Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Barcaldine Castle

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Barcaldine Castle.

Police were first alerted to the collision on Barcaldine Castle Road in the Benderloch area at around 6pm today.

Officers attended before closing the road, located around nine miles north of Oban, in both directions.

A male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. His condition is unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6pm on Thursday, March 16 we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Barcaldine Castle Road, Benderloch, Oban.

“The male driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital.”

The road remains closed as recovery of the vehicles is arranged.