  The P&J in 2001 after her aerobics class raised £1,000 for the Archie Foundation. Image: Rory Raitt

“It was just awful – but I had to go on.”

And she says Banchory gym instructor Ben Smith has played a key role in her recovery.

Gym regime has helped Fiona’s recovery

Ben had been told Fiona was a “formidable” fitness instructor and was keen to help as best he could.

“We initially established what she could and couldn’t do, and we were able to do a lot with the neurophysiotherapist.

“She was told she might never be able to walk again, but she said ‘No, that’s not good enough for me’.”

Fiona has been working back to fitness with the help of gym instructor Ben Smith. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fiona has been working back to fitness with the help of gym instructor Ben Smith. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Since then, Fiona has come on “leaps and bounds” – both physically and mentally.

Ben has focused on lots of movements that challenge her balance, like lunges and squats.

“We use cable machines and free weights, and a lot of these turn into everyday movements,” he added.

“It makes getting up and down the stairs easier, for example.

“Doing this consistently over time has helped rebuild up her strength and coordination.”

‘I want to inspire others to fight MS’

As well as Ben’s support, Fiona has been keen to praise teams at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Woodend Hospital and Glen O’Dee.

Fiona and Ben use the likes of free weights and cable exercises while in the gym. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Fiona and Ben use the likes of free weights and cable exercises while in the gym. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

And she says her “amazing” friends and family – husband David, and children David and Gemma – have also been crucial on this journey.

“They’ve been through it all with me, especially for the last six years.

“It’s been hard on them seeing me like that, especially as I was a fitness instructor and lost it all overnight.

“And I have great friends that have been there for me through good days and bad days.”

A few years ago, Fiona took part in a charity zipline to raise money for the MS Society Scotland.

A lot of the exercises have real-world equivalents, helping with Fiona's balance and coordination. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
A lot of the exercises have real-world equivalents, helping with Fiona’s balance and coordination. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

She’s now fit enough to go one step further and take to the air, preparing for a charity skydive at the end of May.

She’ll be joined by Ben, who added: “She’s physically ready for it and all the Covid restrictions are gone so the events are running.

“She’s dealt with this in her own way, and is showing that life’s not over.

“If Fiona can throw herself out of a plane maybe someone else suffering from this disease can do some exercise and keep going.”

Fiona's hopeful her journey can inspire others with MS to take action too. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Fiona’s hopeful her journey can inspire others with MS to take action too. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

Fiona said: “The gym has been so good for me and my mental health.

“The hardest part is my speech, it’s very hard. Some people think I’m stupid because I don’t speak right, but that’s just how it goes.

“I can only hope [speaking out] gives others the will to fight as I’ve had to learn to walk three times.”

Donations can be made at: justgiving.com/fundraising/fions-halliday11

