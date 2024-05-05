A year ago, life was good for John Philipp Uriarte.

The gamer and longboarder had relocated from his birthplace in the Philippines to Skye in 2017.

Locally known as Phil, he settled comfortably in Broadford with his family including his aunt Ching and his partner Joyce.

He has worked in the Dunollie Hotel and at Broadford Co-op – which made him a well-known face locally.

Before long, he and Joyce decided they would like to settle in the area and make a family home.

The couple were due to get married just one month before everything changed.

In just 24 hours, Phil Uriarte went from being healthy and active to a man fighting for his life at just 26.

‘I knew right away that he was not well’

Phil was returning to Scotland from the Philippines with Joyce on May 4, 2023. Early that morning he developed a high temperature.

They landed in Inverness later that night – but by that point, Phil’s condition had now worsened. He now had a fever, swollen limbs and it was painful to walk.

His aunt arrived in Inverness the following morning to meet them.

At this point, Phil was now also struggling with a headache and uncharacteristically asked his aunt Ching to take him to hospital.

She says: “Knowing Phil doesn’t like hospitals, I knew right away that he was not well.”

An ambulance was called at 10am on May 5. However, paramedics explained that as he had already taken painkillers he did not need to go to hospital. They advised to continue with the pain relief he was already taking.

The family stayed in the Inverness hotel for another night as Phil’s condition deteriorated. It was clear he was not fit to travel.

“During the day Phil was not eating much,” says Ching. “He started to hallucinate and could barely stand.”

Later that night Ching woke up to a strange sound. Phil was now making motions as if he was chewing something.

“I asked him if he was eating,” she says. “When he didn’t reply, I checked him and saw his eyes were closed and he was not responding to us anymore.

“Immediately we called an ambulance.”

He was then rushed to Raigmore where he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit and put into an induced coma.

He was soon diagnosed with a rare type of brain disease called necrotising encephalitis

Phil spent 35 days in the Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) and eight months on the ward.

He was finally discharged on 15 December 2023.

His family said: “Throughout these dark times, we are at his side, visiting daily in the hospital sometimes staying overnight and attending sessions for his rehab, assisting him with daily personal needs and also as his number 1 cheerleader.”

What is necrotising encephalitis?

Necrotising encephalitis is also known as acute necrotising encephalopathy (ANE).

It is a rare brain disease that occurs after a viral infection such as the influenza A and influenza B virus.

The first onset of symptoms often follow flu-like symptoms such as a cough, fever and vomiting.

This is then followed by neurological issues such as seizures, hallucinations and a reduced ability to coordinate movements. Most affected individuals will then go into a coma.

Approximately half of ANE survivors have permanent brain damage due to tissue necrosis. This results in impaired speech, mobility and other functions.

Although the loss of tissue is permanent many patients are able to regain their skills over time.

Phil and his family are hoping he will regain his abilities through specialist intensive rehabilitation, which they start in the first week of June.

The Uriarte family are ‘overwhelmed’ by support

Ching says the family are ‘grateful’ for the Isle of Skye’s physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists.

However, due to facility and specialist limitations Phil can only have one session a week with speech and language therapy, and one with physiotherapy.

Whereas intensive rehab will be four hours of work over five days a week.

One hour a day will be dedicated to manual physio, and three hours will be physio via robotic machine.

“Rehab will help Phil get his independence back and improve his quality of life,” says Ching.

“Phil is determined to fully recover.”

A fundraiser has been launched in order to help the family cover the costs of the specialist rehab.

It has now passed the £5,000 mark.

The intensive rehab package costs £6,800 per month, with speech and language therapy costs coming in at £125 per hour.

The fundraiser will also contribute towards travel and accommodation costs as the MOTIONrehab centres are based in England.

“We are overwhelmed with the love and support that has been given to us by our neighbours, friends and our community here.

“They have been so helpful from day one.”

Contributions towards Phil Uriarte’s physiotherapy Go Fund Me fundraiser can be made here.

Click below to watch the video Phil’s family made in support of his fundraiser: