Anna Currie has more medals in sight after a medal-laden World Dwarf Games

Ellon 12-year-old claimed seven medals from her trip to Cologne.

By Paul Third
Anna Currie in action at the World Dwarf Games in Cologne. Image: Margaret Currie.
Anna Currie in action at the World Dwarf Games in Cologne. Image: Margaret Currie.

Ellon’s Anna Currie enjoyed a medal-laden trip to Germany for the World Dwarf Games this summer.

The 12-year-old travelled to Cologne to represent Great Britain in the Games which is recognised as the largest international sports event exclusively for people with dwarfism.

Currie’s trip was a hugely successful one as she returned to Aberdeenshire with seven medals to show for her efforts.

She won gold in the 60m running and took silver in the 40m event, the 4x40m relay, cricketball throw, basketball and football with a bronze medal in the volleyball completing her collection.

Ellon’s Anna Currie also competed in the badminton. Image: Margaret Currie.

Proud mum Margaret said: “It was a really fantastic experience and Anna had a great time.

“It’s the one time she can participate in sports with people and be fair.

“Ellie Simmonds was there as one of the ambassadors for the Dwarf Sports Association and it was a fantastic experience

“Anyone with dwarfism can attend and there isn’t a qualification process. Anna was one of 13 Scottish athletes to take part in the Games.

“She participates for the Dwarf Sports Association UK and there were 77 UK athletes who went across.

“She took part in pretty much everything apart from swimming. Badminton and boccia were the only things she didn’t get medals for.

“She really enjoys running and she was delighted to get a gold at 60m.”

Anna making plans for a trip to Australia in 2027

Ellon’s Anna Curries with her medals from the World Dwarf Games in Cologne. Image: Phil Harman.

To no surprise, the youngster is dreaming of adding to her growing collection.

Currie has now set her sights on competing in the next Games which will be held in Australia in 2027.

Margaret said: “Anna is definitely keen on Australia in 2027 too so that’s going to be expensive.

“The 2031 Games will be in the UK so that’s not so hard but after going to Germany she’s determined to go to Australia.”

Currie, who has Achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, is a regular member of the UK scene after competing in the Dwarf Sports Association’s National games in Birmingham every year.

She would love to take part in the Paralympics in the future but for now a return to the World Games remains her medium-term goal.

Anna Currie in basketball action for Team GB at the World Dwarf Games in Cologne. Image: Margaret Currie.

Margaret said: “The Games are seen as a gateway to the Paralympics but there are only certain things she can do.

“Anna would really like to pursue swimming but unfortunately that’s not available in her classification.

“But there is swimming, badminton, boccia and powerlifting.

“She takes part in the national games every year and it will be the last weekend in May.

“She’s been taking part in that since she was four. Her first was in 2016 and she goes every year.

“She has made some fantastic friends and it’s been a fantastic experience.”

