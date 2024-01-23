Longside mum: I had a baby and my husband got postnatal depression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Longside mum: I had a baby and my husband got postnatal depression

Life was great for Carla Lawrence but husband Jo wasn't the same after baby Luna was born. Here the mum of two tells how she dealt with an unexpected postnatal depression.

Carla Lawrence with Luna, Jo and youngest daughter Blu today. The couple fought Jo's post-natal depression together. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Carla Lawrence

If you’d told me the first six months of becoming parents would be me and my husband Jo’s toughest as a couple, I’d never have believed you.

When we announced our pregnancy in early 2021, I thought our story couldn’t get any better.

We were newly married, had our first home together and were expecting our first baby together, a girl, who we’d already decided would be called Luna.

Jo and Carla with baby Luna shortly after their daughter was born. Image: Supplied by Carla Lawrence

I was extremely lucky with pregnancy and had a relatively easy nine months. A few weeks at the end were spent on crutches due to pelvic girdle pain, but other than both I and Luna were healthy.

Luna is born, and things change

When Luna was born in August 2021 we adjusted to the new role of mummy and daddy as best as we could.

We quickly discovered that Luna wasn’t a ‘typical’ baby and at eight weeks old we discovered she had a milk intolerance.

But we tried out new milks and medicines and adjusted to our dairy-free life.

And then just weeks after I felt like we I was finally finding my feet as a mum at home with the baby, things began to change in a way I didn’t expect.

Jo and Carla changing baby Luna
Carla says communication with huband Jo fell to almost nothing in the evenings. Image: Supplied by Carla Lawrence

Evening conversations between Jo and me were becoming few and far between. I could tell there was something wrong, but with a history of mental health illnesses in my family, I knew I couldn’t force anything out of him.

He needed to be willing to talk.

I’d ask how he was feeling and the response would be a one word answer: ‘Fine.’ The next thing we’d say to each other would be ‘goodnight’, almost three – excruciating – hours later.

The text that meant Jo no longer struggled in silence

I distanced myself from it for a couple of weeks – Luna was so little, and still finding her place in our world.

And then one night, I got a text.

It didn’t make much sense, but it was the call for help I was so desperate to read.

Carla sitting on the stairs at home in Longside
Carla at home in Longside. She says people often don’t understand when she talks about her husband’s postnatal depression. Image: Kami Thomson

In the text, Jo explained how he was struggling to put his feelings into words and didn’t want to admit there was, ‘something wrong with him’.

I felt a variety of emotions after I read that text, upset knowing he’d been struggling in silence but equally so happy, because I knew that he’d be feeling so relieved to finally get it off his chest.

Husband Jo is diagnosed with postnatal depression

When Jo came home from work that night we thought it would be a good idea for him to write down his feelings, and six pages later, we realised there was more underlying issues than a little bit of stress.

We spoke about him making an appointment with the GP and he was diagnosed with postnatal depression and anxiety.

After a few months, with the help of medication and some counselling sessions, I had my Jo back again. He took up new hobbies, an interest in biking and photography, and found being out in our Scottish countryside his safe place.

When I tell people that my husband had PND, they get confused and assume I meant myself.

It’s a condition that is associated, wrongly, with affecting mothers in most cases and I think there is so much focus on us mums, that we forget about the pressures on dads in that first year of parenthood.

A photo of Carla, Luna, Jo and Blu at home in Longside
The couple now have two daughters, Luna and Blu. Husband Jo has been able to work through his postnatal depression. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Jo felt pressure to provide, to keep us safe, to be a good role model, the list goes on.

His counselling sessions helped him greatly – being able to speak to someone separate from our situation was important. He had such a different energy when he came back from a session.

Going through this as a new family opened up my eyes to the fact that there could be so many others like this, struggling to find a way to put their feelings into words because we are fed this false idea that parenthood should be filled with happiness, baby bubbles and ‘a year off work’.

But parenting is harder than any job I’ve ever done.

The good, the medium and the bad

Our experience inspired me to create my  Instagram page, to share our very normal life and allow people to see that it isn’t all about having an aesthetically pleasing home and photos that are ‘worth’ sharing.

We all have our flaws. Some days we have are good, others medium, and others bad. But we power on and get through them as best as we can together.

My job before being mummy, was being an events manager and I put my old skills back to use, creating an event in Aberdeen for mums to come together for a day to do something for themselves.

The family celebrating Christmas in Longside last year. Carla had to face assumptions that postnatal depression only affects mothers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Living with mental health shouldn’t be frowned upon or judged, as a society, we put a lot of pressure on men to be the champions of the home and by sharing our story, we hope we can normalise an ‘issue’ which is so much more common than a lot of people realise.

We are absolutely no experts on this matter, and are only sharing our personal experience, but if we can tell give any advice it is to talk to one another.

It’s likely that your partner knows there’s something going on. Please don’t struggle alone.

To find out more about Carla, you can follow her on her Instagram account @the.honest.mummy.

You can also visit her website, www.thehonestmummy.co.uk, for more of her writing as well as information on her upcoming event, Time for Me, at The Sandman Signature Hotel in Aberdeen on February 10. 

