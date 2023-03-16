Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Barcaldine Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Barcaldine Castle

By Michelle Henderson
March 16, 2023, 8:18 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 8:26 pm
The two-vehicle crash happened close to Barcaldine Castle in Benderloch at around 6pm today. Image: Barcaldine Castle.

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Barcaldine Castle.

Police were first alerted to the collision on Barcaldine Castle Road in the Benderloch area at around 6pm today.

Officers attended before closing the road, located around nine miles north of Oban, in both directions.

A male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. His condition is unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6pm on Thursday, March 16 we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Barcaldine Castle Road, Benderloch, Oban.

“The male driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital.”

The road remains closed as recovery of the vehicles is arranged.

