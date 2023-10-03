New Aberdeen hospitals need redesigned to meet new healthcare standards before opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Aberdeen hospitals need redesigned to meet new healthcare standards before opening

Changes to The Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital includes the removal of 170 sinks.

By Louise Glen
Baird Family Hospital construction site.
The hospitals are under construction but need changes in order to open. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Two new hospitals set to open in Aberdeen need to be redesigned to meet new healthcare standards.

Changes to The Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital, including the removal of 170 sinks, are highlighted in papers to the NHS Grampian board.

The new hospitals are being built next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and were initially scheduled to open in 2020, but have been hit by a series of delays.

Costs to deliver the hospitals have also soared by £98million over the original £261million estimate.

An artist's impression of what the Baird Family Hospital will look like. Image:
An artist’s impression of the new Baird Family Hospital. Image: NHS Grampian.
An artists impression of the Anchor facility in Aberdeen.
Artist impressions of The Anchor Centre. Image: NHS Grampian.

The Anchor Centre will provide haematology and oncology services, and requires a new air circulation system to meet new standards.

The Baird Family Hospital is opening as a maternity ward and will offer breast screening services, as well as a neonatal unit and operating theatre.

Its design needs to be altered on water safety grounds- meaning 170 sinks need to be removed.

Ventilation systems in the neo-natal unit and within the operating theatres are being reviewed to consider if they need to be updated.

NHS Grampian report says design elements are ‘being reviewed’

In a report to the board, ahead of a meeting to take place on Thursday, Gary Kidd, the project’s director, noted: “Elements of the design for both buildings are currently being reviewed to provide assurance that recent healthcare-associated infection (HAI) learnings are incorporated.

“This will support futureproofing both buildings to ensure they can operate to the highest standards of quality and safety whilst providing contemporary healthcare services for many years to come.”

He also noted that a team of technical experts and clinicians are working through the issues one by one to either confirm the existing design or consider a change.

Why are 170 sinks being ripped out?

In the briefing paper on the project, Mr Kidd said: “Recent learning and research with regard to water safety indicates that water can splash in a radius of up to two metres from a sink.

“Consequently, clinical wash hand basins and other sinks are an infection risk to patients when used within two metres of equipment or broken skin/mucous membranes.

“Additionally, sinks are a microbial risk to the water system plumbing when infrequently or inappropriately used/maintained.”

The project board meets on October 11, and it is anticipated that the approval for the removal of the sinks will be given.

First look at new birthing suites at multi-million-pound Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen

