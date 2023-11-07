My caffeine diary: Giving up coffee for a month was harder than quitting alcohol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

My caffeine diary: Giving up coffee for a month was harder than quitting alcohol

I cut out booze almost nine years ago so instead of Sober October I stopped drinking coffee for a month. Easy, right?

Two pics of Andy Morton, the Press and Journal health and wellbeing reporter and author of this article. In one he is pouring a bottle of beer down a sink and in the other he is drinking a coffee while pouring beer down a sink.
Health and wellbeing reporter Andy Morton has already given up booze. Can he kick his coffee habit? Image: DC Thomson/Kami Thomson
By Andy Morton

Last month, thousands of people in Scotland did Sober October, the month-long sobriety challenge squeezed into the boring bit between summer and Christmas.

As the health and wellbeing reporter at the Press and Journal I wanted to take part.

But there was one big problem. I stopped drinking alcohol nine years ago.

So instead I decided to kick the one habit I enthusiastically took up after booze; beautiful, delicious, invigorating — but, as it turned out, also slightly panic-attack inducing — coffee.

Could I score another victory over an addictive drug? Or would my attempt to beat the bean make a mug out of me? Read these exclusive extracts from my diary to find out.

Sunday, October 1

Ah, Sundays. I love Sundays. A chance to potter around the house and drink coffee. Not today, though, so I rustle up a decaf and try to think of a name for my challenge, just in case it catches on. The best I can do is Oct-no-ber. Hmmm. Needs work.

Monday, October 2

I get really bad headaches when I don’t drink coffee, which has always concerned me. Withdrawal symptoms should only be for hard drugs, right? Not something you can buy on the high street with a chocolate brownie.

Andy Morton looks intently he pours a bottle of beer down a sink
It never rains, it pours. Image: DC Thomson/Kami Thomson

This time round it feels even worse. My head feels like it’s in a vice. In the office, I threaten to punch a co-worker on the nose. I’m only half joking.

Monday, October 9

I’m going completely caffeine free for the month, which means no sneaking around behind coffee’s back with Coca-Cola or, God forbid, Red Bull.

Even Irn-Bru is off the cards as it also contains caffeine. Who knew? Certainly not me, which is why I get most of the way through one at a friend’s house before someone points this out.

A can of Irn-Bru
Eschew the Bru. Scotland’s finest contains caffeine. Image: Shutterstock

Sunday, October 15

I had my last alcoholic drink on January 4, 2015.

There was no one reason for stopping. It just wasn’t as much fun as it used to be. Also, the hangovers were getting worse. Days of misery and self-recrimination.

So when I cut out the drinking, away too went the awful hangovers. It was a feeling I quickly got used to.

Giving up coffee has not been like that. Giving up coffee is causing me pain. I feel lethargic, tired and irritable. I still want to punch someone. And my headache is back.

Is this normal?

Thursday, October 18

My friends think I’m mad. “Why do you keep trying to give things up?” one asks, reasonably. Plus, not one of them thinks Oct-no-ber works.

Today, Mac gets in touch. Mac is American and drinks coffee by the gallon. He spent the pandemic living in my spare room and every morning we’d take turns making giant pots of coffee to jump start the day.

He thought I was nuts to stop drinking, so I tell him I’ve given up caffeine for the month, he laughs and says: “Is there any pleasure in life you won’t surgically remove?”

Andy Morton drinks from a cup of coffee as he pours beer down a sink.
Coffee and me. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Monday, October 23

I tell my work colleague Giada I’ve given up coffee. Giada is Italian so is naturally appalled.

But she tells me about Caffe D’orzo, which people in Italy drink when they don’t want caffeine.

It’s a mix of roasted grains and flavourings such as chicory that became popular around the Second World War when real coffee was in short supply.

A jar and mug of Barley Cup
A cup of Barley Cup. Image: DC Thomson

Giada says in Italy the cafe’s serve it like an espresso.

