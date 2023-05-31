Outdoor capital of Scotland to get new hospital by 2028

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Outdoor capital of Scotland to get new hospital by 2028

Detailed plans have been prepared that will be shared with people in Lochaber next week.

By Louise Glen
The outside of the current Belford Hospital in Fort William. A large sign that reads Belford Hospital.
Belford Hospital in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Plans have been finally been revealed for a new hospital in Fort William.

The hospital, to replace the Belford, will be built by 2028 at a new location at An Aird, near the town’s police station and high school.

Locals will be asked about whether the new facility should keep the Belford name or whether they would prefer something new.

Two years later than originally indicated, the Scottish Government has said funding will be available for the project.

Fort William hospital to be replaced at last

The hospital, built in 1965, has 10,000 admissions a year. Of those, many are in relation to mountaineering and “adventure” accidents.

NHS Highland has released further details of the scheme ahead of a public meeting next week.

The meeting on Tuesday, June 6 will give local people and stakeholders more details about the plans before the full business case is finalised. It is to be held between 1pm and 6pm at the Nevis Centre.

Belford Hospital, Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The new plans show the hospital will double surgical capacity with two operating theatres.

When the contractor Balfour Beatty was announced, NHS Highland has said the new hospital will be” a very accessible and easy place to use”.

Louise Bussell, the board’s nurse director and senior officer for the Lochaber redesign told The Herald there would be similarities with other hospitals built by NHS Highland in recent years in Skye and Badenoch and Strathspey.

The health board said the hospital will have capacity to look after patients who require high-dependency care, although there will not be a dedicated unit.

At the moment the Belford hospital has 34 beds and the number for the replacement is still under negotiation.

New Fort William hospital will offer place of safety

The board has said the new Belford will not have a permanent MRI scanner that operates 24-hours a day.

Ms Bussell said the new hospital would add a rehab unit, linked to community services, something medics have long argued for as well as a “place of safety” for patients with acute mental health problems.

She said the new hospital would also have capacity for end-of-life care

While the number of parking spaces at the new site on An Aird, was still under discussion, there are plans to add a new bus route.

She said a recruitment campaign would take place ahead of the building project to address the challenge of attracting medics to rural areas.

Take a look inside one of Scotland’s busiest rural hospitals where the population almost triples with tourists

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Mel Stride has said the Government will hand over ‘appropriate’ information to the Covid inquiry
Mel Stride: Covid inquiry will be given information ‘it is right for it to…
Michael Palin to feature in new exhibition celebrating 75 years of NHS charities (Matt Alexander/PA)
Michael Palin to feature in new exhibition celebrating 75 years of NHS charities
The British Standards Institute has launched new guidance on menopause and menstruation in the workplace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Menopause and menstruation standard launched for workplaces to support employees
Boris Johnson (Leon Neal/PA)
Covid inquiry extends deadline over Johnson messages as No 10 denies cover-up
Jade and Gracie Todd are doing the Kiltwalk on Sunday in memory of husband and father John Todd, who died of a sudden and unexpected heart attack in January 2021. Image: DC Thomson/Jade Todd
'There was no warning': Kingseat mum remembers doting dad and heart attack that took…
Cycle touring is becoming more popular
Cycling expert believes Inverness could be a hub for off-the-beaten-track adventures
The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre are facing further delays. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian continue investigating ventilation issues at new hospitals
The new National Treatment Centre in Inverness opened in April. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Report into newly-opened National Treatment Centre shows mixed results
The Cabinet Office said it did not have access to Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages or personal notebooks (Andrew Boyers/PA)
No 10 denies ‘cover-up’ as Covid inquiry struggles to get Boris Johnson messages
The figures showed the number of abortions among the most deprived women was double that of their more affluent counterparts (Jeff Moore/PA)
Number of abortions in 2022 up by 19%, figures show

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]