Bucksburn woman, 22: ‘Hidden ovarian cancer left me in extreme pain — but I was ignored’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Bucksburn woman, 22: ‘Hidden ovarian cancer left me in extreme pain — but I was ignored’

Rebecca Legge says her ovarian cancer was passed off as 'period pain' by a system that too often fails to listen to young women's voices.

Rebecca at home in Bucksburn. Now 27, Rebecca vividly remembers feeling like her symptoms were being ignored. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rebecca at home in Bucksburn. Now 27, Rebecca vividly remembers feeling like her symptoms were being ignored. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

The pain, says Rebecca Legge, was like nothing she had felt before.

“It was like being stabbed with a knife, a hot knife” she says. “I couldn’t even stand up properly.”

It was 2018, and Rebecca was 22. The pain started on a Monday, completely out of the blue, and refused to go away. She remembers it vividly as she could hardly walk.

Over the course of the week, Rebecca, from Bucksburn in Aberdeen, was in A&E almost every day. And though each time she was sent home with nothing more than co-codamol she knew something was wrong.

Rebecca at home in Bucksburn. She can still remember the pain her ovarian cancer symptoms caused her. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This wasn’t period pain or constipation as doctors kept insisting. This was something else.

A year later she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. A few months after she was told she would never have children.

“You know nothing will ever really solve what’s happened,” says Rebecca, who is now 27. “Nothing will ever change or fix it. But yeah, it was quite hard to deal with.”

A cancer tumour the size of a cantaloupe melon

The realisation she would not be able conceive naturally didn’t happen immediately.

Rebecca’s cancer was stage one, and only confined to her ovaries, so surgery was scheduled to remove her left one.

This would have left her with one working ovary. However, doctors found her tumour was already quite advanced — the size of a cantaloupe melon — so ended up also removing her fallopian tubes and part of her right ovary.

Rebecca on holiday in Paris after the initial pain started. Image: Supplied by Rebecca Legge

She had a second operation in October to remove the rest of her right ovary because her eggs weren’t salvageable at the time.

The operations were a success and Rebecca was given the all clear from cancer before Christmas 2019.

She was relieved to have survived, especially given that survival rates for ovarian cancer in the north of Scotland is lower than other regions, according to an official study released last year.

But the loss of her ovaries was a heavy price to pay and she admits she didn’t cope well with the situation.

Meanwhile, the cancer diagnosis was a contributing factor to the end of a relationship Rebecca was in.

Rebecca celebrating her 22nd birthday after her first hospital visits. Image: Supplied by Rebecca Legge

And a perceived lack of support from the NHS once surgery was finished left Rebecca feeling unsure of what her options were. This was despite the “amazing” support from friends and family, especially mum Deborah who was always there for Rebecca to turn to.

“I love the NHS, I’m so grateful for it,” says Rebecca, who works in the NHS as a health care support worker. “But the support just wasn’t there.”

Hearing from other women brushed aside by doctors

She soon found other issues to deal with.

Rebecca knows how rare it was for her to develop ovarian cancer at such a young age.

According to 2015-19 figures from National Cancer Institute, the percentage of new cases of ovarian cancer was 1.4% for women 20 and under, and 4.4% in women aged 20-34.

Rebecca takes a selfie late at night after her first surgery. Image: Supplied by Rebecca Legge

But she remembers the months of waiting for her diagnosis, and a sense that because she was a young woman her symptoms weren’t being taken seriously.

Aside from the pain, Rebecca says, her symptoms were relatively normal. She felt bloated and needed to pee a lot.

“The pain obviously wasn’t normal,” she explains, “but the other two symptoms were.”

After she spoke about her diagnosis on social media, she received messages from young women who — faced with similar symptoms and pain to Rebecca’s — felt brushed aside by doctors.

Rebecca with her dog Maggie and cat Midnight. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The messages continue to this day.

“Quite recently, a young girl, she messaged me and how she’s having an abnormal bleeding. She’s having to wait 25 weeks for a consultation because her smear test results came back unusual.

“Another girl had symptoms for the whole year, and still hasn’t gotten anywhere. And even my close friends, they’ve all have their own stories as well.”

Accused of being ‘too dramatic’

Rebecca maintains she is not out to slam the NHS. She knows first-hand the lack of funding and time available to staff.

But the groundswell of messages she has received, she feels, all point to a disturbing trend.

“I just don’t think young women are taken seriously enough when it comes to their health , especially with gynecological issues,” Rebecca says. “It’s always period pain or we are being too dramatic.

“The symptoms — and I’m a prime example — can turn into something a lot more sinister.”

Grateful for ‘an amazing life’ after ovarian cancer

Rebecca understands there was little chance of saving her own ovaries.

Ovarian cancer is difficult to detect, and the chances of preserving fertility in patients of reproductive age are dispiritingly low.

However, in the years since her cancer scare Rebecca has learned to accept her new body.

“I speak to my mum about everything, so having that helps,” she says.

Rebecca continues to get messages from women with similar painful symptoms. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I have learned to you know, accept what I’ve been to deal with that. I’m determined for that and just, you know, live my life and do I’m so grateful because I have just such an amazing life.”

She does admit not having any ovaries does make dating more difficult.

“I do think about it a lot, like how hard would it be to explain to somebody,” she says. “What do you say? ‘By the way, I can’t have kids.’”

The appeal of adoption

When it comes to children, she does have options.

She still has a uterus, so can carry a child to term even though she can’t conceive. This, theoretically at least, opens the door to donor eggs and IVF.

She says she has thought about it but remains unsure. And, anyway, there are alternative paths such as adoption that appeal to her more.

“You know, there’s so many kids in the care system in Scotland, the UK and abroad that I do think that would probably be my first choice,” she explains. “With IVF comes a lot of heartbreak as well. It’s not always successful.”

Meanwhile, she is determined to carry on living her life.

Rebecca this week was picked as one of the 24 north-east women to strut their stuff at the 2024 Courage on the Catwalk organised by cancer charity Friends of Anchor.

“I’m so grateful,” she says of her life. “And I’m still here. So that’s the main thing.”

More inspiring health stories

‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to be ovarian cancer’

More from Health & Wellbeing

Three in 10 nurses and more than a third of doctors in England are now non-UK nationals (Jeff Moore/PA)
Sharp jump in proportion of non-UK nationals in NHS workforce
It is hoped the familiar faces of The Broons will make information more accessible. Image: DC Thomson
The Broons partner with NHS Highland to support #EndPJParalysis campaign
Labour has reveal figures on mental health absences among Police Scotland officers and staff (PA)
Mental health absences among police officers up 67% in four years, figures show
Junior doctors in England staged the longest strike in NHS history in January (Ben Birchall/PA)
BMA offers to call off action in return for increased strike mandate
Rohan Morris as a baby and a year later (Swansea Bay University Health Board/PA)
Baby born weighing just 1lb ‘doing brilliantly’ as he celebrates first birthday
The pop-up offered free haircuts throughout Friday (Paul Chappells/PA)
Pop-up barber shop offers free haircuts to boost discussions on mental health
A nurse prepares a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine (PA)
Pfizer/BioNTech Covid jab to be sold in UK high street pharmacies
Douglas Ross said new Health Secretary Neil Gray should adopt the Tory proposals (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Ross challenges new Health Secretary to adopt Tory plans to boost NHS
Campaigners fear Scots with diabetes are being ‘left out of the loop’ when it comes to accessing the latest technology (Peter Byrne/PA)
Diabetic Scots ‘left out of the loop’ over access to new tech, campaigners claim
New strike dates have been announced by junior doctors in England (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Junior doctors to strike later this month, says BMA