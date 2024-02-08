Who’s on the list? Courage on the Catwalk 2024 line-up revealed

A mum with ovarian cancer celebrating her daughter’s wedding in July is just one of the models set to grace the stage at this year’s Courage on the Catwalk.

Eileen Mann, 54, from Stonehaven joins 23 other women picked to appear at the Friends of Anchor fundraiser’s 10th anniversary outing.

The event culminates with a glitzy fashion show, which this year will be held over two days at the P&J Live on May 18 and 19.

The 24 models, whose names we can reveal for the first time below, have at some point faced a cancer or haematology diagnosis.

They range in age from 18 to 77 and hail from across the north-east, including Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Laurencekirk, Ellon and Meikle Wartle.

A friend’s inspiration take part in Courage on the Catwalk 2024

Mrs Mann applied to be in the show after encouragement from friend Kerry Smith, who took part in 2019.

The mum-of-two was diagnosed with ovarian cancer just before Christmas 2022.

“My friend Kerry did Courage in 2019, and was a huge inspiration,” she said. “I saw how it helped her by letting her get to know people going through the same thing.

“I don’t think people fully understand what it’s like to be living with cancer unless they’re going through it too.”

Mrs Mann, who is married to Ally and mum to Rachel and Steven, also hopes to pick up some tips for her daughter’s wedding in July.

Rachel and other family members took part in the Yorkshire Marathon last year, raising more than £11,500 for Friends of Anchor.

‘Meeting people is the most important part’

Mrs Mann recently met up with this year’s other Courage on the Catwalk participants at the P&J Live. The group shared their cancer stories and encouragement ahead of May’s grand finale.

“For me, meeting people is the most important part of this experience,” Mrs Mann said.

A record number of women applied to take part in this year’s shows, which take place at P&J Live for the first time.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive at Friends of Anchor, said: “It’s always a hard decision selecting the final line-up, as every application has been filled out with great courage and each applicant is deserving of a spot.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet the Courage on the Catwalk models for the first time, as we know what a special time they’re going to have — forming friendships over the course of all the rehearsals and social gatherings, and making unforgettable memories along the way.

“It’s surreal to think this is our 10th anniversary year, and can’t wait to cheer our ladies on as we edge closer to show day.”

The full list of 2024 Courage on the Catwalk models

Amy Robertson, 18, Danestone

Ann Gallon, 51, Chapelton

Ann Sutherland, 64, Meikle Wartle

Anna Liszka, 41, Laurencekirk

Annabelle Masson, 48, Aberdeen

Carol Cruickshank, 41, Memsie

Colleen McKenzie, 67, Aberdeen

Debbie Gray, 45, Cove

Eileen Brown, 59, New Deer

Eileen Mann, 54, Stonehaven

Elaine Logue, 48, Cults

Janet McKenzie, 76, Aberdeen

Jocelyn Cran, 28, Whitehills

Joyce Gibb, 75, Laurencekirk

Kirsty Mortimer, 28, Ellon

Laura Strong, 59, Strichen

Lisa Sangster, 45, Cults

Mandy Tait, 54, Rothienorman

Michelle Jenkins, 49, Stonehaven

Moira Stewart, 75, Aberdeen

Nikki Duncan, 28, Bridge of Don

Patricia Doherty, 55, Aberdeen

Rebecca Legge, 27, Bucksburn

Vivienne McHardy, 77, Stonehaven

The models will make their catwalk debut at P&J Live on May 18 and 19, in front of a sell-out crowd of 750 people at each of the two shows.

They will be professionally styled and trained by production and model agency Premiere Productions UK.

Courage on the Catwalk, and its all-male equivalent Brave, has become one of Friends of Anchor’s most significant fundraisers. More than £1.7million has been raised since 2013.

A waiting list is in operation for Courage on the Catwalk tickets. Email info@friendsofanchor.org

Keep an eye out in the coming months for more stories about the incredible women taking part in Courage on the Catwalk 2024.