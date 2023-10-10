‘They need to get them open’: Mums take aim at NHS Grampian over birthing pool closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing
Health & Wellbeing

‘They need to get them open’: Mums take aim at NHS Grampian over birthing pool closures

It has now been five months since Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire had an operational NHS-run birthing pool and frustrations are mounting. Andy Morton reports.
Andy Morton
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin has the only birthing pool in Grampian at the moment, much to the frustration of mums such as Becca Craig. Image: Becca Craig/NHS Grampian
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin has the only birthing pool in Grampian at the moment, much to the frustration of mums such as Becca Craig. Image: Becca Craig/NHS Grampian

Demand is through the roof at Stephanie Macpherson’s new venture. But she is not happy.

The 32-year-old sub sea engineer took over Grampian Pool Hire in July. The project – which is entirely volunteer-run – provides free birthing pools for home water births.

Bookings have always been steady; the scheme launched in 2018 and midwives and other pregnancy professionals often recommend its inflatable pools as an alternative to the three NHS-run birthing pools in Aberdeen and the Shire.

One of Grampian Pool Hire’s first home birthing pools when the project launched in 2018. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

But for the past five months all four NHS birthing pools – two in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital (AMH), and one each in Peterhead’s and Inverurie’s maternity wards – have been shut.

Frustrated mothers have been forced to look for alternatives. Many have come to Stephanie.

“It’s been so busy,” she sighs. “It’s a lot more work than I thought it was going to be.”

An increase in popularity of water births

Water births are just one of the ways mums can give birth in the NHS. However their popularity has increased in recent years as they’ve been shown to aid pain relief and even shorten labour.

“There’s a wealth of studies and evidence to show the benefits of laboring in water,” says Arleen Cameron, a co-founder of community interest group Aberdeen Birth Collective.

Arleen Cameron from the Aberdeen Birth Collective. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The closure of the three pools has left a large hole in NHS Grampian’s birthing coverage. Dr Gray’s in Elgin has one birthing pool, but the Moray hospital is too far for many to travel.

“People are having an absolute panic that they’re not going to be able to have the birth that they want in the setting they want,” Arleen says.

‘They need to get the pools open’

Becca Craig is one of the mothers frustrated at the closures.

The Portlethen dance teacher desperately wanted a water birth for her second child after a first labour ‘on land’.

But despite putting down ‘water birth’ as the preferred option in her birth plan, the 29-year-old discovered earlier in her pregnancy that she wouldn’t get one.

“They basically gave me a point blank: ‘They won’t be up and running’,” she says. “So there’s nothing really. Elgin has a pool but it’s so far away from where I live and obviously far away from Aberdeen Maternity Hospital as well.”

Becca Craig at her baby shower before giving birth last month. Image: Supplied by Becca Craig

Becca’s daughter was born four weeks ago at AMH in what the delighted mum says was a mostly uncomplicated labour.

A home water birth was not possible for Becca even though NHS Grampian midwives happily accommodate them – her home just doesn’t have space for it.

But she says that if she’d been able to use the birthing pool at AMH she may not have needed the epidural she ended up getting.

“They need to get [the pools] open,” she says.

“It needs to be a choice for people who don’t want to have drugs and who don’t want to be stuck with needles. Because I didn’t, but out of sheer desperation, that’s what I ended up with.”

Leaks and legionella – why the birthing pools are closed

There are a number of different reasons why there are no working NHS birthing pools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s pool has been closed since April, when a leak in the labour ward caused rooms in the midwife unit to shut. At the time, hospital chiefs said repairs would take six weeks however the pool remains shut.

Meanwhile, plans to move maternity care from AMH to the under-construction Baird Family Hospital still await a confirmed opening date for the new building.

The birthing pool at the as-yet-unopened Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen. Image: NHS Grampian

Peterhead Community Hospital’s birthing pool closed after a legionella outbreak in February.

The maternity unit has since reopened but the birthing pool has been waiting to pass stringent water quality tests. NHS confirmed on Tuesday those tests have been completed and that Peterhead’s birthing pool is set to reopen.

In Inverurie, the situation is more complicated. The two pools at the Inverurie Community Midwife Unit were closed in 2020 because of an installation problem. The unit had only opened just over a year before.

