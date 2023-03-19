Scabies outbreak closes ward at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns have been raised after an outbreak of scabies has closed a ward at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for the second time in two weeks.

NHS Highland has confirmed Ward 3A has been shut to new admissions while infection control measures have been put in place.

Meanwhile, families have been told they can’t visit their loved ones as they recover from operations.

Pauline Sutherland, from Aberdeen, only learned about the ward lockdown during a phone call with her 87-year-old mother, who is recovering from a hip operation.

Family had been visiting her only hours previously and had been asked to wear plastic gowns on the ward – but were not told about a scabies outbreak.

Mrs Sutherland told the Press & Journal she had concerns about how notification of the outbreak has been handled.

She said: “The hospital should absolutely have informed me. My daughter happened to call my mum and she said ‘Something’s happened, the ward is closed again.’

“We had to phone to find out. We were just told the ward is shut.

“We live in Aberdeen, we could have ended up travelling all the way up to Inverness before finding out if we hadn’t called my mum ourselves.

“All patients clothes been bagged waiting for a relative to wash them.”

An NHS Highland spokesman said: “Ward 3A at Raigmore is currently closed to new admissions due to a case of scabies. Infection control measures are in place and we are also reviewing the closure on a daily basis.”

What is scabies?

Scabies is a contagious skin condition caused by tiny mites that burrow into the skin.

Symptoms include intense itching, especially at night, and a raised rash or spots.

Rashes can appear anywhere but often start between the fingers before spreading and turning into tiny spots. It can take up to eight weeks to appear from the point of infection.

It can spread across the whole body except for the head, except in older people, young children and those with a weak immune system.

The NHS says it is not usually a serious condition but does need treated by contacting a pharmacist who can recommend a cream or lotion.

Proceedings at Aberdeen Sheriff Court had to be halted earlier this month after it emerged a person in the dock had scabies.

The court room was closed while a rigorous cleaning procedure was carried out before hearings could commence again later in the afternoon.