Mini eggs on the roof of the world: Alford dad completes epic trek for daughter Georgia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Mini eggs on the roof of the world: Alford dad completes epic trek for daughter Georgia

Davie Hill raised £32,000 by climbing a 20,000-foot mountain in Himalayas. His reward was some Dairy Milk chocolate, and a whole lot more.

Davie Hill points to the Island Peak summit as he nears the top
Davie Hill endured freezing temperatures and high altitudes on his way to the top of Island Peak in the Himalayas. And it was all for his daughter Georgie. Image: Supplied by Davie Hill
By Andy Morton

When Davie Hill stood at the summit of Island Peak, a Himalayan mountain just a few kilometres from Everest, he stuck a chilled hand into his pack and pulled out a packet of Dairy Milk mini eggs.

His daughter Charlotte bought them for him in Aberdeen and he’d carried them in a Ziplock bag through the busy, chaotic streets of Kathmandu, to one of the world’s highest airports and on a 10-day hike up into the thin air of Everest base camp.

From there, the chocolates survived the three-day trek to the 20,226-feet Island Peak summit as Davie endured -20C temperatures, midnight starts, minimal sleep and sheer, plodding, acute exhaustion.

And when he finally reached the top, Davie – bone-tired but elated – knew exactly what to do.

He handed an egg to each of his three companions, slung a fourth into his mouth and savoured the moment.

Davie Hill and his climbing companions tuck into a mini egg at the top of Island Peak
Davie, right, and his climbing companions tuck into a mini egg at the top of Island Peak. Image: Davie Hill

“I’ll tell you what,” he says, now safely returned from the roof of the world. “It was the best chocolate I’ve ever had in my life.”

Davie’s high-altitude chocolate feast was part of a promise to daughter Charlotte.

But real reason he was there was his other daughter, Georgia.

Why did Davie climb to the top of Island Peak?

Georgia was born two weeks premature on March 19 2019 in Aberdeen’s neonatal unit.

Georgia Hill lies in an incubator at Aberdeen neonatal unit
Georgia in Aberdeen’s neonatal unit. Image Supplied by Ange Hill

She weighed less than half the average baby and even before she was delivered by C-section had been diagnosed with duodenal atresia – a 1-in-8,000 condition where the tube that connects the stomach to the bowels is too narrow.

When she was just one day old, she had life-saving surgery to correct the stomach tube.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s development has been complicated by the discovery of a microduplication of a chromosome.

Now aged four, she is non-verbal and has some hearing difficulties.

Georgia Hill smiling at the camera on a train in Aberdeen
Georgia and one of her trademark big smiles. Image: Ange Hill

Davie and wife Ange, from Alford, have spent the past year raising money to help parents in a similar situation.

The trek to the Himalayas was a major part of that, an attempt to find a challenge almost the equal of what Georgia has conquered already in her short life.

Together, Davie and Ange have raised a colossal £32,000 for The Archie Foundation, much of it raised during the trip to Island Peak.

“I felt I needed to do something big,” Davie explains.

From Kathmandu to the thin air of Everest base camp

The adventure started when Davie landed in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal and the launchpad for most attempts at a Himalayan peak. Davie works offshore in oil and gas and has visited cities all over the world.

But the din and hustle of Kathmandu was a new experience for the 41-year-old health and safety advisor who found himself walking the streets of the city in a daze.

The Kathmandu skyline
A picture Davie took of the sprawling Kathmandu. Image: Davie Hill

The next stage was a flight from Kathmandu to Luckla, an eagle’s den of an airport high in the mountains and regarded as one of the most dangerous airports in the world.

Passengers disembarking have their first introduction to the effects of high altitude – the airport is almost 10,000 feet above sea level.

But as the mountain paths rise upwards to Everest base camp, Davie’s next stop, the altimeter edges up and the air gets thinner.

A picture of Luckla airport
The precipitous Luckla airport. Image: Davie Hill

The dangerous path to Island Peak

After the 10-day trek to base camp, Davie and his small  crew of a guide, a sherpa and Neil, an amateur climber from a separate expedition, prepared for the final push to Island Peak.

The group may not have been going all the way to the top of Everest, which peaks at 29,035 feet, but the smaller summit still posed considerable risk.

