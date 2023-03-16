Study reveals cancer gene’s link with Orcadian grandparents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Study reveals cancer gene’s link with Orcadian grandparents

By James Wyllie
March 16, 2023, 7:30 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 8:00 pm
Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka says testing people with Orkney grandparents for the BRCA1 variant could save lives from cancer. Image: Aberdeen University
Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka says testing people with Orkney grandparents for the BRCA1 variant could save lives from cancer. Image: Aberdeen University

One in 100 people with Orcadian grandparents have an inherited gene linked to a higher risk of cancer, Aberdeen researchers have found.

Experts say people with this variant have a greater chance of developing breast and ovarian cancers in their lifetime.

At the moment just a small number are eligible for genetic testing to see if they carry it.

But the new research is leading to a pilot trial which could open the scheme right across Scotland.

Cancer gene’s link with Orkney

Most breast and ovarian cancers are caused by damage to genes, but some are caused by inherited conditions.

This includes changes to the BRCA1 gene (Breast Cancer type 1 susceptibility).

Across the UK, around one in 1,000 women have this variant. But geneticists have repeatedly found it in Orcadian women with breast or ovarian cancer.

And using clinical genealogy they’ve found these patients all have similar ancestors, leading back to one large family from Westray.

Noup Head lighthouse overlooks the cliffs in north-west Westray, Orkney. Image: Shutterstock / ChrisNoe
Noup Head lighthouse overlooks the cliffs in north-west Westray, Orkney. Image: Shutterstock / ChrisNoe

Currently genetic testing for the BRCA1 change is only available to people with a direct family connection to the gene, or a family history of breast and ovarian cancer.

But a small trial is opening this up to anyone living on Westray and who has a Westray-born grandparent.

‘Testing and follow-ups could save lives’

The scheme is being organised by NHS Grampian and funded by cancer care charity Friends of Anchor.

If it’s successful, the long-term hope is to offer the test to anyone in Scotland with a Westray-born grandparent.

Zosia Miedzybrodzka, a medical genetics professor at Aberdeen University, is the director of the NHS North of Scotland Genetic Service and has run the Orkney genetic clinic for more than 20 years.

Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka says this new method of genetic testing is game-changing. Image: Aberdeen University
Professor Miedzybrodzka. Image: Aberdeen University

“Many people who have the gene alteration are unaware of it,” she said.

“Not everyone wants to have a genetic test that looks into their future.

“In the long run we want to make a test available to those with Westray grandparents who want to know if they have the gene variant.”

She added: “Developing cancer is not solely down to carrying the BRCA1 variant alone.

“There are many complex factors, and some people with gene alterations will not get cancer.

Westray has a population of around 600 people. Image: Shutterstock
Westray has a population of around 600 people. Image: Shutterstock

“However, we know that testing and the right follow-up can save lives.”

Prof Miedzybrodzka says women with the gene could benefit from risk-reducing surgery, MRI breast screening and changing their lifestyles.

“Men do not need to take any particular action for themselves, but they can pass the gene onto female descendants,” she warned.

Research has impact far beyond Westray

The research was conducted by staff at the universities of Aberdeen and Edinburgh, and is being published in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

They examined genetic data from more than 2,000 volunteers with grandparents from Orkney.

It was part of a wider Viking genes study, which has previously flagged concerns with other hereditary genes.

Prof Zosia Miedzybrodzka, Prof Steve Hayes, Prof Henry Watson and James Milne of Friends of Anchor pictured in 2017. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson
Prof Zosia Miedzybrodzka, Prof Steve Hayes, Prof Henry Watson and James Milne of Friends of Anchor pictured in 2017. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson

Prof Henry Watson, one of Friends of Anchor’s trustees, said: “This project will give Westray residents who have a grandparent from the island, control over the decision to find out more about their heritage-related risk factors.

“On a personal note, my maternal grandmother came from Westray and so the outcomes of testing may have implications for my family.

“This shows why the research impacts beyond Westray.”

NHS Grampian is running a helpline with more information for people with grandparents from Orkney.

