Raigmore Hospital closes ward due to scabies outbreak

A scabies outbreak has forced the closure of a ward at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

NHS Highland has confirmed Ward 6C has been shut to new admissions while infection control measures have been put in place.

The ward covers general medicine, cardiology, diabetes, and endocrinology.

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said it was currently dealing with a “small number of cases” which originated in Ward 3A.

Ward 3A was previously closed in March due to the outbreak there.

An NHS Highland spokesman said: “Patient care in the affected area continues while infection control measures are in place to prevent transmission and to ensure everyone receives the appropriate treatment.

“We would ask that people familiarise themselves with the information on NHS Inform and seek appropriate healthcare advice if required.”

What is scabies?

Scabies is a contagious skin condition caused by tiny mites that burrow into the skin and lay eggs.

According to the NHS, symptoms include intense itching, especially at night, and a raised rash or spots.

Rashes can appear anywhere but often start between the fingers before spreading and turning into tiny spots. It can take up to eight weeks to appear from the point of infection.

A scabies rash usually spreads across the whole body, apart from the head.

However, older people, young children and those with a weakened immune system may develop a rash on their head and neck.

The NHS says it is not usually a serious condition but does need to be treated by contacting a pharmacist who can recommend a cream or lotion.