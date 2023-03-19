Scabies outbreak closes ward at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scabies outbreak closes ward at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness

David Mackay By David Mackay
March 19, 2023, 5:23 pm Updated: March 19, 2023, 5:25 pm
Raigmore hospital from the outside
NHS Highland says it is monitoring the situation on a daily basis. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Concerns have been raised after an outbreak of scabies has closed a ward at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for the second time in two weeks.

NHS Highland has confirmed Ward 3A has been shut to new admissions while infection control measures have been put in place.

Meanwhile, families have been told they can’t visit their loved ones as they recover from operations.

Pauline Sutherland, from Aberdeen, only learned about the ward lockdown during a phone call with her 87-year-old mother, who is recovering from a hip operation.

Family had been visiting her only hours previously and had been asked to wear plastic gowns on the ward – but were not told about a scabies outbreak.

Infection control measures are in place to control the scabies outbreak at Raigmore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mrs Sutherland told the Press & Journal she had concerns about how notification of the outbreak has been handled.

She said: “The hospital should absolutely have informed me. My daughter happened to call my mum and she said ‘Something’s happened, the ward is closed again.’

“We had to phone to find out. We were just told the ward is shut.

“We live in Aberdeen, we could have ended up travelling all the way up to Inverness before finding out if we hadn’t called my mum ourselves.

“All patients clothes been bagged waiting for a relative to wash them.”

An NHS Highland spokesman said: “Ward 3A at Raigmore is currently closed to new admissions due to a case of scabies.  Infection control measures are in place and we are also reviewing the closure on a daily basis.”

What is scabies?

Scabies is a contagious skin condition caused by tiny mites that burrow into the skin.

Symptoms include intense itching, especially at night, and a raised rash or spots.

Rashes can appear anywhere but often start between the fingers before spreading and turning into tiny spots. It can take up to eight weeks to appear from the point of infection.

An arm severely infested with scabies mites. Image: Shutterstock

It can spread across the whole body except for the head, except in older people, young children and those with a weak immune system.

The NHS says it is not usually a serious condition but does need treated by contacting a pharmacist who can recommend a cream or lotion.

Proceedings at Aberdeen Sheriff Court had to be halted earlier this month after it emerged a person in the dock had scabies.

The court room was closed while a rigorous cleaning procedure was carried out before hearings could commence again later in the afternoon.

