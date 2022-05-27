Birthing pool closure is ‘no overnight fix’ in latest blow to Moray maternity services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Birthing pool closure is ‘no overnight fix’ in latest blow to Moray maternity services

By Lauren Robertson
May 27, 2022, 5:46 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 7:00 pm
Dr Gray's Hospital
Dr Gray's in Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges

The birthing pool at Dr Gray’s in Elgin has been shut down due to drainage issues which have reportedly been known about, but not resolved, since September.

Following a recent use of the pool, water flooded out into the corridor and into the theatre department on the floor below.

An update from NHS Grampian on Friday informed local politicians of the ongoing problem within the Elgin hospital.

Maternity services in Moray have been stretched since 2018, when staff shortages led to downgrades. The majority of the region’s babies are now born in Aberdeen as a result.

News of the birthing pool being out of use is the latest blow to services, which might not be fully restored until 2031.

‘Another option has been taken away’

Despite the health board claiming it is working on a solution to drainage issues, Moray MP Douglas Ross labelled this latest update “completely unacceptable”.

“I was absolutely astonished to discover that drainage issues that have affected the birthing pool at Dr Gray’s have been known about since September last year,” he said.

“This week the birthing pool has had to be shut down with seemingly no end in sight.

“This means another option for women in labour in Moray has been taken away from them. Surely if these issues have been known since last autumn something could have been done before now and avoided the need to remove this option in Moray.

“It is completely unacceptable that these issues have been known about for so long, yet there has been very little action to try and resolve them.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

‘No cause identified so far’

A spokeswoman from NHS Grampian said the flooding of drain water was the reason behind the issue.

She said: “We are very sorry that the birthing pool at Ward 3 will not be available for use for the time being.

“There is a recurrent issue with flooding of drain water into Ward 3 Dr Gray’s Hospital. The birthing pool is part of the same water system and is situated in a room near to the affected shower.

“The last episode flooded into the corridor and into the theatre department one floor below so preventative action had to be taken.”

She added that keeping the birthing pool in use could pose a risk to patients.

Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges

“Maintenance teams and contractors are investigating the cause of the flooding but no cause has been identified so far,” she said.

“The infection prevention and control team has recommended as a precautionary measure to reduce potential risk to patients, the theatres and the fabric of the building, the birthing pool and shower in question should remain out of use until the cause of the flooding is identified and corrected.

“This is not an overnight fix.”

A decade for full restoration of Dr Gray’s services

On March 30 this year, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced his plans to restore maternity services at Dr Gray’s.

He did not confirm a timescale for the plans at the time, but NHS Grampian has since said it could take up to a decade.

Mr Ross said the situation as it stands is “nothing short of disgraceful”, and that a 10-year wait “beggars belief”.

The NHS Grampian spokeswoman added that the birthing pool was part of investments in the hospital and that is was “unfortunate” it had to be shut off.

She added: “We apologise for any inconvenience. We know this doesn’t allow for all the options for women who wanted this as part of their birth plan, but we will keep you updated on progress as it happens.”

