Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Library body calls for ‘strong reconsideration’ of move to shut six Aberdeen libraries

By Chris Cromar
March 16, 2023, 1:09 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 1:10 pm
Furious residents are fighting against Aberdeen City Council's decision to close Woodside Library. Image: Kirstie Topp / DC Thomson.
The body that represents libraries and librarians in Scotland has slammed Aberdeen City Council’s decision to close six across the city.

The Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals in Scotland (Cilips) has sent an open letter to councillors following the authority’s decision to shut buildings during this month’s budget.

Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside are due to be axed on March 31, a move which will save the council £280,000.

Cornhill Library is one of the six libraries to close at the end of the month. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council agreed the cuts as part of cost-saving plans to plug a £46 million black hole in their books.

Swimming pools are also due to shut and school meals and council tax have been increased in price to try generate extra revenue. 

Urged council to ‘strongly reconsider’ their decision

Yesterday, a number of local residents took part in a “read in” at Ferryhill Library to protest the council’s decision, while online petitions have also been set up.

Cilips has urged the authority to “strongly reconsider” the decision due to people relying on the facilities, as well as the fact that a number are in some of the most deprived communities in the city.

They said any decisions made to close libraries should only be taken if detailed public consultations have been done and there is evidence that this is what the community needs and wants, warning that they could be in breach of the Equality Act.

Karen Barrett-Ayres and her son Brodie attended the protest at Ferryhill Library this week. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

Figures show that libraries had more visits than attending Scottish football matches and cinemas combined before the Covid-19 pandemic, with research showing that numbers have returned significantly in 2022 and 2023.

In a stern warning to the city’s decision-makers, the organisation warned that if the six closures go-ahead, then Aberdeen could have the lowest number of library branches in the whole of Scotland.

At the moment, the Granite City already has one of the lowest numbers of libraries per head of population population, currently sitting at 1.62 per 20,000 people, below the Scottish average of 2.04 per 20,000.

Benefits of libraries laid clear

In their letter, Cilips listed the benefits of having libraries in local communities, including:

  • Providing access to books.
  • Improving literacy.
  • Tackling social isolation.
  • Supporting mental health and wellbeing.
  • Supporting current digital strategies by providing free access for people unable to get online at home.
  • Being essential warm spaces during the current cost-of-living crisis.

In a final warning to councillors, the letter states: “How much value a local authority attaches to its public libraries can often be a good indication of how much it values its people.

“We ask that you take these savings proposals no further.”

Ferryhill residents turn out in force to protest ‘disgraceful’ council decision to close library