I find a UK version in Holland and Barrett called Barley Cup. It’s great! Coffee’s answer to non-alcoholic beer. Perhaps I’ll last the month after all.

Wednesday, October 25

I’m going caffeine-free because I suspected it was making me more anxious. I’m 25 days into this challenge and I can’t say I’ve noticed much difference. Maybe it’s just life that’s making me anxious.

On the plus side, I am less jittery. Coffee can really up my heart rate, sometime to the verge of what feels like a panic attack. I don’t know if I’m more susceptible to caffeine. Some people I know can drink a cup and then go straight to bed. I’m not one of those people.

Saturday, October 28

I’m starting to get melancholic about coffee, remembering all the great times we’ve had together.

It hasn’t been an especially long relationship — I only started drinking it five years ago while on holiday in Sicily.

It’s been whirlwind romance, though. In many ways it replaced alcohol – there’s so much to explore, and buying all the beans and coffee paraphernalia such as home espresso machines and Aeropresses is almost as big a buzz as drinking it.

I miss coffee.

Andy Morton makes coffee with an Aeropress on a kitchen counter
Me and my Aeropress, a fancy coffee maker. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Tuesday, October 31

Almost there. Tomorrow I can wake up and smell the coffee.

Wednesday, November 1

I’ve made it. Before leaving for work, I make a coffee in my espresso machine and pour it into a travel cup.

To accompany the moment, I put Blur’s Coffee and TV on Spotify and stick on my headphones.

It’s a lovely moment, walking down King Street in Aberdeen, sipping my first coffee in a month.

Was it all worth it?

When I gave up alcohol I was pretty sure I wouldn’t go back.

The benefits were too big. Coffee’s different because it’s far more socially acceptable. And of course, it’s not nearly as damaging as alcohol can be.

As a coffee shop owner once told me, there’s worse things to be addicted to than coffee.

Andy Morton looks down as he pours beer down a sink.
Bye bye, booze, hello coffee. Image: DC Thomson/Kami Thomson

In my month without coffee, I liked not having the jitters, and my energy levels were much more balanced. Plus, no panic attacks.

But I’m not ready to give it up. Instead, I’m trying to develop a new relationship with it – a treat, not a necessity. And if I backslide into four a day? Well, there’s always next Oct-no-ber.

More from Health & Wellbeing

The findings suggest the beginnings of inflammatory bowel diseases start a long time before symptoms occur (Simon Dawson/PA)
‘Body changes up to eight years before inflammatory bowel disease diagnosis’
Former prime minister Boris Johnson grappled with whether to introduce a national lockdown in the autumn of 2020 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Johnson spoke of ‘whisky and revolver’ at Covid meeting in October 2020
Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme has faced criticism at the Covid inquiry (PA)
Eat Out to Help Out ‘blindsided’ top officials, Covid inquiry is told
The Isle of Man’s Parliament is considering the Assisted Dying Bill (Alamy/PA)
Isle of Man’s Assisted Dying Bill to undergo committee scrutiny
A child playing with plastic building blocks (PA)
Growing number of toddlers fail to reach ‘expected level’ of development
In September, 1,835 people were in hospital despite being deemed ready to leave (PA)
Number of patients who faced delayed discharge rose in September
A total of 23,209 operations were planned in September (PA)
More than 2,000 scheduled operations axed at short notice, figures show
In the UK, Switzerland, Finland and Latvia, nurses were paid less than the average worker, a report from the OECD said (Jeff Moore/PA)
UK spends more on health but comes up short compared with other countries –…
Simon Ridley, who headed the Cabinet Office Covid-19 Taskforce, appeared before the inquiry on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Profusion of officialdom’ in early days of pandemic, inquiry hears
Figures suggest there has been a rise in the number of babies fed both breast milk and formula (Joe Giddens/PA)
Increase in babies being ‘combi-fed’, figures show