Davie stands on a rock with the words "Everest base Camp 5364m"
Davie reaches Everest base camp. Image: Davie Hill

Conditions above base camp are treacherous for unwary climbers. Shifting crevasses and collapsing ice flows still kill, especially in the peak climbing months of April and May when most people are on the mountains..

Meanwhile the high altitude combined with strenuous climbing can overcome less experienced climbers.

In this year’s climbing season, as Davie attempted his own ascent, 17 people died on Everest, many from altitude sickness.

Climbing into the void with Georgia beside him

Davie remembers the three-day grind up to Island Peak, over crevasses, past towering seracs of glacial ice and up 45 degree slopes.

One morning while it was still pitch black he unknowingly traversed a mountain ridge. When the sun came up he saw the vertical drop metres away.

Most of the time, all he could focus on was putting one in front of the other. But there were also occasional moments of beauty, when the stark, deadly landscape revealed its magnificence.

In those moments, Georgia was at the front of his mind.

Ange, Georgia and Davie Hill. Image: Supplied by Ange Hill

“I got my first sight of Island Peak two days prior to actually doing the peak and I was blown away,” Davie recalls. “I remember turning to Neil and I was buzzing. I thought to myself, this is going to happen.”

Davie celebrates reaching the top of Island Peak
Davie reaches the summit of Island Peak on April 24, 2023. Image: Supplied by Davie Hill

An amazing total for The Archie Foundation

Back in Aberdeen, Ange was helming the fundraising efforts.

She remembers the worry of having Davie on the mountain, and how different it was to when he would be away for work. She says the relief at hearing that Davie had reached the top, and later got back down safely, was immense.

But it was worth it. The £32,000 the family have raised is the biggest amount from an individual donor to The Archie Foundation.

Georgia, meanwhile, is progressing. Her signing is “unbelievable”, Ange says, and the four-year-old remains “so resilient – she just gets on with it”.

The fundraising will continue, and the Hills are on the lookout for future sponsors.

The Hill family on holiday at Loch Lomand
The Hill family on a recent holiday. From right, Davie, Charlotte, Ruby, Georgia’s half sister, Georgia and Ange. Image: Davie Hill

Whatever they do next, however, will have Georgia at its centre.

All of this work is on behalf of her, and the people that ensured she made it through those early, nightmare years.

“Georgia could have easily died,” Davie says. “That’s the grim, grim reality of it. She could have easily died many times.

“We will be forever grateful to the people that helped. And that’s why this journey doesn’t just stop. It’s going to continue in various different methods in order to make sure that the pot continues to grow.”

To contribute to the Hill’s extraordinary fundraising effort for The Archie Foundation, click here.

More from Health & Wellbeing

The latest NHS performance data for England has been published (PA)
What the latest NHS performance figures show
Emily Coull with two Alpacas in a forest
Adorable alpacas are bringing joy, calm and kisses to Aberdeenshire
Figures show 7.75 million people were waiting to start treatment in NHS England at the end of August, up from 7.68 million in July (PA)
NHS waiting lists in England hit new record high
Steve Barclay said he is worried about the increasing numbers of children trying vaping, attracted by bright packaging and sweet-like flavours (PA)
Health Secretary vows to tackle marketing of vapes ‘like sweets’ to children
Sarah Steele, an inverness mother who suffered from baby loss
Inverness mum details how talking things through helped her to come to terms with…
Skills for Care said it is going to work with other organisations to come up with a long-term workforce plan for social care (Alamy/PA)
Social care workforce departures show ‘leaky bucket which needs urgent repair’
PreSize software being used by surgeons (Oxford Heartbeat/PA)
AI-driven software could revolutionise brain aneurysm treatment
CBD can be sold as oils, drops or tinctures, gel capsules, sweets and baked products (Niall Carson/PA)
Food watchdog cuts recommended maximum daily amount of cannabidiol
A new therapy could reduce the need for anti-rejection drugs after an organ transplant (PA)
Transplant breakthrough could ‘teach’ a patient’s body to accept new organs
The research team looked at dementia risk factors among white, South Asian and black groups (PA)
Dementia risk ‘could depend on ethnicity’