It can be reached on 01224 553940 or by emailing gram.orkBRCAgene@nhs.scot

For more information visit www.nhsgrampian.org/BRCA1

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivered his Budget on Wednesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Pay offer for NHS staff ‘not inflationary’, says Chancellor
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to staff at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, London, about the new pay offer (Toby Melville/PA)
Sunak shares ‘good news’ on pay offer with NHS nurses
The breakthrough follows days of talks with the Government over the long-running dispute over pay (James Manning/PA)
NHS strikes suspended after new pay offer
Covid-19 levels remain on an ‘uncertain’ trend in most of the UK (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 levels remain on ‘uncertain’ trend in much of UK
Ambulance handover delays outside hospitals in England have risen to their highest level since the start of the year (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ambulance handover delays climb to highest level since start of year
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Norma MacLeod back early bird cancer campaign Picture shows; Norma MacLeod. Stornoway . Supplied by Be an Early Bird campaign Date; Unknown
Stornoway breast cancer survivor backs early bird cancer campaign
Amazon Alexa was mentioned by the social care minister as one of the innovative tech opportunities for the social care sector (Andrew Matthews/PA)
‘Use of AI and Alexa in social care just the tip of the iceberg’
Social Care minister Helen Whately told the Care England conference that the Government does back social care after it was left out of the spring statement (Aine Fox/PA)
We back social care, says minister after report warns sector is ‘on precipice’
Fiona's MS worsened six years ago, leaving her unable to move or speak. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'I had to relearn how to walk three times – now I’m taking to…
Ken Amer is setting up a new charity in Orkney
Orkney photographer will use new charity to help raise awareness of prostate cancer

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Plans to expand Stonehaven's Seafood Bothy business have been rejected amid fears about the safety of people queuing up for meals. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Seafood Bothy plans for seaside hut rejected as children ‘could run out into traffic…
6
3
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
4
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
5
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez would ‘have the courage to try something different’ at Aberdeen
6
How the proposed McDonald's in Ellon will look. Image: McDonald's.
First look at what new McDonald’s in Ellon could look like
7
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. James Ferguson subjected his parnet to a campaign of abuse over more than three years. Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / James Ferguson. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man called partner ‘fat and ugly’, demanded sex and flew into a rage when…
10
Scottish Government Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, Neil Gray, and Convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee Convener, Councillor Miranda Radley visiting council properties in Aberdeen for Ukrainian refugees. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen to benefit from 250 renovated council houses

More from Press and Journal

The two-vehicle crash happened close to Barcaldine Castle in Benderloch at around 6pm today. Image: Barcaldine Castle.
Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Barcaldine Castle
Chris and Georgie George, from Macduff, posing with Archie the campervan on their wedding day. Image: Megan Jack Photography.
Deeside Classic Campers help groom surprise bride on snowy wedding day
The crash happened around 5.30pm today. Image: JasperImage.
A96 closed by police between Elgin and Forres following three-vehicle crash
Humza Yousaf was slated for his Ukraine remarks. Image: PA.
'Toe curling' moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
All three SNP leadership hopefuls have claimed Scotland will be independent within the next five years (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Next first minister must level with supporters about likelihood of independence
Serious concerns have been raised about the Scottish Government's approach to private landlords. Photo by Shutterstock.
Shortage of rental properties exacerbated by Scottish Government's ban on evictions, says Inverness estate…
3
Weeks before becoming BBC chairman, Richard Sharp helped the then prime minister, Boris Johnson, secure an £800,000 loan (Image: PA)
Catherine Deveney: Not declaring political affiliation doesn't mean you don’t have one
Taran Campbell tries out the new skateboard park. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Inverness skatepark opens with plans for indoor facility in future
It turns out pink fizz and flowers aren't the only things mums want (Image: Sven Hansche/Shutterstock)
Ailsa Sheldon: Here's what women actually want for Mother's Day
A pint of Guinness sat on the bar
The 6 best places to order a Guinness in Inverness this St Patrick's Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented