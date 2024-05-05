Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Through these dark times, we are at his side’: Family and community rally round Skye man Phil after horror brain condition strikes

Phil Uriarte's partner and family are raising funds for specialist rehabilitation costs as he fights to get his independence back.

By Shannon Morrison
Phil Uriarte and his family in the Neurolab room in Raigmore
Phil Uriarte in Raigmore surrounded by his family. Image supplied by Ching

A year ago, life was good for John Philipp Uriarte.

The gamer and longboarder had relocated from his birthplace in the Philippines to Skye in 2017.

Locally known as Phil, he settled comfortably in Broadford with his family including his aunt Ching and his partner Joyce.

He has worked in the Dunollie Hotel and at Broadford Co-op – which made him a well-known face locally.

Before long, he and Joyce decided they would like to settle in the area and make a family home.

Phil Uriarte and his partner Joyce
Phil Uriarte and his partner Joyce. Supplied by Ching Uriarte

The couple were due to get married just one month before everything changed.

In just 24 hours, Phil Uriarte went from being healthy and active to a man fighting for his life at just 26.

‘I knew right away that he was not well’

Phil was returning to Scotland from the Philippines with Joyce on May 4, 2023. Early that morning he developed a high temperature.

They landed in Inverness later that night – but by that point, Phil’s condition had now worsened. He now had a fever, swollen limbs and it was painful to walk.

His aunt arrived in Inverness the following morning to meet them.

At this point, Phil was now also struggling with a headache and uncharacteristically asked his aunt Ching to take him to hospital.

She says: “Knowing Phil doesn’t like hospitals, I knew right away that he was not well.”

An ambulance was called at 10am on May 5. However, paramedics explained that as he had already taken painkillers he did not need to go to hospital. They advised to continue with the pain relief he was already taking.

The family stayed in the Inverness hotel for another night as Phil’s condition deteriorated. It was clear he was not fit to travel.

“During the day Phil was not eating much,” says Ching. “He started to hallucinate and could barely stand.”

Later that night Ching woke up to a strange sound. Phil was now making motions as if he was chewing something.

“I asked him if he was eating,” she says. “When he didn’t reply, I checked him and saw his eyes were closed and he was not responding to us anymore.

“Immediately we called an ambulance.”

He was then rushed to Raigmore where he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit and put into an induced coma.

Phil in the Intensive Therapy Unit on May 5th.
Phil in the Intensive Therapy Unit on May 5th. Supplied by Ching

He was soon diagnosed with a rare type of brain disease called necrotising encephalitis

Phil spent 35 days in the Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) and eight months on the ward.

He was finally discharged on 15 December 2023.

His family said: “Throughout these dark times, we are at his side, visiting daily in the hospital sometimes staying overnight and attending sessions for his rehab, assisting him with daily personal needs and also as his number 1 cheerleader.”

What is necrotising encephalitis?

Necrotising encephalitis is also known as acute necrotising encephalopathy (ANE).

It is a rare brain disease that occurs after a viral infection such as the influenza A and influenza B virus.

The first onset of symptoms often follow flu-like symptoms such as a cough, fever and vomiting.

This is then followed by neurological issues such as seizures, hallucinations and a reduced ability to coordinate movements. Most affected individuals will then go into a coma.

Approximately half of ANE survivors have permanent brain damage due to tissue necrosis. This results in impaired speech, mobility and other functions.

Although the loss of tissue is permanent many patients are able to regain their skills over time.

Phil with his auntie Ching
Phil with his auntie Ching. Supplied by Ching Uriarte

Phil and his family are hoping he will regain his abilities through specialist intensive rehabilitation, which they start in the first week of June.

The Uriarte family are ‘overwhelmed’ by support

Ching says the family are ‘grateful’ for the Isle of Skye’s physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists.

However, due to facility and specialist limitations Phil can only have one session a week with speech and language therapy, and one with physiotherapy.

Whereas intensive rehab will be four hours of work over five days a week.

One hour a day will be dedicated to manual physio, and three hours will be physio via robotic machine.

Phil Uriarte
Supplied by Ching Uriarte

“Rehab will help Phil get his independence back and improve his quality of life,” says Ching.

“Phil is determined to fully recover.”

A fundraiser has been launched in order to help the family cover the costs of the specialist rehab.

It has now passed the £5,000 mark.

The intensive rehab package costs £6,800 per month, with speech and language therapy costs coming in at £125 per hour.

The fundraiser will also contribute towards travel and accommodation costs as the MOTIONrehab centres are based in England.

“We are overwhelmed with the love and support that has been given to us by our neighbours, friends and our community here.

“They have been so helpful from day one.”

Contributions towards Phil Uriarte’s physiotherapy Go Fund Me fundraiser can be made here.

Click below to watch the video Phil’s family made in support of his fundraiser:

Conversation