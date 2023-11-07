Ross County boss Malky Mackay says Scott Allardice showing he belongs in Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay says Scott Allardice showing he belongs in Premiership

Midfielder Allardice was a summer capture by the Staggies, after impressing with their Highland rivals Caley Thistle in the Championship.

By Andy Skinner
Scott Allardice in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Scott Allardice in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay believes midfielder Scott Allardice has made a promising start in his efforts to grow into a Premiership player.

Allardice joined the Staggies in the summer, after spending three years with Highland rivals Caley Thistle.

Having been a standout performer in the Championship during that spell, the move over the Kessock Bridge gave the former Dundee United player a long-awaited crack at top-flight football.

Allardice was dealt an early blow however, after suffering a knee injury within 10 minutes of coming on as a substitute in the opening day loss to Celtic at Parkhead.

After missing nearly two months of action, Allardice made two substitute appearances on his return, before Mackay drafted him into his starting line-up for County’s last three matches.

The Staggies boss has been hugely encouraged by the 25-year-old’s impact so far, particularly after suffering a setback early in his County career.

Scott Allardice in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Midfielder eager to grasp step up

Mackay said: “Scott was someone that, in the summer when we talked to him, really wanted a chance to prove himself in the top league.

“Clearly he was a very cultured player in the Championship, but he felt he wanted to really challenge himself to become a Premiership central midfielder.

“Initially he came in and I think the frenetic nature of the Premiership – it’s just a wee bit quicker, and players are just that little bit more consistent – took a bit of getting used to.

“He worked hard to get his fitness levels up to that point, but then he took a big knock at Celtic Park. It seemed innocuous at the time, but it turned out it wasn’t.

Scott Allardice was forced off injured against Celtic. Image: SNS

“It’s one of those ones that we were initially, privately, really worried. When it came back we weren’t sure how he was going to go, but bizarrely he recovered really quickly.

“He then needed a bit of time to catch up with everybody – he essentially did a mini pre-season again – and then it was about getting back up to match sharpness, so he played behind closed doors friendlies and North of Scotland Cup games.”

Allardice has more in the tank

Mackay believes Dundee-born Allardice has been County’s standout performer in the Dingwall side’s last two matches against Hibernian and Celtic.

In spite of that the Staggies boss feels Allardice, who previously had spells in Irish football with Bohemians and Waterford, still has further levels to reach.

He added: “Scott knows that he has to keep pushing and keep working on parts of his game, but I thought he was the best player on the pitch against Hibs.

Scott Allardice in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS

“His reading of the game, more than anything else, was brilliant, and he showed a real maturity that I was really happy with.

“I thought Scott was our man of the match again on Saturday, he was magnificent and calm on the ball.

“It’s something that I’m going to keep pushing with him, because I think Scott still has another 20% left in the tank to go. He just needs to keep working on the little bits and pieces that might hamper him getting there.”

