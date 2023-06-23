Seven people arrested in Aberdeenshire for drug-related offences as part of Operation Protector

Police and partner agencies are working together to crack down on drug-related harm across Aberdeenshire – with seven arrests made this week.

Operation Protector aims to support those with a drug dependency while taking action against those who exploit vulnerable people by supplying drugs.

Representatives from the police, Aberdeenshire Council, the Health and Social Care Partnership, NHS and mental health partners have carried out two days of activity as part of the project this week.

Eight drug search warrants were executed as part of the operation which resulted in the recovery of amphetamine, heroin and cannabis with an estimated street value of £89,600.

Officers also seized personal quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

Support offered

Further patrols across Aberdeenshire targeted those linked to drug supply and violent offending, with community safety teams providing reassurance in the areas concerned.

Six men, aged 19, 27, 30, 36 and 42, and a woman, 48, were arrested or charged in connection with separate drug supply, drug possession, obstruction, abusive behaviour and attempting to pervert the course of justice offences.

Two of the men were arrested for homophobic aggravated abusive behaviour and obstructing a drug search.

On Wednesday and Thursday, 148 outreach visits were completed with people at risk of overdose, cuckooing and exploitation.

Some of those involved were offered assistance with housing, mental health and wellbeing concerns.

Dedicated support hubs were also set up in Fraserburgh and Banff where there has been more than 200 interactions.

Using all available resources

Inspector Claire Smith, from the North East Police Division, said: “The multi-agency approach taken by the Operation Protector Partnership highlights the need for a multifaceted approach to targeting drug related harm in our communities.

Dependency on substances is not a choice and it is recognised by the partnership that sustained support for vulnerable people is a more effective approach to tackling the issue.

“During these days of action we are delighted to have included mental health partners who have been on hand to provide advice and support relating to mental health and wellbeing.

“Substance dependency is a complex subject which often requires input from a number of agencies. Recognising this, we continue to build the partnership to ensure that the best support can be provided.

“We will continue our work to break traditional barriers, reduce stigma and target those exploiting our vulnerable people using all available tactics and resources.”

A group effort

Gillian Robertson, project manager for drugs and alcohol in the Health and Social Care Partnership, added: “We value the partnership approach which Operation Protector provides, bringing together the key partners who offer a range of support required to address and reduce drug and alcohol related harm.

“Not one single agency alone can deliver a service which meets a person’s needs whilst addressing the risk.

“It’s vitally important for people who are experiencing drug related harm to be given opportunity for immediate treatment and support.

“‘Safer in Service’ reduces risk, gives easier access to support from all partners and provides a more holistic approach in our response to drug related harm.”

If you or anyone you know is affected by drug-related harm support is available from the following contacts: