‘I ignored power of Scottish sun and have the skin cancer scar to prove it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘I ignored power of Scottish sun and have the skin cancer scar to prove it’

Steven Shanks was left with a huge scar he calls his 'shark bite' after a life of wearing shorts and no sun cream in Scotland finally caught up with him.

Steven Shanks needed 35 stitches in his leg but his melanoma operation will not affect the Garioch half marathon he is running later this month. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Steven Shanks needed 35 stitches in his leg but his melanoma operation will not affect the Garioch half marathon he is running later this month. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

Steven Shanks still wears shorts even though they may have given him cancer.

The 39-year-old father from Blackburn was diagnosed with melanoma in 2020 after a friend spotted a large mole on his right calf.

Doctors told Steven – a keen mountain biker – that years of wearing shorts and no sun cream while out in the Scottish sun had finally caught up with him.

He now sports an impressive scar on his leg where surgeons successfully cut out the cancer cells.

But despite this, Steven is not ready to ditch the habit of a lifetime.

When he lines up at the start of the Garioch half marathon on Sunday May 14, where he will run on behalf of Aberdeen cancer support group Clan, he’ll be in his usual shorts.

With one crucial addition.

“It’ll be factor 50 all the way,” Steven says with a laugh. “Sun cream and shorts.”

Skin cancer on the rise in Scotland

Steven’s cancer experience, which left him with 35 stitches on his calf and involved the removal of a lymph node from his groin, is a reminder that even in Scotland the sun’s UV rays can have serious consequences.

Across the UK, skin cancer is on the increaseaccording to figures from Cancer Research, one in five people will get it during their lifetimes.

Last month, the British Association of Dermatologists (BAD) issued new guidance that calls for people in Scotland to slap on sunscreen for at least one-third of the year.

In some parts of the UK, the recommendation is for half of the year.

The advice is partly a reaction to trends for bronzed bodies displayed on shows such as Love Island.

Bronzed bodies on reality TV shows can lead to people spending too much time in the sun. Image: Shutterstock

For Steven, however, his melanoma nightmare wasn’t because he wanted to look beach-ready. It was from a passion for Scotland’s great outdoors.

“I was an extreme sports guy – mountain biking, primarily but snowboarding as well,” he says.

Growing up in Edzell, he was out on his bike all the time, cycling to the top of the Cairn o’ Mount or into the glens.

He remembers getting sunburned, but like everyone else he’d just shrug it off. Yes, the reddened skin stung in the shower, but that was all the thought he gave it.

As for protection, “you never really thought about sun cream much – you’re in Scotland,” he says.

An incident in Fort William that changed Steven’s life

Then, in 2019, Steven was at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William when a friend pointed to a mole on his leg.

“Typical bloke, I said, ‘Oh it’s nothing, it’ll be fine’,” Steven recalls.

But something itched at the back of his mind

“It was six or seven millimeters across, I guess slightly raised,” Steven says of the mole. “It was brown, and it had a little pink spot in the middle. That kind of worried me a bit.”

So, when his brother remarked on it a few months later while on holiday, Steven finally thought he should probably get the mole checked.

Still, it took some prodding from his wife Emma before he spoke to a doctor.

Steven sits with his wife Emma and daughter Frida at their home in Blackburn after recovering from skin cancer
Steven with his wife Emma and daughter Frida at their home in Blackburn. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Numerous video call consultations and a biopsy later, a consultant told Steven he had a malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer often caused by exposure to sun.

“I was like, wow! Okay,” he says. “It was a real lightheaded moment. Though, the way the consultant put it was that if you’re going to get cancer this is the one you want.”

Steven eventually received a skin graft treatment called a keystone flap procedure that removed a large piece of the skin but kept blood vessels intact. Also, to stop the cancer cells reforming, surgeons removed the lymph node.

Steven’s leg after the operation took a few days to heal. Image: Supplied by Steven Shanks

Steven remembers waking up from the general anesthetic and looking down.

“Sure enough, there’s this huge shark bite on my leg with 35 stitches. It was a good scar to talk about.”

Raising money for cancer support group Clan at Garioch marathon

The shark bite has healed nicely since the operation, and has not affected Steven’s outdoor pursuits.

For the Garioch half marathon on May 14, he’s aiming for a time under two hours, cheered on by Emma and daughter Frida, who was born in January.

The shark bite has healed nicely. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

But his focus is raising money for Clan, a charity that he has a new-found respect for after going through the trauma of cancer.

Though Steven admits his cancer was comparatively minor, he remembers the utmost relief he felt when doctors eventually told him he was clear.

“Up until that point, I’d kind of be quite jovial about the whole thing and upbeat,” he says. “But at that moment, when the relief was off, I was in floods of tears.”

Meanwhile, he has a message for anyone going outdoors this summer.

“Make sure you’ve at least got a layer of protection on,” he says. “Because what happened to me can happen to anyone.”

To donate to Steven’s Just Giving page for running the Garioch half marathon and help Clan with its cancer support work, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]