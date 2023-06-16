Miracle on the A93: Cardiac arrest cyclist saved by FOUR passing nurses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Miracle on the A93: Cardiac arrest cyclist saved by FOUR passing nurses

Kev Shearer may be the luckiest man alive after surviving a total of 25 minutes with no heart beat thanks to four medical professionals that just happened to be driving past in four separate cars

By Andy Morton
Kev, centre, says thank you to his four nurse saviours - from left, Zoe Meldrum, Menna Forgrieve, Donna Duncan and Megan McLeod. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kev, centre, says thank you to his four nurse saviours - from left, Zoe Meldrum, Menna Forgrieve, Donna Duncan and Megan McLeod. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Kev McPhee-Smith is a lucky man. And he knows it.

“I’m never buying another lottery ticket in my life,” the 58-year-old cyclist from Drumoak in North Deeside says. “I’ve used up all my luck.”

On July 22 last year, Kev had a cardiac arrest while cycling east down the A93 just five minutes from his house.

By sheer coincidence, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary senior staff nurse Donna Duncan was driving in the opposite direction.

She saw Kev wobble on his bike and then — in her side mirror — topple to the ground.

Kev is a keen cyclist. Image: Supplied by Anne Shearer

Donna reversed into a nearby layby to see what was wrong. Two other people also stopped and were checking if Kev, who was lying unresponsive on the ground, was ok.

Donna quickly told the older of the pair to call for an ambulance and started chest compressions to keep blood flowing to Kev’s brain.

‘I saw a bike and some feet’

As an ARI nurse, Donna is well-versed in the art of CPR. However, manual chest pumping is hard work and less than three minutes in, Donna was starting to tire.

This was when advanced practitioner nurse Menna Forgrieve, who was on her way home from the chiropractor, drove past.

“I saw a bike at the side of the road and I saw some feet,” explains Menna, who has 17 years’ experience in intensive care units and was able to take over the compressions. “So I pulled over to see what was going on.”

For Donna, Meena’s arrival was a huge relief.

“When she came over and said ‘Can I help? I’m an advanced nurse practitioner’ I was like, Oh my God, thank goodness, you’re here.”

But that was not the end of it. Next to drive by the scene was former ARI nurse Megan McLeod, who is now a school nurse. She just happened to have a Laerdal mask, a special face covering that aids resuscitation.

The group was completed when former staff nurse Zoe Meldrum, who was also driving past, stopped to lend a hand.

“It was absolutely amazing,” Donna says of the moment. “What are the chances that four of us would be there?”

When the paramedics arrived, they took over CPR duties and after an hour or so of compressions rushed him to hospital.

In total, Kev’s heart stopped for 25 minutes.

Kev in hospital as he recovered from the heart attack. Image: Supplied by Anne Shearer

A miracle on the A93

Amazingly, Kev went on to make a full recovery. The miracle was largely down to the immediate roadside treatment he received from Donna, Menna, Megan and Zoe.

So, last weekend, to thank the nurses for saving his life, Kev and wife Anne Shearer invited all four for lunch at Mains of Drum garden centre, just up the road from where Kev came so perilously close to death that July day.

The group shared their memories of the day, while Anne and Kev fought back the emotions to show how grateful they were.

Kev was lucky to get immediate attention from health professionals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It was a tearful reunion,” says Kev, who turned up in a T-Shirt that made everyone laugh.

The get-together was also a reminder of the entire month Kev lost to the incident – he doesn’t remember anything past leaving his house.

“I met Donna when I was in hospital, but I’d never met any of the other three before,” he says with a smile.

‘The longest 13 minutes of my life’

For everyone involved, it is difficult to understate just how lucky Kev was that day. Less than 5% of people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

“It was the longest 13 minutes of my life,” says Menna of the wait for the paramedics to show up. “But I just wanted to make sure Kev had good quality CPR until the people with the skills and equipment could be there.”

Donna, meanwhile, is amazed at how quickly the four nurses fell into sync with each other, working on Kev’s heart in a chain.

For her, it underlines the importance of first aid classes so others can help if caught in a similar situation.

“As nurses, we’re trained to do CPR,” she says. “But if Kev hadn’t had that then it would have been a different story.”

Kev’s survival is one thing, but that his brain also emerged unscathed is, says Menna, “phenomenal”.

Kev with wife Anne. He has made a full recovery. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And while the outcome means Kev can carry on with his life, and eventually get back to cycling, it has had an effect on his saviours too.

“It might sound daft, but I don’t have to beat myself up that I did anything wrong that day because he recovered,” Menna says.

“There was a whole lot more that went into it other than us pumping his chest, but it is amazing. And it has reinvigorated in me the sense of this is why I do what I do.”

You can learn how to perform CPR for free on the British Heart Foundation’s website here. 

