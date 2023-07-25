Ross Draper urges Elgin City players to target League Two starts by impressing in Viaplay Cup against Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Draper urges Elgin City players to target League Two starts by impressing in Viaplay Cup against Queen’s Park

The Black and Whites have zero points after three testing League Cup ties - but the manager is looking for his team to show they are ready for their Stranraer league opener.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Elgin City player/boss Ross Draper is urging is men to rise to the challenge of taking on Championship Queen’s Park in a bid to nail down their place in the team to face Stranraer in their League Two opener on August 5.

Despite a decent performance in Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat against Queen of the South, the Moray team are bottom of Group G in the Viaplay Cup ahead of their final fixture on Tuesday – against Championship Queen’s at Lesser Hampden.

Draper, who took over the Elgin hotseat this summer, has been gradually shaping his squad for the League Two battle which lies ahead, with the Black and Whites keen to become promotion contenders.

Last term, they only finished above the relegation play-off position by one point.

Elgin aim to break Viaplay Cup losing cycle

Losses against Premiership Motherwell, League Two foes East Fife and then Queen of the South have left Elgin without anything to show for their efforts in their League Cup section.

However, Draper insists they can use their trip to Glasgow to show they are ready for the cut and thrust of tackling Stranraer when the league season kicks off.

He said: “We want to get out of the habit of losing games, but our tough was always going to be a tough one.

“Motherwell, under Stuart Kettlewell, Queen of the South, under Marvin Bartley – who I think will do well this year – and East Fife, who are well backed in our league. And Queen’s Park, from the Championship, will be another tough test.

“With the squad numbers we’ve got, it has been tough for us in terms of results, but the performances have been okay in spells.

“We still have areas to work on and develop, but the cup has been a good challenge for the boys to get game time and 90 minutes under their belts.

“Everyone is pushing to start against Stranraer a week on Saturday. That’s the aim for the players – to try and make sure they’re in the team for Stranraer.

“If we beat Stranraer, then they can be in the team for the games which follow, so the players will all want to keep hold of their shirts.”

Cooney offers fresh boost to Draper

Queen’s Park were edged out 1-0 by Motherwell, having drawn with East Fife before losing a penalty shoot-out in their League Cup opener.

As a result, the Spiders only have one point on board, sitting just above Elgin – who have yet to get off the mark – in the standings.

Draper, who lifted the Scottish Cup with Inverness in 2015, hopes his side can rise to this final challenge in the Viaplay Cup this year, despite already being out of the competition.

He said: “Having watched Queen’s Park play, as well as videos of their games, they pass the ball well and that’s something we will be looking to improve upon. Hopefully, it’s a good game in terms of that aspect.

“You tend to find a lot of styles you come up against in the cup are football-based, with teams playing some good football – and that sort of goes out the window a bit when the (league) season starts.

“We know Queen’s Park are good to watch and we expect a tough task, and they will be similar to the way Queen of the South play. We aim to find a solution to go on and win the game. It’s one we’re looking forward to.

“Squad-wise, we should be similar to Saturday, when it was good to get Nathan Cooney in on time for the Queen of the South game. He’s another good player to get through the door.”

Former Dundee United and Brechin City defender Cooney signed a two-year contract at the end last week.

Loan trio making impacts for City

Three young top-flight loanees, Aberdeen’s Blair McKenzie and Liam Harvey and Ross County’s Ryan McLeman are all finding their feet within the Elgin side.

And Draper doesn’t think it will be long before they are in full-flight for City.

He said: “They have all been good. I would expect them to get better by every game in terms of settling into the group, and getting used to the way we want to play. The boys will get used to the way they play as well.

Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS Group

“It has all been positive in terms of the loans. I’m pleased with them and it’s just a case of seeing how we involve them, and what positions will get the best out of them.”

The manager, meanwhile, has earmarked the SPFL Trust Trophy tie against St Johnstone next Tuesday as the game for defenders Matthew Cooper and Jake Dolzanski to make their returns from injuries.

He added: “That’s one which we have pencilled in for them to try and get game time, but we have to be careful with them.”

