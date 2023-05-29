Travel concerns for orthopaedic patients who now have to travel to Inverness for consultations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travel concerns for orthopaedic patients who now have to travel to Inverness for consultations

NHS Highland says extra capacity in Inverness will drive down waiting lists across the north.

By David Mackay
Edward Mountain in a checked shirt in a field in front of Raigmore hospital in Inverness.
Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain is concerned about extra journeys for patients. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Concerns have been raised about NHS Highland withdrawing orthopaedic consultations from Golspie and Wick.

Instead, patients will have to travel to Inverness to discuss aches and pains they have in  their bones, joints and muscles.

NHS Highland says minor surgeries will continue elsewhere and extra capacity at the new National Treatment Centre in Inverness will reduce waiting times across the region.

Warnings of ‘painful journeys’ for patients

However, Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain has concerns the changes could lead to more travelling for Sutherland and Caithness patients.

He said: “There used to be staff that went and saw lists of patients in Golspie and the Caithness General in Wick, which was really helpful to patients there.

“They’ve stopped that now, which means patients are now going to have to travel to Inverness, which is ridiculous because it will mean long and potentially painful journeys by bus or car.

Exterior view of main sign and building of Caithness General Hospital with a black car parked outside.
Edward Mountain is eager to see rural hospitals, including Caithness General, used as much as possible. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

“Major surgeries have always been done in Inverness, so these appointments would typically be for pain management treatments prior to operations, but it’s better for patients to be assessed and get minor treatment closer to their homes.”

NHS Highland says there was a specific focus to reduce orthopaedic waiting lists during the Covid pandemic when access to operating theatres was limited.

The Press & Journal has previously reported patients in the north have had to wait more than a year to see a consultant.

‘Great news for the Highlands’

NHS Highland says that extra orthopaedic capacity in Inverness will continue to drive down waiting lists across the region, including Wick and Golspie.

A spokeswoman said: “With the opening of the National Treatment Centre – Highland, alongside the existing Raigmore orthopaedic theatre capacity, our orthopaedic services now have access to 4.4 theatres for elective surgery on a weekly basis which is more than double the previous capacity.

Exterior view of National Treatment Centre in Inverness with sign pointing to main entrance.
NHS Highland says the new National Treatment Centre in Inverness will drive down waiting lists across the north. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“This is great news for the people of Highland and will in turn significantly reduce waiting times for surgery.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, when access to elective theatres for major surgery was limited, the orthopaedic team focused on reducing the outpatient waiting list, this has resulted in the majority of patients now waiting under one year for an outpatient appointment.

“Outpatient appointments are delivered at a range of locations across NHS Highland.  The orthopaedic team is working hard to reduce waiting lists and we will be modernising our service delivery models.”

Track NHS diagnostic tests waiting times in your area

