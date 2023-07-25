New £2.5m radiotherapy machines personalise treatment at ARI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New £2.5m radiotherapy machines personalise treatment at ARI

NHS Grampian now has the largest adaptive cancer treatment capacity in the UK.

By Ellie Milne
Clinical oncology consultant, Rafael Moleron with one of the new adaptive radiotherapy machines at ARI
Clinical oncology consultant, Rafael Moleron with one of the new adaptive radiotherapy machines. Image: NHS Grampian.

NHS Grampian has unveiled two new £2.5 million radiotherapy machines at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

The Ethos machines are the first of their kind in Scotland and allow medics to personalise each does of radiotherapy to best target tumours as patients progress through their treatment.

The addition of the two machines also mean the region now has the largest adaptive cancer treatment capacity in the UK.

Consultant clinical oncologist, Rafael Moleran, said: “Traditionally patients requiring radiotherapy have had their treatment designed before their first session and it doesn’t vary throughout the course of the treatment.

“With oncologists, physicists, radiographers and the machine’s artificial intelligence working together, we can ensure each treatment is tailored and personalised for the patient on each day – what was previously two weeks work can be done in five minutes.

“The images provided allow us to monitor treatment progress more closely and that is of huge benefit.

One of the new adaptive radiotherapy machines at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
One of the new adaptive radiotherapy machines at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: NHS Grampian.

“This machine allows us to vary the dose of radiotherapy each time and adapt to changes – be it in the patient’s weight, the size or the shape of the tumour, or even how full an individual’s bladder is.

“It allows us to do radiotherapy with an incredibly high degree of precision and every treatment will provide the exact amount of radiation needed to attack the tumour. This means we don’t unnecessarily damage tissue around the cancer and we don’t miss coverage of the tumour.”

Treated with ‘utmost precision’

Patients have already started to be treated with the Ethos machines at ARI, with Elizabeth Barron, who is going through her second cancer diagnosis, being the first.

The 67-year-old, from Aberdeen, completed adaptive radiotherapy to treat a tumour in her neck several weeks ago.

She said: “This is the second time I’ve had radiotherapy treatment but this was the first time with this new style. This time I haven’t been nearly as ill with the radiotherapy – not many people can compare.

“I’ve had follow ups and everything is looking okay thankfully but time will tell. It’s great to know NHS Grampian is investing to be at the forefront of new technology – and that staying at the forefront of fighting cancer is a big part of that.

“For me, as a patient, it’s comforting to know that the treatment is evolving with each session, and that I’m never receiving less or more radiotherapy than is necessary. It’s comforting to know the tumour is being treated with the utmost precision.”

The Ethos machines are now being used at ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A ‘great benefit’ to patients

Although the machines are not suitable for all tumours, medics at ARI have already been able to deliver 100 fractions of adaptive radiotherapy.

Dr Moleran added: “We are starting with a small number of patients as things bed in, but that will quickly expand to fill our capacity. We recently delivered out 100th fraction.

“This really will be of great benefit to many patients in the region, both now and in the years to come.

“Some patients have said the treatment with the new machine is more comfortable than traditional treatments and we know for certain this type of radiotherapy provides better doses of treatment to tumours.”