NHS Grampian on Tuesday that water quality issues remain at the Inverurie pool and that resolving them could be a “lengthy process.”

The birthing pool at Peterhead Community Hospital is currently closed. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The pool at Dr Gray’s hospital in Elgin is currently open, but was shut for two months last year when water flooded out into a corridor and into a theatre downstairs.

The pool still faces limitations – the maternity unit at Dr Gray’s lacks key staff such as consultant-level obstetricians.

If a birth runs into problems, mothers are sent to the maternity hospital in Aberdeen or in some cases to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

‘It is causing a lot of stress and anxiety’

Kathryn Masterson from Grampian Maternity Voices Partnership (GVMP) says the closures are far from ideal.

Kathryn is the chair of GMVP, an independent advocacy group that works with NHS Grampian. Her two sons were born in a pool at AMH and she is a strong supporter of water births.

She warns that the closure of the three pools is limiting birth options for mothers-to-be across Aberdeen and the Shire.

“It is causing a lot of stress and anxiety for women and their families,” she says. “And stress for a pregnant person is not good for themselves, and it’s also not good for the baby.”

‘We sincerely apologise for any distress’

In a letter to NHS Grampian staff on Tuesday, Katie Colville, associate director of midwifery, said she shares the “concerns regarding the impact of the lack of birthing pool facilities we currently have”.

“We sincerely apologise for any distress felt by women at the moment in the lead up to their labour,” she continued. “We are seeking to reassure families that while a water birth may not be possible for them in Inverurie or Aberdeen, we remain committed to providing high standards of midwife-led care and therapeutic approaches across Grampian.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns to discuss these, and their options for
place of birth, with their midwife.”

Not enough home birthing pools to meet demand

Back at Grampian Pool Hire, Stephanie has already made changes to cope with the extra demand, which she puts squarely down to the NHS Grampian birthing pool closures.

A home birthing pool in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Arleen Cameron

When she took over in July, the service had five pools.

Since then, Stephanie – thanks to donations from supporters and past users – has upped her inventory to eight, including a large pool with a volume equal to four bathtubs.

In her two months at the helm, 11 people have hired a pool and six babies have been born.

Stephanie took over Grampian Pool Hire in July. Image: Supplied by Stephanie Macpherson

But despite the increase in pools – and Stephanie’s plans to buy a ninth – demand has reached the point where she has been forced to turn people away.

“I do my best to get everyone in,” says Stephanie, who volunteered to take over the service after using it for her second pregnancy.

“I try but it’s not nice, not being able to help people.”

Tags

Conversation

More from Health & Wellbeing

The NHS has called for ‘serious discussions’ between the British Medical Association and ministers to prevent further disruption (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Doctors on strike for ‘equivalent of month’, says NHS chief in talks plea
The threat of France’s bedbug outbreak spreading to London’s public transport network is ‘a real source of concern’, the capital’s mayor Sadiq Khan said (PA)
Sadiq Khan says threat of bedbugs on Tube is ‘real source of concern’
Kate Humphrey, who works for Aberdeenshire Suicide Prevention Team
Aberdeenshire mental health worker: Suicide prevention is 'everybody's business'
The latest A&E performance data has been published by Public Heath Scotland (PA)
A&E performance target still being missed for third of patients, new data shows
Runners taking part in the Bushy Park Parkrun as the organisation was among those calling on politicians to put physical activity at the heart of the school curriculum (PA)
Embed activity into school curriculum for ‘happier’ population, politicians told
A&E departments are seeing a rise in people attending with sore throats, insomnia, coughs and earache (PA)
A&E seeing more people with sore throats, backache, insomnia and coughs
Scientists question whether some ultra-processed foods should be labelled as ‘addictive’ (PA)
Some ultra-processed foods should be labelled ‘addictive’, scientists suggest
More must be done to support children’s mental health in schools, a charity has said after it emerged that mental and emotional wellbeing was the top reason for children seeking help from Childline last year (Alamy/PA)
Mental health ‘top reason for children contacting Childline’
The Government has launched a campaign to recruit more social care workers (Alamy/PA)
‘More men and young people needed’ as social care recruitment campaign launched
Kate Sonley and her daughter Amber.
'I just try to find anchors to survive': Highland mum's heartbreak after her three-month-old…

Conversation