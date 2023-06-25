‘It was pretty horrific’: North Uist man, 68, endures two hours of hell in heart op without general anaesthetic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It was pretty horrific’: North Uist man, 68, endures two hours of hell in heart op without general anaesthetic

David Porter was sedated but awake for the cryoablation op that turned into a two-hour ordeal for the retired science teacher, who is calling for better NHS funding.

Jayne Cooke and David Porter went through a difficult ordeal at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Supplied by Jayne Cooke
Jayne Cooke and David Porter went through a difficult ordeal at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Supplied by Jayne Cooke
By Andy Morton

Looking back, David Porter says his decision to undergo heart surgery without a general anaesthetic was a “grown-up choice”.

The consultant warned him it could hurt.

But the 68-year-old had already spent 12 months waiting for an operation because of what he was told was a lack of anaesthetists.

Searching for alternatives, the retired science teacher then living on Skye was offered the chance to have the operation all the way across the country at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

However, it would be under sedation instead of a full anaesthetic. If he didn’t take it, he may have to wait another 12 months.

And David – a fit 68-year-old – was keen to get back to his fell running back home.

David Porter before his operation. The retired science teacher was a keen fell runner. Image: Supplied by Jayne Cooke

“I think [the consultant] said I would be okay to do the operation by sedation because he was expecting it to be quite quick,” David says.

“It didn’t turn out that way.”

‘It was extremely painful and extremely traumatic’

David’s operation was a cryoablation, performed to fix his irregular heartbeat that had been causing him problems for the past 12 months.

Even though the operation was on his heart, cryoablation is not invasive – a catheter is inserted in the thigh and a wire is maneuvered up to the organ.

One in five are done without a general anaesthetic, according to NHS Grampian, and are completed in a short time.

The procedure freezes tissue on the heart to halt the irregular beat, a process that is normally a bit uncomfortable but generally painless.

In David’s case, however, once the operation was underway, the surgeon found more tissue to treat. Suddenly, a routine operation became more complex.

For David, who despite the sedation could feel operation taking place inside him, the news that the operation would be extended came as a shock.

“It was extremely painful and extremely traumatic,” David says.

“I was sedated so I was a bit away with the fairies. But not enough not to feel all the pain as they rummaged around inside my heart.”

David and Jayne. Image: Supplied by Jayne Cook

In the end, the operation took two hours. David still vividly recalls the relief he felt when the surgeon started on the last incision.

“He said to me, there’s just one more [ablation] to do,” says David. “When he finished that I felt such… it was just ‘Oh, my goodness me’.”

A surprising twist

Six months on from the experience, David remains shaken by what happened that day. He has flashbacks to the pain, and is concerned he might have PTSD.

His wife, Jayne Cooke, believes his behaviour has changed since the operation.

She also recalls the long journey home from Aberdeen to Skye. The couple ended up staying two nights in Inverness because David couldn’t face the trip back.

In all, it was a horrifying few days. However, perhaps surprisingly, the former teacher – who recently moved with Jayne from Waternish on Skye to a new home on North Uist – does not blame anyone for what happened.

He says he has nothing but admiration for the medical staff that treated him, and for those that helped in his recuperation.

His issue is with what he sees as the ongoing underfunding of the NHS that forced him into an impossible position – choose to have the treatment without an attendant anaesthetist or risk another 12 months living with a potentially dangerous heart condition.

A cardiac ablation can be a routine heart operation. Image: Shutterstock

“It was nobody’s fault,” admits David. “The surgeon was trying his best to help to help out patients who would otherwise have to wait a lot longer. I doubt he’d ever want to do it by sedation, but it’s the only way he can do it.

“It comes back to NHS shortages. That’s the crux of just about every problem in the NHS, isn’t it? It’s underfunding.”

NHS Grampian response

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said cryoablation is a long procedure and can be uncomfortable but that consultant and patients would reach a decision on the best way to proceed in each individual case.

“Patients waits are affected by clinical need – some patients are seen within 1-2 months,” the spokesperson added.

“Wait times for the procedure under sedation are around six months if non-urgent. Those waiting for a general anaesthetic are waiting on average around 12 months – but again this varies depending on clinical need, with some waiting longer.

“If performed under sedation and a complication occurs general anaesthetic can be required and will be available.”

Up to one million operations a year delayed because of anaesthetist shortages

A key component of those wait times is the UK’s severe shortage of anaesthetists. According to the Royal College of Anaesthetists, the country has a 14% shortfall, equal to 1,400 roles.

Because of this, up to one million operations may e delayed every year, the group estimates.

Many factors are behind the anaesthetist shortage.

Brexit has cut off the supply of specialists from Europe while Britain’s aging population has increased demand for operations across the board.

The problem is only set to get worse as older anaesthetists retire and are not replaced by a new generation.

By 2040, the Association of Anaesthetists predicts the UK will have a shortfall of 11,300 roles.

Jayne Cooke believes her husband’s behaviour has changed in the wake of the operation. Image: Supplied by Jayne Cooke

For Jayne and David, who are both ardent supporters of the NHS, it is a heartbreaking situation.

“We need to fight for the NHS,” says Jayne. “It’s such a worthwhile ideal to uphold, and it did used to be the envy of the world. We need to return it to that.”

A complicated relationship with his ordeal

David is continuing his recovery back home on North Uist.

He has yet to return to fell running, but for now is content with long walks on the beach with the dog.

“I have a very relaxing time,” he says.

His mind does occasionally drift back to that day in ARI, though his thoughts about what happened are complicated.

On one hand, the pain was traumatic. But on the other, the operation has fixed his heart issues.

Despite everything, he’d choose to do it again.

“When I look back on the day, it was pretty horrific,” David says.

“But you could go for that operation again and the surgeon could whip in, see what was wrong and bang, bang you’re out.

“It was just the circumstances were such that it was actually more traumatic because it was more complex than anybody was expecting.”

