Uncle who stabbed nephew to death remanded to state hospital

Erlend Fraser knifed 21-year-old William Fraser 20 times at a property on Orkney.

By Grant McCabe
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow today.

A man knifed his nephew to death leaving him with 20 stab wounds.

Erlend Fraser attacked William Fraser at the 50-year-old’s home in St Margaret’s Hope on Orkney on June 19 2022.

A judge heard how the tragedy has devastated the 21-year-old’s parents and sisters.

Fraser had faced a murder allegation as he appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

But, prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The court heard how William had been talented at computing and had been accepted to study at St Andrew’s University.

He ended up not going and later started as an IT technician with the local council but lost the job due to the pandemic.

‘She had never seen him so excited before’

William moved into his own flat but had latterly been suffering from personal issues.

The court heard, however, he had “got on well” with his uncle having a shared interest in films and online games.

William had been with friends before ending up at Fraser’s door on the night of the killing.

The exact details of what then happened are not known.

But, prosecutor Alan Mackay said Fraser texted his own dad around 7am asking him to come to his home.

Mr Mackay: “At that stage, he told his father that he had stabbed William Fraser.”

Google street view of Marengo Road in Orkney
Marengo Road in St Margaret’s Hope, where the killing happened. Photo: Google Maps.

It was his sister and her partner who instead arrived.

The advocate depute: “She had never seen him so excited before.

“They followed him into the living room and noticed the blood on the two sofas and on the floor.

“They asked where William was and he said in the toilet.

“He was in the toilet, his legs were bent at the knee, he was on his back and he was dead.

“Fraser was pacing around the house and was heard to say ‘piece of s***’.”

Nephew suffered 20 stab wounds

After being held, he asked police “what he was looking at” for the killing.

The court heard William had suffered 20 stab wounds on the front of his neck, chest, back and left arm.

The most significant was one which had punctured his heart.

Fraser later told doctors that William had turned up at his home and he had let him in fearing he might disturb his neighbours.

He claimed his nephew had been “aggressive”, had allegedly been violent and that was why he reacted.

The hearing was told Fraser had a mental disorder described as a “form of learning disability” he has had since birth.

This led to him suffering from an abnormality of the mind at the time.

‘We all feel part of us has died’

Mr Mackay said William’s parents and sisters had penned emotional victim impact statement detailing how they had been affected.

This included them stating: “William’s tragic passing has left all of us in fear of the future and struggling.

“We all feel part of us has died and struggle to find solace in the things we used to enjoy.”

They also had to have a fundraiser for William’s headstone.

Lord Matthews imposed an interim compulsion order for Fraser to remain at the State Hospital at Carstairs for treatment.

The case will call again in October.

