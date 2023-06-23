Bowel cancer patients offered treatment elsewhere after service at Raigmore disrupted due to staff shortages

Bowel cancer patients in the north will be offered treatment elsewhere following an agreement between NHS Highland and other health boards.

NHS Highland recently announced bowel cancer services out of Raigmore Hospital had been disrupted due to staff shortages.

The health board pointed to a “national shortage” of colorectal consultant oncologists, meaning patients could face delays in accessing treatment.

As of June 21, NHS Highland had 64 returning and 12 new bowel cancer patients requiring access to treatment across the Highlands and the Western Isles.

Health bosses decided to look elsewhere, and over the past week, three health boards have signalled they will help take on Highland patients.

These are NHS Lothian, Tayside and Grampian, however, while a reduced cancer service would still be provided at Raigmore.

‘Extremely grateful for the support’

One of the largest centres for treating bowel cancer is located at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, and will provide virtual consultations.

NHS Grampian says it will only bring people to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary if “absolutely clinically necessary” and would see patients virtually rather than making them travel long distances.

NHS Highland says it is “important for quality and safety of patients that some are seen for face-to-face review”.

Following the update on access to bowel cancer treatment, Dr Boyd Peters, NHS Highland’s medical director, said: “We are extremely grateful for the support from the other NHS boards and the Scottish Government.

“Our clinical teams will communicate directly with our patients to advise when their appointments will be and how they are able to access the treatment.

“Unfortunately, this arrangement may mean that some patients will have to travel to other board areas for clinical reasons, but we will make every effort to ensure this is kept to a minimum through the use of local staff and NHS Near Me.”

The arrangements are due to begin on Monday, July 3.