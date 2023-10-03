New Aberdeen hospitals need redesigned to meet new healthcare standards before opening

Two new hospitals set to open in Aberdeen need to be redesigned to meet new healthcare standards.

Changes to The Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital, including the removal of 170 sinks, are highlighted in papers to the NHS Grampian board.

The new hospitals are being built next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and were initially scheduled to open in 2020, but have been hit by a series of delays.

Costs to deliver the hospitals have also soared by £98million over the original £261million estimate.

The Anchor Centre will provide haematology and oncology services, and requires a new air circulation system to meet new standards.

The Baird Family Hospital is opening as a maternity ward and will offer breast screening services, as well as a neonatal unit and operating theatre.

Its design needs to be altered on water safety grounds- meaning 170 sinks need to be removed.

Ventilation systems in the neo-natal unit and within the operating theatres are being reviewed to consider if they need to be updated.

NHS Grampian report says design elements are ‘being reviewed’

In a report to the board, ahead of a meeting to take place on Thursday, Gary Kidd, the project’s director, noted: “Elements of the design for both buildings are currently being reviewed to provide assurance that recent healthcare-associated infection (HAI) learnings are incorporated.

“This will support futureproofing both buildings to ensure they can operate to the highest standards of quality and safety whilst providing contemporary healthcare services for many years to come.”

He also noted that a team of technical experts and clinicians are working through the issues one by one to either confirm the existing design or consider a change.

Why are 170 sinks being ripped out?

In the briefing paper on the project, Mr Kidd said: “Recent learning and research with regard to water safety indicates that water can splash in a radius of up to two metres from a sink.

“Consequently, clinical wash hand basins and other sinks are an infection risk to patients when used within two metres of equipment or broken skin/mucous membranes.

“Additionally, sinks are a microbial risk to the water system plumbing when infrequently or inappropriately used/maintained.”

The project board meets on October 11, and it is anticipated that the approval for the removal of the sinks will be given.