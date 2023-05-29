Travel concerns for orthopaedic patients who now have to travel to Inverness for consultations

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns have been raised about NHS Highland withdrawing orthopaedic consultations from Golspie and Wick.

Instead, patients will have to travel to Inverness to discuss aches and pains they have in their bones, joints and muscles.

NHS Highland says minor surgeries will continue elsewhere and extra capacity at the new National Treatment Centre in Inverness will reduce waiting times across the region.

Warnings of ‘painful journeys’ for patients

However, Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain has concerns the changes could lead to more travelling for Sutherland and Caithness patients.

He said: “There used to be staff that went and saw lists of patients in Golspie and the Caithness General in Wick, which was really helpful to patients there.

“They’ve stopped that now, which means patients are now going to have to travel to Inverness, which is ridiculous because it will mean long and potentially painful journeys by bus or car.

“Major surgeries have always been done in Inverness, so these appointments would typically be for pain management treatments prior to operations, but it’s better for patients to be assessed and get minor treatment closer to their homes.”

NHS Highland says there was a specific focus to reduce orthopaedic waiting lists during the Covid pandemic when access to operating theatres was limited.

The Press & Journal has previously reported patients in the north have had to wait more than a year to see a consultant.

‘Great news for the Highlands’

NHS Highland says that extra orthopaedic capacity in Inverness will continue to drive down waiting lists across the region, including Wick and Golspie.

A spokeswoman said: “With the opening of the National Treatment Centre – Highland, alongside the existing Raigmore orthopaedic theatre capacity, our orthopaedic services now have access to 4.4 theatres for elective surgery on a weekly basis which is more than double the previous capacity.

“This is great news for the people of Highland and will in turn significantly reduce waiting times for surgery.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, when access to elective theatres for major surgery was limited, the orthopaedic team focused on reducing the outpatient waiting list, this has resulted in the majority of patients now waiting under one year for an outpatient appointment.

“Outpatient appointments are delivered at a range of locations across NHS Highland. The orthopaedic team is working hard to reduce waiting lists and we will be modernising our service delivery models.”